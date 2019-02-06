Global Volumetric Display Market 2017-2018 & 2026 - Better Treatment and Technological Advancements in 3D Displays are Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Volumetric Display market accounted for $162.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1789.23 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.

Need for advanced medical imaging devices for better treatment and technological advancements in 3D displays are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as requirement of advanced software & electronic components and the cost factor are hindering the market growth.

A volumetric display device enables generation and scattering of visible radiation from a set of localized and particular regions within a three-dimensional space. Volumetric display comprises of visual display devices that form visual representation of three-dimensional object. It creates 3D imagery via the emission scattering or relaying of illumination from well-defined regions in space. Volumetric displays are auto-stereoscopic and they generate 3D imagery that can be viewed with the naked eye. It is a promising technology which has extensive usage in automotive, aerospace, defense, medical and industrial sector. Volumetric display techniques work on combination of prominent components.

Based on End User, the Medical segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. The utility of volumetric imaging in medical visualization has been studied in the field of external beam cancer treatment using the Perspective display manufactured by Actuality Systems. Further developments are carried out in this field so that the technology can be more developed to carry out multiple and more complex applications at a cheaper cost for end user industries and thus escalate commercialization.

By Geography, Asia Pacific market is likely to be one of the most attractive markets during the forecast period. The market in this region is primarily driven by the advancement in technologies in the region and increasing demand for 3D displays in different end user applications.

