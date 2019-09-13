DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) Test and Monitoring Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service focuses on exploring the current state of the market and assess the future by factoring in recent and expected developments during the forecast period.

The study focuses on identifying the market size of the VoLTE test and monitoring solutions market, market trends, the impact of Mega Trends, growth opportunities, and region and vertical-specific trends that will impact the growth during the forecast period. The product segments covered in the study include network infrastructure testing equipment, network monitoring solution, drive testing equipment, and device testing equipment.

The key end-user verticals covered in the study include Network Equipment Manufacturers (NEMs), Service Providers (SPs), device manufacturers, and others such as virtual network operators and wholesale access providers.

In 2012, the telecom industry initiated the transition of voice services from the legacy 2G/3G circuits to the digitized Internet Protocol Multimedia Systems (IMS) based Voice over Long Term Evolution (VoLTE) platform, which offers increased bandwidth and better quality. Since then, a number of network operators have adopted the technology.



Today, globally, the number of VoLTE subscribers is greater than that of the legacy voice network. Such development is not possible without test and monitoring solutions that have supported the development of core network elements and the networks through the entire lifecycle. VoLTE test and monitoring market participants offer solutions that support research and development, installation and maintenance, monitoring and troubleshooting activities across all end-user verticals. VoLTE test and monitoring have been continuously expanding, along with growth in VoLTE deployments. However, is the market still growing, is the question.



There are several dynamics that come into play when answering such a complex question. Are current VoLTE subscribers enjoying a good Quality of Experience (QoE)? Is there a need to invest further in the technology or scale up the network?



Moreover, recent developments in the telecom industry that leverage on IoT technology indicate the commercial integration of VoLTE into the LTE Cat-M1 network. What will the impact of such developments be on the VoLTE Test and Monitoring solutions market?



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Which market segments have a higher growth potential?

What are the new growth opportunities that market participants could capitalize on?

How will the 5G technology impact the VoLTE test and monitoring market?

What is the competitive environment in each market segment?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total VoLTE Test and Monitoring Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total VoLTE Test and Monitoring Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Global Hot Spots

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total VoLTE Test and Monitoring Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Competitive Trends and Strategies

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - VoLTE Enabled Cat-M1 Devices

Growth Opportunity 2 - Cloud VoLTE

Growth Opportunity 3 - Rising ViLTE Deployments

Growth Opportunity 4 - Connected Cars

Growth Opportunity 5 - 5G

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend Impact on the VoLTE Test and Monitoring Market

Connected Cars Mega Trend Explained

IoT and Smart Manufacturing Mega Trend Explained

eCommerce Mega Trend Explained

Urbanization Mega Trend Explained

8. Network Infrastructure Testing Equipment Segment Analysis

Network Infrastructure Testing Equipment Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

9. Network Monitoring Solutions Segment Analysis

Network Monitoring Solutions Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

10. Drive Testing Equipment Segment Analysis

11. Device Testing Equipment Segment Analysis

12. The Last Word



