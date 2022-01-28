Global Voice Assistance Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Technology, Hardware, Component, Deployment, End-use, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice Assistance Market Research Report by Technology, by Hardware, by Component, by Deployment, by End-Use, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Voice Assistance Market size was estimated at USD 4,182.78 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 4,699.78 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.72% to reach USD 9,674.60 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Voice Assistance Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Voice Assistance Market, including Amazon.com, Inc, Apple Inc, Cisco Systems, Inc, Creative Virtual Ltd, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Let's Nurture Infotech Pvt Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Mycroft AI, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Orange S.A, Salesforce.com, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, SAP SE, and Verint Systems Inc..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Voice Assistance Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Voice Assistance Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Voice Assistance Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Voice Assistance Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Voice Assistance Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Voice Assistance Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Voice Assistance Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Rising adoption of voice search technologies

5.1.1.2. Increasing need for remote device management and user behavior analysis to improve customer service

5.1.1.3. Growing demand for enhanced customer experience and increasing demand for contact centers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Shortages of different small components required for the production

5.1.2.2. High cost of voice assistant devices

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising uses of voice assistant technologies driven by the rapid automation in manufacturing sectors

5.1.3.2. Increasing trend of robotic assistance and chatbots

5.1.3.3. Growing machine learning and speech and image recognition techniques

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Accuracy problems related to voice assistants

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Voice Assistance Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Natural Processing Language

6.3. Speech Recognition System

6.4. Text-to-Speech

6.5. Voice Recognition



7. Voice Assistance Market, by Hardware

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Set-top Box

7.3. Smart Speakers

7.4. Smartphones and Tablets



8. Voice Assistance Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Services

8.2.1. Managed

8.2.2. Professional

8.3. Solutions



9. Voice Assistance Market, by Deployment

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cloud

9.3. On-Premise



10. Voice Assistance Market, by End-Use

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Individual

10.3. Large Enterprise

10.4. Small and Medium Enterprise



11. Voice Assistance Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Contact Centers

11.3. Messenger Bots

11.4. Websites



12. Americas Voice Assistance Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Argentina

12.3. Brazil

12.4. Canada

12.5. Mexico

12.6. United States



13. Asia-Pacific Voice Assistance Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Australia

13.3. China

13.4. India

13.5. Indonesia

13.6. Japan

13.7. Malaysia

13.8. Philippines

13.9. Singapore

13.10. South Korea

13.11. Taiwan

13.12. Thailand



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Voice Assistance Market

14.1. Introduction

14.2. France

14.3. Germany

14.4. Italy

14.5. Netherlands

14.6. Qatar

14.7. Russia

14.8. Saudi Arabia

14.9. South Africa

14.10. Spain

14.11. United Arab Emirates

14.12. United Kingdom



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

15.1.1. Quadrants

15.1.2. Business Strategy

15.1.3. Product Satisfaction

15.2. Market Ranking Analysis

15.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

15.4. Competitive Scenario

15.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

15.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.4.4. Investment & Funding

15.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. Amazon.com, Inc

16.2. Apple Inc

16.3. Cisco Systems, Inc

16.4. Creative Virtual Ltd

16.5. Google LLC

16.6. IBM Corporation

16.7. Let's Nurture Infotech Pvt Ltd.

16.8. Microsoft Corporation

16.9. Mycroft AI, Inc.

16.10. Nokia Corporation

16.11. Oracle Corporation

16.12. Orange S.A

16.13. Salesforce.com, Inc.

16.14. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

16.15. SAP SE

16.16. Verint Systems Inc.



17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30eoon

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets