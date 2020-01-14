Global VVT & Start-Stop System Industry Outlook to 2027 - Growing Demand for Electric Cam Phasers, Increased Inclusion of Start-Stop Technology in Vehicles
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VVT & Start-Stop System Market by Technology (Cam-Phasing, Cam-Phasing Plus Changing, BAS, Enhanced Starter, Direct Starter, ISG), Phaser Type (Hydraulic, Electronic), Valvetrain (SOHC and DOHC), Fuel type, Vehicle, And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The VVT & Start-Stop System market is projected to reach USD 85.2 billion by 2027 from USD 54.7 billion in 2019, with a CAGR of 5.7%. In terms of volume, the VVT & Start-Stop System market is expected to reach 142 million units in 2019 and 234 million units by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4%.
The VVT & start-stop system market comprises major manufacturers such as such as Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Delphi Technologies (UK), BorwWarner Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan).
Stringent emission regulations and growing demand for hybrid vehicles across the world to fuel the demand for VVT & start-stop system
The major factors responsible for the growth of this market include the stringent emission regulations and fuel-efficiency standards enforced by different legislative bodies across the globe. Also, increased production of hybrid vehicles would drive the start-stop system market.
Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) for VVT and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for start-stop technology are estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
In case of VVT, Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) technology is expected to grow at a faster rate in passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. DOHC has dedicated valves for inlet and outlet. This leads to smooth transmission, enhanced control of valves, efficient use of fuel, and a noise-free ride. In case of start-stop systems, integrated starter generator (ISG) is expected to have the highest growth as it allows greater electrical generation capacity and better emissions benefits.
Asia Pacific shows high growth potential for VVT & start-stop system market
The Asia Pacific region comprises rapidly emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for automotive. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. As the governments of these countries have imposed stringent emission standards and fuel efficiency levels, upcoming vehicles must go through strict new car assessment programs.
The major factors responsible for this region's growth include increasing demand for fuel-saving technologies like turbocharging and VVT & start-stop system. In addition, improving socio-economic conditions in countries such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia have resulted in the growth of the demand for premium passenger cars. This, in turn, has accelerated the market for VVT & start-stop systems in these countries.
Direct starter segment by technology will hold the largest market for start-stop system
The function such as automatic start-stop system can save up to fuel and reduce CO2 emissions. This technology is used in a direct-injected internal combustion engine to enable its instant restart. The technology keeps the piston in an optimal position when the vehicle stops, so that instant restart of the engine is possible by injecting fuel into the cylinder. Measurements taken in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) proved engine efficiency and fuel savings of up to 5-8%. The direct starter technology holds the largest market in the start-stop systems due to its presence in conventional engines.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 VVT & Start-Stop System Market to Grow at A Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2019-2027)
4.2 Asia Pacific is Estimated to Lead the Global VVT & Start-Stop System Market in 2019
4.3 VVT System Market, By Technology
4.4 Start-Stop System Market, By Technology
4.5 VVT System Market, By Valvetrain
4.6 VVT System Market, By Phaser Type
4.7 VVT System Market, By Fuel Type
4.8 VVT System Market, By Vehicle Type
4.9 Start-Stop System Market, By Vehicle Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Operational Data
5.2.1 Ice Vehicle Production and Plug-In Hybrid Sales in Countries
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles
5.3.1.2 Rise in the Hybridization of Vehicles
5.3.1.3 Stringent Emission Norms
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 Wear of Engine Due to Increase in Start-Stop Cycle
5.3.2.2 Technology Upgrades Over Time
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Electric Cam Phasers
5.3.3.2 Increased Inclusion of Start-Stop Technology in Vehicles
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 High Maintenance Cost and Limited Aftermarket Supplies of VVT & Start-Stop System
5.3.4.2 Difficulty in Procuring Complex Internal Components
5.3.5 Impact of Market Dynamics
5.4 Revenue Shift and Hot Beds in VVT System Market Growth
5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for VVT & Start-Stop Systems Manufacturers
5.6 VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market, Scenarios (2020-2027)
5.6.1 VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market, Most Likely Scenario
5.6.2 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, Optimistic Scenario
5.6.3 VVT & Start-Stop Systems Market, Pessimistic Scenario
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technological Overview
6.2.1 Highly Adopted Valve Technologies in Engines
6.2.2 Ultracapacitors
6.3 Porter's Five Forces
6.4 Regulatory Overview
7 VVT System Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Operational Data
7.3 Research Methodology
7.4 Assumptions
7.5 Cam-Phasing
7.5.1 Easy Implementation and Low Cost of Cam Phasers Components Will Drive the Adoption of Cam-Phasing Technology
7.6 Cam-Phasing Plus Changing
7.6.1 Improved Torque Delivery Will Significantly Increase the Adoption of Cam-Phasing Plus Changing
7.7 Market Leaders
8 VVT System Market, By Valvetrain
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Operational Data
8.3 Research Methodology
8.4 Assumptions
8.5 Sohc
8.5.1 Demand for Higher Engine Speed With Lighter Valvetrain Will Drive the Market for Sohc
8.6 DOHC
8.6.1 Dohc Develops Higher Peak Torque and Horsepower, Which Increases Its Demand
8.7 Market Leaders
9 VVT System Market, By Fuel Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Operational Data
9.3 Research Methodology
9.4 Assumptions
9.5 Diesel VVT System
9.5.1 High Power Generation Capacity By Diesel Engine Will Drive the Growth of VVT Systems for Diesel Engine
9.6 Gasoline VVT System
9.6.1 Rising Fuel Prices and the Need for Fuel-Efficient Engines Will Boost the Gasoline VVT Systems Market
9.7 Market Leaders
10 VVT System Market, By Vehicle Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Operational Data
10.3 Research Methodology
10.4 Assumptions
10.5 Passenger Car
10.5.1 Incorporation of Fuel Efficient Features Will Boost the Adoption of VVT System in Passenger Cars
10.6 Light Commercial Vehicle
10.6.1 Improved Torque Delivery That Increases the Engine Output Will Significantly Increase the Adoption of VVT Systems in Lcv
10.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
10.7.1 High Demand for Hcvs for Heavy Load Transfers Will Drive the Market
10.8 Market Leaders
11 VVT System Market, By Phaser Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Operational Data
11.3 Research Methodology
11.4 Assumptions
11.5 Hydraulic Cam Phaser
11.5.1 Usage of Gasoline and Deisel Engines in Automotive Industry Will Support the Growth of Hydraulic Cam Phasers
11.6 Electronic Cam Phaser
11.6.1 High Phasing Speeds Provided By Electronic Cam Phasers Will Drive the Growth
11.7 Market Leaders
12 Start-Stop System Market, By Technology
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Research Methodology
12.3 Assumptions
12.4 Belt-Driven Alternator Starter (BAS)
12.4.1 BAS Replaces the Need for Alternator and Starter in Vehicles
12.5 Enhanced Starter
12.5.1 Cost Advantage Will Drive the Growth of Enhanced Starters
12.6 Direct Starter
12.6.1 High Efficiency and Fuel-Saving Characteristics of Direct Starters are Expected to Boost the Growth of the Segment
12.7 Integrated Starter Generator (Isg)
12.7.1 Isg Allows Greater Electrical Generation Capacity and Emissions Benefits
12.8 Market Leaders
13 Start-Stop System Market, By Vehicle Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Operational Data
13.3 Research Methodology
13.4 Assumptions
13.5 Passenger Car
13.5.1 High Production of Passenger Cars and the Need to Control Pollution in Cities Will Drive the Adoption of Start-Stop System
13.6 Light Commercial Vehicle
13.6.1 Most of the Small Distance Goods Transportation is Covered By Lcv in Europe
13.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
13.7.1 Development of High Performance Truck in the European Region Will Drive the Demand for Start-Stop System Market
13.8 Market Leaders
14 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, By Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Asia Pacific
14.3 Europe
14.4 North America
14.5 Latin America (LatAM)
14.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
15 Recommendations
15.1 Asia Pacific Will Be the Major Market for VVT & Start-Stop Systems
15.2 Increasing Focus on Passenger Cars Would Be the Primary Driver of VVT & Start-Stop Systems
15.3 Conclusion
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Overview
16.2 Market Ranking Analysis
16.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
16.3.1 Visionary Leaders
16.3.2 Innovators
16.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
16.3.4 Emerging Companies
16.4 Strength of Product Portfolio
16.5 Business Strategy Excellence
16.6 Strength of Product Portfolio
16.7 Business Strategy Excellence
16.8 Winners vs. Losers
16.9 Competitive Scenario
16.9.1 New Product Developments
16.9.2 Acquisitions
16.9.3 Joint Ventures and Agreements
16.9.4 Expansions
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Robert Bosch GmbH
17.2 Continental AG
17.3 Borgwarner Inc.
17.4 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
17.5 Valeo
17.6 Denso Corporation
17.7 Hitachi Ltd.
17.8 Schaeffler AG
17.9 Delphi Technologies
17.10 Eaton Corporation
17.11 Mitsubishi Electric
17.12 Tenneco Inc.
17.13 Hilite International
17.14 Other Key Players
17.14.1 Asia Pacific
17.14.1.1 Toyota
17.14.1.2 Exedy Corporation
17.14.1.3 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
17.14.1.4 Hyundai Motor Company
17.14.1.5 Mikuni Corporation
17.14.2 Europe
17.14.2.1 BMW Group
17.14.2.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
17.14.2.3 PMG Holding GmbH
17.14.2.4 FCA Group
17.14.3 North America
17.14.3.1 Magna International Inc.
17.14.3.2 Cloyes
17.14.3.3 General Motors
