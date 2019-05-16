Global Vortex Flowmeter Market - Expansion of Air Terminals is Key Driver

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vortex Flowmeter Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vortex flowmeters are proven to be economical when compared to other flow measuring devices. In addition, their high accuracy in measuring the flow rate of medium property and their low calibration requirement makes these flowmeters a viable choice for flow measurement in various end-user industries. As a result, the growing focus on the reliability in the flow measurement process will eventually drive vortex flowmeter market growth during the forecast period. The analysts have predicted that the vortex flowmeter market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.

Expansion of air terminals



One of the growth drivers of the global vortex flowmeter market is the expansion of air terminals. The increasing expansion of air terminals around the globe has increased the need for vortex flowmeters and fluid handling systems across mid-stream and downstream activities in the oil and gas industry.



Availability of alternate flowmeters



One of the challenges in the growth of the global vortex flowmeter market is the availability of alternate flowmeters. The availability of alternatives such as ultrasonic and electromagnetic flowmeters has directly impacted the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. The growing demand for smart vortex flowmeters has encouraged vendors to develop smart vortex flowmeters, which can cater to high flow rates applications with accurate flow rate data and minimize downtime in end-user industries. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Power industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Chemical and petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for smart vortex flowmeters

Increased focus on preventive maintenance

Advent of integrated flowmeter solutions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

PART 14: APPENDIX

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB

Badger Meter Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Management AG

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4822o0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

