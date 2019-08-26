Global VNA & PACS Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810427/?utm_source=PRN

3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%. PACS, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.7 Billion by the year 2025, PACS will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$61.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$209.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, PACS will reach a market size of US$208 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$227.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Agfa Healthcare NV (Belgium); Dell Technologies (USA); Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan); GE Healthcare (USA); IBM Corporation (USA); Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands); Lexmark International, Inc. (USA); McKesson Corporation (USA); Novarad (USA); Siemens AG (Germany)Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810427/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market SharesVendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Competitor Market ShareScenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentPACS (Product) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for2019 & 2025VNA Software (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Global MarketEstimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:2018-2025Table 2: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS GlobalRetrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:2009-2017Table 3: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market ShareShift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: PACS (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$Million: 2018 to 2025Table 5: PACS (Product) Historic Market Analysis byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 6: PACS (Product) Market Share Breakdown of WorldwideSales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: VNA Software (Product) Potential Growth MarketsWorldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 8: VNA Software (Product) Historic Market Perspective byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 9: VNA Software (Product) Market Sales Breakdown byRegion/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 10: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 11: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 12: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown byRegion/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 13: Diagnostic Imaging Centers (End-Use) Demand PotentialWorldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 14: Diagnostic Imaging Centers (End-Use) Historic SalesAnalysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 15: Diagnostic Imaging Centers (End-Use) Share BreakdownReview by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent DemandForecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Salesby Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US VNA & PACS Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

PACS (Product) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players

in the US for 2019 & 2025

VNA Software (Product) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the

US: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 20: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in the

United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 21: United States Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 24: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 30: Canadian Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and

PACS: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 32: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vendor

Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 35: Japanese Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand for Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and

PACS in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Review

in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European VNA & PACS Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (

in %) for 2019 & 2025

PACS (Product) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019

& 2025

VNA Software (Product) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 47: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 50: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in

France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 56: French Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009,

2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 67: Italian Demand for Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and

PACS in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Review

in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Vendor Neutral Archive

(VNA) and PACS: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product for the period 2018-2025

Table 71: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:

2018-2025

Table 77: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Rest of Europe Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 80: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Rest of Europe Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for

2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018

to 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in Rest

of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Rest of World Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 92: Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS Market in Rest

of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of World Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) and PACS

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITIONAGFA HEALTHCARE NVDELL TECHNOLOGIESFUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATIONIBM CORPORATIONKONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NVLEXMARK INTERNATIONALMCKESSON CORPORATIONNOVARADSIEMENS AG

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810427/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

