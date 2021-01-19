Global VSaaS Market to 2026: Increasing Demand for Real-Time Surveillance Data, Declining Prices of I.P. Cameras and Constant Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global VSaaS Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global VSaaS market is expected to reach $6.02 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2019 to 2026. Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS) refers to the provision of remote monitoring and video management services in exchange for a timely fee.

The service typically includes video recording, storage, remote viewing, management alerts, and cybersecurity. The video processing and management are performed offsite using the cloud, though the VSaaS system may have a simple onsite device to communicate with the cameras and the cloud, acting as a communications conduit.



Factors such as increasing demand for real-time surveillance data, declining prices of I.P. cameras and constant technological advancements in the field of cameras, storage, and IP networks are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among users and concerns related to information security are restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the service, the hosted segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of smartphones in countries, technological advancements in telecom networks such as the availability of LTE and emerging trend of 5G; and availability of high-speed Internet.



The key vendors mentioned are Axis Communications AB, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Duranc, ARLO TECHNOLOGIES, Johnson Controls, ADT, Genetec Inc., Eagle Eye Networks, Alarm.com, Comcast, Pacific Controls, Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company, Mobotix, Arcules, and Honeywell Commercial Security.



