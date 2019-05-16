Global Vortex Flowmeter Market - Expansion of Air Terminals is Key Driver
Vortex flowmeters are proven to be economical when compared to other flow measuring devices. In addition, their high accuracy in measuring the flow rate of medium property and their low calibration requirement makes these flowmeters a viable choice for flow measurement in various end-user industries. As a result, the growing focus on the reliability in the flow measurement process will eventually drive vortex flowmeter market growth during the forecast period. The analysts have predicted that the vortex flowmeter market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.
Expansion of air terminals
One of the growth drivers of the global vortex flowmeter market is the expansion of air terminals. The increasing expansion of air terminals around the globe has increased the need for vortex flowmeters and fluid handling systems across mid-stream and downstream activities in the oil and gas industry.
Availability of alternate flowmeters
One of the challenges in the growth of the global vortex flowmeter market is the availability of alternate flowmeters. The availability of alternatives such as ultrasonic and electromagnetic flowmeters has directly impacted the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. The growing demand for smart vortex flowmeters has encouraged vendors to develop smart vortex flowmeters, which can cater to high flow rates applications with accurate flow rate data and minimize downtime in end-user industries. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Power industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Chemical and petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for smart vortex flowmeters
- Increased focus on preventive maintenance
- Advent of integrated flowmeter solutions
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB
- Badger Meter Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress+Hauser Management AG
- Siemens
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
