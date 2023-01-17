Global Volunteer Management Software Market Set to Reach USD 267.5 Million by 2031, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 2.5% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Volunteer Management Software Market by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), Platform (PC Terminals and Mobile Terminals), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), Application (Attendance Tracking, Calendar Management, Communication Management, Event Management, Membership Management, and Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market was valued at USD 215.3 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 267.5 million, expanding at a CAGR of 2.5% by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to the growing requirement for real-time volunteering.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

NationBuilder

Neon One, LLC

Bloomerang

InitLive Inc.

Timecounts, Inc.

Galaxy Digital

SignUpGenius, Inc.

Volgistics, Inc.

VolunteerHub

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/4878

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include platform, application, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the Volunteer Management Software Market

Based on deployment, the global market is bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment held a key share of the market in 2022 and is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based software is likely to propel market growth.

On the basis of platform, the volunteer management software market is divided into PC terminals and mobile terminals. The mobile terminal segment is expected to account for a major market share in the coming years owing to the rising use of mobile phones.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/4878

In terms of enterprise size, the global market is categorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The large enterprises segment is projected to expand at a robust CAGR during the projected period as it adopts effective data approaches to make business decisions.

On the basis of application, the global volunteer management software market is fragmented into attendance tracking, calendar management, communication management, event management, membership management, and others. The attendance tracking segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market during the assessment period. The attendance tracking software allows staff to track attendance without engaging volunteers in additional communication.

In terms of region, the volunteer management software market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for real-time tracking software boosts the market growth.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/volunteer-management-software-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Volunteer management software helps organizations to manage events and campaigns. It handles administrative operations, such as training, scheduling, and monitoring the volunteer pool.

Growing requirements for real-time volunteering software from schools and colleges drive market growth. This software allows smooth operation and enhanced performance.

Real-time software allows tracking of the location of people in real-time within the premises.

The integration of advanced technologies in software and the rising adoption of cloud-based software creates an immense growth opportunity.

Cloud-based software enables planning and interacting with volunteers, which accelerates the market.

It is expected that the mobile terminals platform will grow at a significant CAGR, during the forecast period. The mobile terminals platform allows volunteers to register for events, check their schedules, and track their working hours.

Rising use of mobile phones along with the penetration of the internet fuels the growth of the market.

The market in North America is driven by the presence of key market players such as NationBuilder, Neon One, LLC, and Bloomerang.

Read 210 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Volunteer Management Software Market by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), Platform (PC Terminals and Mobile Terminals), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), Application (Attendance Tracking, Calendar Management, Communication Management, Event Management, Membership Management, and Others), and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/4878

Key Segments Covered

Deployment

Cloud-based

On-premise

Platform

PC Terminals

Mobile Terminals

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Application

Attendance Tracking

Calendar Management

Communication Management

Event Management

Membership Management

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

IoT Operating Systems Market by Component (Client Side, Professional Service, Server Side), Platform (Application Management, Device Management, Network Management), Software Solution (Real-time Streaming Analytics, Security solutions, Data management, Remote monitoring systems, Network Bandwidth Management), Operating System (Windows 10 IoT OS, WindRiver VxWorks IoT OS, Embedded Apple IOS and OSX, Nucleus RTOS, Green Hills Integrity IoT OS, Linux OS, Google Brillo OS, Mbed OS), Organization Size (Small to Medium & Large), Application (Industrial Manufacturing & Automation, Smart Healthcare, Building & Home Automation, Agriculture & Smart Farming, Smart Utilities, Digital Signage, IoT Wearables), Industry (Manufacturing, BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Consumer Goods & Retail, Telecommunication & ITES, Healthcare & Life Science), and Region ( Asia Pacific , North America , Latin America , Europe , and Middle East & Africa ) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2022 – 2030

Global Corporate Volunteering Platform Market by Type (Cloud Based and Web Based), Application (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

Global Event Management Software Market by Component (Service and Solution), End User (Third Party, Government, Educational, and Corporate), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Solutions (Venue Sourcing, Event Marketing, Event Registration, and Analytics Software), Organizational Size (Large Size, Medium Size, and small size), Platform Type (Mobile Based and Web Based), and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast To 2028

Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in Transportation and Logistics Market by Type (Systems and Tags), Application (Asset and Inventory Tracking, Personnel Tracking, and Others), and Region ( North America , Latin America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and Middle East & Africa ), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

7th Floor, Siddh Icon,

Baner Road, Baner, Pune.

Maharashtra – 411045. India.

Phone: +1 909 414 1393

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/growth_reports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports