Global Voice Cloning Market Analysis & Forecast (2018-2023): Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.7%, Driven by the Growing Number of Initiatives in Voice Cloning Projects

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Voice Cloning Market by Component (Solutions (Software Tools & Platforms) and Services), Application (Chatbots & Assistants, Accessibility, Digital Games, Interactive learning), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research expects the global voice cloning market size to grow from USD 456 million in 2018 to USD 1,739 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.7% during the forecast period.

Major growth drivers for the market include the rapid surge in the demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices, and the growth in the number of initiatives in voice cloning projects. However, complexities in recreating natural speech are the major restraining factors in this market.

Services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

In the voice cloning market by component, the services segment is expected grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Most of the voice cloning vendors support their customers in the efficient use of voice cloning solutions and help maintain these solutions with voice cloning services. The voice cloning market includes services that help users replicate human voices with realistic voice quality, emotion, and unique speaking styles.



Cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



In the voice cloning market by deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Various vendors have started offering cloud-based voice cloning solutions. The demand for cloud-based voice cloning solutions is expected to grow due to various benefits offered by cloud, such as flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Among regions, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global voice cloning market during the forecast period. Various players across the region are focusing on Research and Development (R&D) in the voice cloning technology.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Country Coverage

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Assumptions for the Study

2.4 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Voice Cloning Market

4.2 Voice Cloning Market: Top 3 Verticals

4.3 Voice Cloning Market: Major Countries

4.4 Voice Cloning Market in North America, By Solution and Country



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Surge in Demand for IoT and Connected Devices

5.2.1.2 Growing Number of Initiatives in Voice Cloning Projects

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complexities in Recreating Natural Speech

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integrating AI Technologies With Voice Cloning Solutions

5.2.3.2 Personalization in Human-Device Interface

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Over Potential Misuse of the Voice Cloning Technology

5.2.4.2 Requirement of Standard Speech Repository

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.1.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.3.1.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.3.1.3 Use Case: Scenario 3

5.3.1.4 Use Case: Scenario 4

5.3.1.5 Use Case: Scenario 5

5.4 Regulatory Implications

5.4.1 Introduction

5.4.2 National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC)

5.4.3 The Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) Accessibility Compliance

5.4.4 The Polish Civil Code

5.4.5 Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIDFID II)



6 Voice Cloning Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Software Tools

6.2.1.1 Ease Offered By Software Tools to Integrate the Cloned Voices Into Various Applications to Boost the Growth of Software Tools in the Voice Cloning Market

6.2.2 Platforms

6.2.2.1 Platforms Provide A Complete Foundation to Create Various Voice Cloning Applications

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 the Technicalities Involved in Implementing the Voice Cloning Solutions to Boost the Growth of Professional Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.2.1 With the Increasing Deployment of Voice Cloning Solutions, the Requirement for Managed Services Will Also Increase



7 Voice Cloning Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Chatbots and Assistants

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Integrating the Voice Cloning Technology Into Chatbots and Assistants Application for Making Their Conversational Capabilities Sound More Natural and Personalized Will Boost the Growth of This Application

7.3 Accessibility

7.3.1 Improved Conversational Capabilities for People Suffering From Loss of Speech Will Boost the Demand for Accessibility Application

7.4 Digital Games

7.4.1 Digital Games Applications Help Children Make the Learning Process an Easy Experience

7.5 Interactive Learning

7.5.1 Rising Demand for Enhancing the Elearning Experience Will Boost the Adoption of Interactive Learning Application

7.6 Others



8 Voice Cloning Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.2.1 Benefits Such as Scalability and Ease of Implementation Will Boost the Growth of the Cloud Deployment Mode

8.3 On-Premises

8.3.1 Data-Sensitive Organizations Will Adopt the On-Premises Deployment Mode for Voice Cloning Solutions



9 Voice Cloning Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.2.1 Integration of Voice Cloning Solutions Into the Aac Device Will Give A Boost to the Growth of Voice Cloning Solutions in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical

9.3 Education

9.3.1 There is Increasing Demand for Voice Cloning Solutions in the Education Vertical to Make the Elearning Process More Easy and Personalized

9.4 Telecom

9.4.1 Integration of Voice Cloning Solutions Into Interactive Applications Such as IVR and Enquiry Systems Will Give A Boost to the Growth of Voice Cloning Solutions in the Telecom Vertical

9.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.5.1 Voice-Enabled ATM is the Major Application Area for Voice Cloning Solutions in the BFSI Vertical

9.6 Travel and Hospitality

9.6.1 GPS Navigation Systems Will Make Use of Voice Cloning Solutions on A Large Scale in the Travel and Hospitality Vertical

9.7 Media and Entertainment

9.7.1 Integrating Personalized Voice in Digital Games Will Boost the Growth of Voice Cloning Solutions in the Media and Entertainment Vertical

9.8 Others



10 Voice Cloning Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Need to Develop Cloned Voices for People Suffering From Mnd is Expected to Increase the Adoption of Voice Cloning Solutions in the Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Development in Voice Cloning Solutions is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Voice Cloning Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Growing Investments in AI Technologies and Developments in Speech Technologies are Expected to Drive the Market in the Uk

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Voice Cloning Solutions By Different Verticals is Expected to Drive the Market in Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Growing Focus of Solution Provider Toward Delivering Innovative Voice Cloning Solutions is Expected to Fuel the Market Growth Across the Region.

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Research Initiatives in the Voice Cloning Technology to Help Boost the Adoption of Voice Cloning Solutions

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Increasing Focus on Delivering Personalized Experience is Expected to Increase the Adoption of Voice Cloning Solutions

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Increasing Internet Penetration and Growing Adoption of Connected Devices Would Help Boost the Market Growth in India

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Israel

10.5.1.1 Rise in the Adoption of Advanced Technologies Would Provide Opportunities for Voice-Enabled Solutions

10.5.2 United Arab Emirates

10.5.2.1 Growing Digital Initiatives Would Offer Opportunities to Deploy Voice Cloning Solutions in UAE

10.5.3 Qatar

10.5.3.1 With Increasing Awareness About Voice Cloning Solutions, Qatar is Expected to Adopt Voice Cloning Solutions in the Coming Years

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 Rising Focus of Global Voice Cloning Solution Providers in Brazil Would Help the Market Growth in the Coming Years

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 Growing Steps Toward Revolution of Various Technologies in Mexico May Create Demand for Voice-Based Solutions in the Coming Years

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Ranking of Key Players

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.2 Google

12.3 Lyrebird

12.4 Nuance Communications

12.5 Baidu

12.6 Microsoft

12.7 AWS

12.8 AT&T

12.9 NeoSpeech

12.10 Smartbox Assistive Technology

12.11 exClone

12.12 LumenVox

12.13 Kata.ai

12.14 Alt.ai

12.15 CereProc

12.16 Acapela Group

12.17 VocaliD

12.18 Voicery

12.19 Aristech

12.20 Cepstral

12.21 iSpeech

12.22 VivoText

12.23 Voctro Labs

12.24 rSpeak

12.25 CandyVoice



