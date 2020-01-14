Global VVT & Start-Stop System Industry Outlook to 2027 - Growing Demand for Electric Cam Phasers, Increased Inclusion of Start-Stop Technology in Vehicles

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VVT & Start-Stop System Market by Technology (Cam-Phasing, Cam-Phasing Plus Changing, BAS, Enhanced Starter, Direct Starter, ISG), Phaser Type (Hydraulic, Electronic), Valvetrain (SOHC and DOHC), Fuel type, Vehicle, And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The VVT & Start-Stop System market is projected to reach USD 85.2 billion by 2027 from USD 54.7 billion in 2019, with a CAGR of 5.7%. In terms of volume, the VVT & Start-Stop System market is expected to reach 142 million units in 2019 and 234 million units by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4%.

The VVT & start-stop system market comprises major manufacturers such as such as Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Technologies (UK), BorwWarner Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan).

Stringent emission regulations and growing demand for hybrid vehicles across the world to fuel the demand for VVT & start-stop system



The major factors responsible for the growth of this market include the stringent emission regulations and fuel-efficiency standards enforced by different legislative bodies across the globe. Also, increased production of hybrid vehicles would drive the start-stop system market.



Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) for VVT and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for start-stop technology are estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



In case of VVT, Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) technology is expected to grow at a faster rate in passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. DOHC has dedicated valves for inlet and outlet. This leads to smooth transmission, enhanced control of valves, efficient use of fuel, and a noise-free ride. In case of start-stop systems, integrated starter generator (ISG) is expected to have the highest growth as it allows greater electrical generation capacity and better emissions benefits.



Asia Pacific shows high growth potential for VVT & start-stop system market



The Asia Pacific region comprises rapidly emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for automotive. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. As the governments of these countries have imposed stringent emission standards and fuel efficiency levels, upcoming vehicles must go through strict new car assessment programs.

The major factors responsible for this region's growth include increasing demand for fuel-saving technologies like turbocharging and VVT & start-stop system. In addition, improving socio-economic conditions in countries such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia have resulted in the growth of the demand for premium passenger cars. This, in turn, has accelerated the market for VVT & start-stop systems in these countries.



Direct starter segment by technology will hold the largest market for start-stop system



The function such as automatic start-stop system can save up to fuel and reduce CO2 emissions. This technology is used in a direct-injected internal combustion engine to enable its instant restart. The technology keeps the piston in an optimal position when the vehicle stops, so that instant restart of the engine is possible by injecting fuel into the cylinder. Measurements taken in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) proved engine efficiency and fuel savings of up to 5-8%. The direct starter technology holds the largest market in the start-stop systems due to its presence in conventional engines.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 VVT & Start-Stop System Market to Grow at A Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)

4.2 Asia Pacific is Estimated to Lead the Global VVT & Start-Stop System Market in 2019

4.3 VVT System Market, By Technology

4.4 Start-Stop System Market, By Technology

4.5 VVT System Market, By Valvetrain

4.6 VVT System Market, By Phaser Type

4.7 VVT System Market, By Fuel Type

4.8 VVT System Market, By Vehicle Type

4.9 Start-Stop System Market, By Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Operational Data

5.2.1 Ice Vehicle Production and Plug-In Hybrid Sales in Countries

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

5.3.1.2 Rise in the Hybridization of Vehicles

5.3.1.3 Stringent Emission Norms

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Wear of Engine Due to Increase in Start-Stop Cycle

5.3.2.2 Technology Upgrades Over Time

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Electric Cam Phasers

5.3.3.2 Increased Inclusion of Start-Stop Technology in Vehicles

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 High Maintenance Cost and Limited Aftermarket Supplies of VVT & Start-Stop System

5.3.4.2 Difficulty in Procuring Complex Internal Components

5.3.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.4 Revenue Shift and Hot Beds in VVT System Market Growth

5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for VVT & Start-Stop Systems Manufacturers

5.6 VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market, Scenarios (2020-2027)

5.6.1 VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.6.2 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.6.3 VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market, Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Overview

6.2.1 Highly Adopted Valve Technologies in Engines

6.2.2 Ultracapacitors

6.3 Porter's Five Forces

6.4 Regulatory Overview



7 VVT System Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operational Data

7.3 Research Methodology

7.4 Assumptions

7.5 Cam-Phasing

7.5.1 Easy Implementation and Low Cost of Cam Phasers Components Will Drive the Adoption of Cam-Phasing Technology

7.6 Cam-Phasing Plus Changing

7.6.1 Improved Torque Delivery Will Significantly Increase the Adoption of Cam-Phasing Plus Changing

7.7 Market Leaders



8 VVT System Market, By Valvetrain

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.3 Research Methodology

8.4 Assumptions

8.5 Sohc

8.5.1 Demand for Higher Engine Speed With Lighter Valvetrain Will Drive the Market for Sohc

8.6 DOHC

8.6.1 Dohc Develops Higher Peak Torque and Horsepower, Which Increases Its Demand

8.7 Market Leaders



9 VVT System Market, By Fuel Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.3 Research Methodology

9.4 Assumptions

9.5 Diesel VVT System

9.5.1 High Power Generation Capacity By Diesel Engine Will Drive the Growth of VVT Systems for Diesel Engine

9.6 Gasoline VVT System

9.6.1 Rising Fuel Prices and the Need for Fuel-Efficient Engines Will Boost the Gasoline VVT Systems Market

9.7 Market Leaders



10 VVT System Market, By Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.3 Research Methodology

10.4 Assumptions

10.5 Passenger Car

10.5.1 Incorporation of Fuel Efficient Features Will Boost the Adoption of VVT System in Passenger Cars

10.6 Light Commercial Vehicle

10.6.1 Improved Torque Delivery That Increases the Engine Output Will Significantly Increase the Adoption of VVT Systems in Lcv

10.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

10.7.1 High Demand for Hcvs for Heavy Load Transfers Will Drive the Market

10.8 Market Leaders



11 VVT System Market, By Phaser Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Operational Data

11.3 Research Methodology

11.4 Assumptions

11.5 Hydraulic Cam Phaser

11.5.1 Usage of Gasoline and Deisel Engines in Automotive Industry Will Support the Growth of Hydraulic Cam Phasers

11.6 Electronic Cam Phaser

11.6.1 High Phasing Speeds Provided By Electronic Cam Phasers Will Drive the Growth

11.7 Market Leaders



12 Start-Stop System Market, By Technology

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Research Methodology

12.3 Assumptions

12.4 Belt-Driven Alternator Starter (BAS)

12.4.1 BAS Replaces the Need for Alternator and Starter in Vehicles

12.5 Enhanced Starter

12.5.1 Cost Advantage Will Drive the Growth of Enhanced Starters

12.6 Direct Starter

12.6.1 High Efficiency and Fuel-Saving Characteristics of Direct Starters are Expected to Boost the Growth of the Segment

12.7 Integrated Starter Generator (Isg)

12.7.1 Isg Allows Greater Electrical Generation Capacity and Emissions Benefits

12.8 Market Leaders



13 Start-Stop System Market, By Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Operational Data

13.3 Research Methodology

13.4 Assumptions

13.5 Passenger Car

13.5.1 High Production of Passenger Cars and the Need to Control Pollution in Cities Will Drive the Adoption of Start-Stop System

13.6 Light Commercial Vehicle

13.6.1 Most of the Small Distance Goods Transportation is Covered By Lcv in Europe

13.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

13.7.1 Development of High Performance Truck in the European Region Will Drive the Demand for Start-Stop System Market

13.8 Market Leaders



14 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, By Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Asia Pacific

14.3 Europe

14.4 North America

14.5 Latin America (LatAM)

14.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



15 Recommendations

15.1 Asia Pacific Will Be the Major Market for VVT & Start-Stop Systems

15.2 Increasing Focus on Passenger Cars Would Be the Primary Driver of VVT & Start-Stop Systems

15.3 Conclusion



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Market Ranking Analysis

16.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

16.3.1 Visionary Leaders

16.3.2 Innovators

16.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

16.3.4 Emerging Companies

16.4 Strength of Product Portfolio

16.5 Business Strategy Excellence

16.6 Strength of Product Portfolio

16.7 Business Strategy Excellence

16.8 Winners vs. Losers

16.9 Competitive Scenario

16.9.1 New Product Developments

16.9.2 Acquisitions

16.9.3 Joint Ventures and Agreements

16.9.4 Expansions



17 Company Profiles

17.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

17.2 Continental AG

17.3 Borgwarner Inc.

17.4 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

17.5 Valeo

17.6 Denso Corporation

17.7 Hitachi Ltd.

17.8 Schaeffler AG

17.9 Delphi Technologies

17.10 Eaton Corporation

17.11 Mitsubishi Electric

17.12 Tenneco Inc.

17.13 Hilite International

17.14 Other Key Players

17.14.1 Asia Pacific

17.14.1.1 Toyota

17.14.1.2 Exedy Corporation

17.14.1.3 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

17.14.1.4 Hyundai Motor Company

17.14.1.5 Mikuni Corporation

17.14.2 Europe

17.14.2.1 BMW Group

17.14.2.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

17.14.2.3 PMG Holding GmbH

17.14.2.4 FCA Group

17.14.3 North America

17.14.3.1 Magna International Inc.

17.14.3.2 Cloyes

17.14.3.3 General Motors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26xt0s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

