Global Volleyball Equipment Market 2018-2022 with Amer Sports, Baden Sports, Asics, Mikasa Sports USA & Under Armour Spiking the Competition

The Global Volleyball Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.61% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Volleyball Equipment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the introduction of various national and international leagues and tournaments. The sport of volleyball has gained tremendous popularity over the past two decades which is likely to contribute to the growth of the market for volleyball training equipment and volleyball accessories.

One trend affecting this market is the growing popularity of sand (or beach) volleyball. Volleyball has different disciplines, including sand (beach volleyball) which is quite popular among the youth.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lower fan base and popularity compared to other ball sports. Volleyball is popular globally, but the popularity is not uniform across the world.

Market trends

Growing popularity of sand (or beach) volleyball

Advent of 3D printed volleyball shoes

Emergence of eco-friendly sports gear and equipment

Increasing adoption of sports in corporate programs

Rising number of female participants in outdoor sports activities

Key vendors





Amer Sports

Baden Sports

Asics

Mikasa Sports USA

Under Armour

