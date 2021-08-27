Global Volumetric Video Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Facebook, Intel and Microsoft Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Volumetric Video Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The volumetric video market is evaluated at US$186.830 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.18% to reach US$951.438 million in 2026



Volumetric video is a technique that records videos in 3D, capturing an object or a three-dimensional space such as location in real-time. The acquired data using such volumetric video techniques can be viewed using mobile phones, TV, web, or using 3D displays and VR goggles. Volumetric video can be used in shows, live events, presentations, exhibitions, and conferences. Many players in the market have established studios to facilitate volumetric video services to their clients as per their requirements on a custom-made basis. The volumetric video technology with help of multiple captures images of real objects using numerous sensors to detect the motion of the object. These images are used to create dynamically moving 3D models, which can be arbitrary viewpoints in a virtual scene.

For instance, the volumetric video used to record a person can be viewed from all the angles in their real shape and dimension. The increasing number of studios established by major market players for gaming, filmmaking, and other entertainment applications is fuelling growth in the market. For instance, Microsoft has recently partnered with an Immersive media company, Imagine room to build and operate a mixed reality studio in Australia. Moreover, Microsoft Mixed reality has also partnered with Dimension studios. Growing demand for 360/3D content and VR applications paired with the increase in content delivery devices such as AR, VR are factors driving the growth of the volumetric video market. However, the significant cost of manufacturing volumetric video is hampering the growth in the volumetric video market.



The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease severely impacted the volumetric video market. The pandemic led to a major disruption in the sports calendar with major sporting events like Formula One, Indian Premier League, Wimbledon, and Euro 2020 among others being canceled or delayed indefinitely. Besides, to contain the spread of the virus, several major sporting leagues around the world had to take extraordinary measures of either postponing or canceling the ongoing sporting fixtures. Similar cancellations and stoppages were seen in other entertainment industries. These disruptions have impacted the revenue streams of the players operating in the volumetric video market. However, the gaming industry witnessed a boom as many people were confined within their homes and resorted to various online streaming and gaming applications.



Sports, Events, and Entertainment to hold a significant market share.



By application, the classification of the market has been done as Sports, Events and Entertainment, Advertisement, education and training, Medical and others. The Sports, Event, and Entertainment segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market until the end of the forecast period. Improvement in camera technology coupled with advancements in lenses has improved the viewing experience for the end-users. Major market players such as Facebook, Microsoft, Intel, and Google have made significant developments in their products for the sports and entertainment market. Besides, various key market leaders are collaborating with sports and entertainment companies by delivering interactive and innovative volumetric video solutions to customers.

For instance, Sacramento Kings has recently partnered with Intel Sports for Intel True View at the Golden 1 Centre to provide its fans with innovative and immersive fan experiences. Similarly, Intel had partnered with top Premier League teams like Manchester City FC, Arsenal FC, and Liverpool FC to provide its fans with immersive experiences through its Intel true View at the Emirates, Anfield, and the Etihad Stadium. Moreover in October 2020, Manchester city extended its partnership with Intel Sports. Besides, in the entertainment field, Spotify and Sam Smith have partnered to launch an immersive augmented experience for its single with the help of Dimension studios. Thus, increasing demand for enhanced content and immersive experiences is bolstering the growth of the volumetric video market.



North American region to witness lucrative growth opportunities.



Geographically, the distribution of the global market has been done in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The North American region is expected to hold a significant share in the market over the forecasted period owing to technological advancements and growing usage in the industry. Being an early adopter of emerging technologies, the North American region is home to major players in the volumetric video market. Thus, the high demand for volumetric video solutions in various verticals has been a driving force in the growth of the market. Moreover, the APAC region is expected to witness rapid growth owing to a growing number of studios and technological advancements in the region.



Competitive Insights



Prominent market players in the Volumetric Video market include Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, among others. The players in the volumetric video market are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors in this market.



Major market players in the market have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies and the report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last few years.



Notable players in the market are Facebook, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Google LLC, LightSpace Technologies, RealView Imaging Ltd., Voxon Photonics, 8I Ltd., Holoxica, and 4D view Solutions SAS.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Volumetric Video Market Analysis, by Volumetric capture Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Camera Unit

5.2.2. Processing Unit

5.3. Software

5.4. Services



6. Volumetric Video Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Sports Events and Entertainment

6.3. Advertisement

6.4. Education and Training

6.5. Medical

6.6. Others



7. Volumetric Video Market Analysis, by Geography

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Americas

7.2.1. USA

7.2.2. Others

7.3. Europe Middle East and Africa

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. UK

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. Japan

7.4.3. South Korea

7.4.4. Others



8. Competitive Environment and Analysis

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Facebook, Inc.

9.2. Intel Corporation.

9.3. Microsoft Corporation

9.4. Google LLC

9.5. LightSpace Technologies

9.6. Voxon Photonics

9.7. 8I Ltd.

9.8. 4D View Solutions SAS

9.9. Holoxica

9.10. RealView Imaging Ltd.



