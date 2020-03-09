Global Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Industry

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Voice and Speech Recognition Technology market worldwide is projected to grow by US$15 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.1%. Speech, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.8 Billion by the year 2025, Speech will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246017/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$574.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$485 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Speech will reach a market size of US$972.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

[24]7.ai

Acapela Group

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems Inc.

Apple Inc.

Applied Voice & Speech Technologies Inc.

BioTrust ID B.V.

Convergys Corp.

Genesta Partnership

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc.

Google Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

LumenVox LLC

M*Modal Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc.

Sensory Inc.

Sestek

Voxware Inc.

Wizzard Speech LLC









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246017/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Voice and Speech Recognition Technology: Enabling Man-to-

Machine Communication

Value Chain of Voice Business

Expanding Use Cases of Voice-based Services and Technology

Advancements Propel Voice and Speech Recognition Market

Speech Recognition Dominates Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market

Voice Recognition -The Faster Growing Technology Segment

Voice Recognition Technology: A Review of Factors Influencing

Growth

Voice-based Searches

Voice-based Authentication to Thwart Security Breaches

Rising Popularity of Voice-based Conversational Interfaces

China Holds Promise in the Voice Recognition Market

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones Fuels Use of Voice

Recognition Technology

Healthcare, Consumer & Retail Sectors: Active Adopters of Voice

Recognition Technology

Expanding Applications of Voice Recognition Technology Drives

Brands to Adopt New Strategies

Automated Speech Recognition (ASR): The Widely Used Speech

Recognition Technology

Text-to-Speech Emerges as a Realistic, Natural Conversation Tool

Text-to-speech (TTS) for Education Market - Significant

Potential for Growth

TTS Aids in Improving Customer Engagement

Developed Markets Dominate, Developing Regions to Spearhead

Future Growth

Major Challenges Confronting Speech & Voice Recognition Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



[24]7.ai (USA)

Acapela Group (France)

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc. (USA)

Apple, Inc. (USA)

Applied Voice & Speech Technologies, Inc. (USA)

BioTrust ID B.V. (The Netherlands)

Convergys Corp. (USA)

Genesta Partnership (USA)

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Google, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

LumenVox LLC (USA)

M*Modal, Inc. (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)

Sensory, Inc. (USA)

Sestek (Turkey)

Voxware, Inc. (USA)

Wizzard Speech LLC (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rapid Penetration of Mobile Devices: A Major Growth Driver

Opportunity Indicators

Mobile Voice Portals Drive Adoption of Speech Recognition in

Mobile Phones

Voice & Speech Recognition Become Part of Primary Interface for

Smartphone Users

Sustained Sales of Tablets Benefit Speech and Voice Recognition

Market

Wearable Devices: The Next Frontier for Speech Recognition

Technology

Intelligent Virtual Assistants - A Proactive Speech Technology

-based Feature

Employing Virtual Assistants at Workplaces

Notable Trends in the Voice Assistants Market

Contextual Understanding to Fuel More Personalized Responses

Device Fragmentation Poses Challenge

Increasing Demand for Convenient, Low-Effort Experiences by Users

To Remain Competitive, Brands Need to Continuously Innovate

Increasing Focus on Engagement and Retention of Users

Multimodal Solutions: The New Focus Area

Integration of Graphic User Interface (GUI) and Voice User

Interface (VUI)

Innovations in Voice-Interface Devices

Technology Developers Focus on Phoneme Accuracy Feature

Speech Recognition-enabled Self-Service Technology

Improvements in Voice Recognition Technologies: Vital for

Resolving Accuracy and Security Issues

Businesses Benefit from Numerous Advantages of Using Speech

Recognition Technology

Transformative Role of AI in Speech Recognition for Enterprise

Market

Promising Prospects for Speech Recognition Technology in Call

Centers

Rising Significance of Speech Technology for Outsourced

Customer Care Services Market

Call Centers to Leverage Proficiency of Speech Analytics

Expanding Use of IVR Systems in Call Centers Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Growing Demand for Hosted IVR Services Fuels Demand for Speech

Technology Solutions

Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training &

Operations

Voice-Driven CRM Expands Scope for Customer Interactions

Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice-Based Customer

Interactions

Rising Importance of Speech Technology in the IoT Era

Cloud Computing Technology Revolutionizes Speech Technology Market

Healthcare Facilities Seek the Aid of Cloud for Voice

Documentation

User Experience and Usability Take Center Stage

Cloud Solutions Boost Adoption of Voice Recognition Technologies

Cloud Services to Drive Mobility for Voice Authentication

Globalization & Workforce Decentralization Spur Demand in the

Enterprise Sector

Speech Analytics Market Gathers Steam amidst the Growing Need

to Gain Useful Insights from Customer Data

Rising Popularity of Biometrics Offer Ample Growth Opportunities

Voice Biometrics Emerges as a Game Changer for Authenticating

Mobile Devices

Growth in Mobile Biometrics - An Opportunity for Voice and

Speech Recognition Market

Increasing Security Threats Drive the Voice Verification

Biometrics Market

Favorable Trends in the IT Industry Strengthens Market Prospects

Spurt in Internet Usage

Move towards Convergence

Proliferation of Embedded Devices

Continued Expansion of Software Sector

Rise in Social Networking

VoIP Model Drives Demand

Speech-based Searching Gains Momentum

Voice - The Future Computing Technology

Speech Technology Solutions Improves Convenience and Safety of

Automobiles

Telematics & Car Infotainment Offers Opportunities on a Platter

Cloud-based Voice Recognition to Foster Use of Automotive

Telematics

Growing Adoption of Speech Recognition Technology in "In-

Vehicle Systems"

Suppression of In-Car Noise: Essential for Effectiveness of

Voice Recognition Technology

Blurring Demographic Barriers Encourage Voice-Enabled Car Systems

Potential for Distractions with Voice Recognition - A Concern

for Auto Industry

With High Mental Distractions Caused by Voice Enabled HMI, Real

& Effective Automotive Voice Recognition Technology Continues

to Elude the Auto Industry: Risk of Mental Distraction by

Type of Voice Enabled Task

Stable Automobile Production Trends Augurs Well for Speech and

Voice Recognition Technology Market

Speech Recognition Charms Connected Media Solutions

Audio Mining for Searching Online Audio and Video Content

Speech Recognition Seeks Improvements in Processor Technology

Speech Recognition Technology Transforms Banking Industry

Increasing Adoption of Voice Biometrics in Financial Services

Industry - Positive Outlook for Speech and Voice Recognition

Market

Voice Authentication Systems for Mitigating Online Banking Fraud

Healthcare: A High Growth Market for Voice and Speech

Recognition Technology

Key Benefits and Drawbacks of Speech Recognition Technology for

Healthcare Sector

Major Benefits of Speech Recognition for Healthcare Industry

Challenges Facing Speech Recognition Technology in Healthcare

Domain

Voice Documentation Emerge as a Preferred Means for Data

Collection

Hospitals Look towards Front-end Speech Recognition Deployments

Radiology Department & Point-of-Care: Potential Application Areas

Speech Recognition in Electronic Medical Records (EMR)

Speech-Enabled Self-Service Solutions for the Healthcare Sector

Rising Incidence of Cognitive Impairment Issues Drive Focus

onto Assistive Speech Technology

Speech Recognition Holds Major Implications for B2B Marketing

Rising Use of Voice-Activated Commands for Home Automation Control

Voice Skills to Power Security Cameras

Voice Set to Emerge as Next Major Innovation in Industrial

Enterprises

Leveraging Voice Recognition Technology for Industries

Interpol Uses Voice Recognition Technology to Identify Criminals

Voice Recognition Chatbot to Enable More Sales for Small

Businesses

Distribution and Warehouse Management Leverages Potential of

Speech Technology

Voice Technology for Hotel Industry

Speech Technology Finds Favor among Law Enforcement Agencies

Law Enforcement Agencies Seek to Exploit Voice Stress Analyzer

Increasing Use of Speech Technology in Next Generation Networks

(NGNs)

Speech Technology Facilitates Quick Information Access in the

Military Sector

Open Standards: A Key Architectural Requisite





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Speech (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Speech (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Speech (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Voice (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Voice (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Voice (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market Share (in %)

by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in the

United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 15: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 17: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Historic

Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 26: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 30: French Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 33: German Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Voice and Speech

Recognition Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 41: Spanish Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 42: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 43: Russian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 45: Russian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 57: Australian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 58: Indian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 59: Indian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 60: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 63: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Voice and Speech

Recognition Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin American Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:

2018-2025

Table 68: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Historic

Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of

Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 74: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 81: Mexican Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$

Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 84: Rest of Latin America Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: The Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: The Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Thousand:

2009-2017

Table 90: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in the

Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product

Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Market for Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Iranian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 95: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Historic

Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Middle East Voice and Speech Recognition

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Voice and Speech Recognition Technology Market in

Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 108: African Voice and Speech Recognition Technology

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 76

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246017/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

