Global Volumetric Display Market 2017-2018 & 2026 - Better Treatment and Technological Advancements in 3D Displays are Driving Market Growth
Feb 06, 2019, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Volumetric Display - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Volumetric Display market accounted for $162.56 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1789.23 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.
Need for advanced medical imaging devices for better treatment and technological advancements in 3D displays are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, factors such as requirement of advanced software & electronic components and the cost factor are hindering the market growth.
A volumetric display device enables generation and scattering of visible radiation from a set of localized and particular regions within a three-dimensional space. Volumetric display comprises of visual display devices that form visual representation of three-dimensional object. It creates 3D imagery via the emission scattering or relaying of illumination from well-defined regions in space. Volumetric displays are auto-stereoscopic and they generate 3D imagery that can be viewed with the naked eye. It is a promising technology which has extensive usage in automotive, aerospace, defense, medical and industrial sector. Volumetric display techniques work on combination of prominent components.
Based on End User, the Medical segment accounted for considerable market share during the forecast period. The utility of volumetric imaging in medical visualization has been studied in the field of external beam cancer treatment using the Perspective display manufactured by Actuality Systems. Further developments are carried out in this field so that the technology can be more developed to carry out multiple and more complex applications at a cheaper cost for end user industries and thus escalate commercialization.
By Geography, Asia Pacific market is likely to be one of the most attractive markets during the forecast period. The market in this region is primarily driven by the advancement in technologies in the region and increasing demand for 3D displays in different end user applications.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Volumetric Display Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Digital Light Processing (DLP) Technology
5.3 Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) Technology
6 Global Volumetric Display Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Projector
6.3 Motor & Position Sensor
6.4 Mirror
6.5 Memory
6.6 Screen
6.7 Computational Device
6.8 Connectivity Module
6.9 Other Components
6.9.1 Rendering Software
6.9.2 Rendering Electronics
7 Global Volumetric Display Market, By Display Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Swept Volume Display
7.2.1 Oscillating
7.2.2 Rotating
7.2.3 Varifocal Mirror
7.2.4 Rotating LED Array
7.2.5 Rotating Flat Screen
7.2.6 Other Swept Volume Displays
7.3 Static Volume Display
7.3.1 Gas Medium Upconversion
7.3.2 Solid State Upconversion
7.3.3 Laser Plasma 3D in Air
7.3.4 Layered LCD Stack
7.3.5 Other Static Volume Displays
7.4 Other Display Types
8 Global Volumetric Display Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Design & Prototyping
8.3 Production & Management
8.4 Marketing
8.5 Training
8.6 Data Visualization
8.7 Other Applications
9 Global Volumetric Display Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Education
9.3 Engineering
9.4 Military & Defense
9.5 Advertisement
9.6 Healthcare
9.7 Automotive
9.8 Aerospace
9.9 Gaming & Entertainment
9.10 Oil & Gas
9.11 Other End Users
10 Global Volumetric Display Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 3DIcon Corporation
12.2 Actuality Systems, Inc
12.3 Alioscopy
12.4 Burton Inc
12.5 Coretec Group, Inc
12.6 Hansamatrix As
12.7 Holografika Kft
12.8 Holoxica Limited
12.9 Leia Inc
12.10 LightSpace Technologies Inc
12.11 Seekway Technologies
12.12 Soscho GmbH
12.13 Voxon
12.14 Zebra Imaging
