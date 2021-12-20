Global VVT & Start-Stop System Market (2021 to 2027) - Increased Inclusion of Start-Stop Technology in Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "VVT & Start-Stop System Market by Technology (Cam-phasing, Cam-phasing Plus Changing, BAS, Enhanced Starter, Direct Starter, ISG), Phaser Type (Hydraulic, Electronic), Valvetrain (SOHC and DOHC), Fuel type, Vehicle, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive VVT & start-stop system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% reaching USD 58.8 billion by 2027 from USD 42.3 billion from 2021.

The major factors responsible for the growth of this market include the stringent emission regulations and fuel-efficiency standards enforced by different legislative bodies across the globe. Also, increased production of hybrid vehicles would drive the start-stop system market.

However, COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the market in the first few months. Both the demand and supply of automotive vehicles and components had come to a halt in the first few months of 2020 across the globe as the whole ecosystem had been disrupted. However, in the next two quarters, the demand had been increasing. Additionally, the sales and production of vehicle has increased at a rapid pace in this year but due to chip shortage incidence the vehicle production again got affected from the third quarter. Moreover, as per industry experts it is expected that this situation will continue till the third quarter of 2022, after then things will again come on track.

Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) for VVT and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) for start-stop technology are estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

In case of VVT, Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) technology is expected to grow at a faster rate in passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. DOHC has dedicated valves for inlet and outlet. This leads to smooth transmission, enhanced control of valves, efficient use of fuel, and a noise-free ride. In case of start-stop systems, integrated starter generator (ISG) is expected to have the highest growth as it allows greater electrical generation capacity and better emissions benefits.

Asia Pacific shows high growth potential for VVT & start-stop system market

The Asia Pacific region comprises rapidly emerging economies such as China and India, along with developed nations such as Japan, and is the largest market for automotive. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production. As the governments of these countries have imposed stringent emission standards and fuel efficiency levels, upcoming vehicles must go through strict new car assessment programs. The major factors responsible for this region's growth include increasing demand for fuel saving technologies like turbocharging and VVT & start-stop system. In addition, improving socioeconomic conditions in countries such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia have resulted in the growth of the demand for premium passenger cars. This, in turn, has accelerated the market for VVT & start-stop system in these countries.

Direct starter segment by technology will hold the largest market for start-stop system

The function such as automatic start-stop system can save up to fuel and reduce of CO2 emissions. This technology is used in a direct injected internal combustion engine to enable its instant restart. The technology keeps the piston in an optimal position when the vehicle stops, so that instant restart of the engine is possible by injecting fuel into the cylinder.Measurements taken in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) proved engine efficiency and fuel savings of up to 5-8%. The direct starter technology holds the largest market in the start-stop systems due to its presence in conventional engines.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 VVT & Start-Stop System Market to Grow at Significant Rate During Forecast Period (2021-2027)

4.2 Asia-Pacific Estimated to Lead Global VVT & Start-Stop System Market in 2021

4.3 VVT System Market, by Technology

4.4 Start-Stop System Market, by Technology

4.5 VVT System Market, by Valvetrain

4.6 VVT System Market, by Phaser Type

4.7 VVT System Market, by Fuel Type

4.8 VVT System Market, by Vehicle Type

4.9 Start-Stop System Market, by Vehicle Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Demand for Fuel-Efficient Vehicles

5.2.1.2 Rise in Hybridization of Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Steady Growth in Ice Vehicle Demand

5.2.1.4 Stringent Emission Norms

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Wear of Engines Due to Increase in Start-Stop Cycles

5.2.2.2 Technology Upgrades Over Time

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Electric Cam Phasers

5.2.3.2 Increased Inclusion of Start-Stop Technology in Vehicles

5.2.3.3 Growing Use of VVT Systems in High-End Motorcycles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Maintenance Cost and Limited Aftermarket Supplies of VVT & Start-Stop Systems

5.2.4.2 Difficulty in Procuring Complex Internal Components

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Trends and Disruptions in VVT & Start-Stop System Market

5.4 COVID-19 Health Assessment

5.5 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.5.1 COVID-19 Economic Impact - Scenario Assessment

5.6 VVT & Start-Stop System Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.6.1 Impact on VVT & Start-Stop System Sales

5.6.2 Impact on Vehicle Sales

5.7 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, Scenarios (2021-2027)

5.7.1 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, Most Likely Scenario

5.7.2 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, Optimistic Scenario

5.7.3 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, Pessimistic Scenario

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Overview

6.2.1 Highly Adopted Valve Technologies in Engines

6.2.2 Ultracapacitors

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Porter's Five Forces

6.5 VVT & Start-Stop System Market Ecosystem

6.6 Regulatory Overview

6.7 Patent Analysis

6.8 Case Study

6.8.1 Dorman Products Developed Oe Fix VVT Solenoids

6.8.2 Dorman Products Developed and Patented New Cam Phasers with a Stronger Alloy Locking Plate

6.8.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Developed H&V Absorption Glass Mat (Agm) Battery Separators for Automotive Start-Stop Engines

7 VVT System Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operational Data

7.3 Research Methodology

7.4 Assumptions

7.5 Cam-Phasing

7.5.1 Easy Implementation and Low Cost Will Drive Adoption of Cam-Phasing Technology

7.6 Cam-Phasing Plus Changing

7.6.1 Improved Torque Delivery to Significantly Increase Adoption of Cam-Phasing Plus Changing

7.7 Key Primary Insights

8 VVT System Market, by Valvetrain

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.3 Research Methodology

8.4 Assumptions

8.5 Single Overhead Camshaft (Sohc)

8.5.1 Demand for Higher Engine Speed with Lighter Valvetrain to Drive Market for Sohc

8.6 Dual Overhead Camshaft (Dohc)

8.6.1 Dohc Develops Higher Peak Torque and Horsepower, Which Increases Its Demand

8.7 Key Primary Insights

9 VVT System Market, by Fuel Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.3 Research Methodology

9.4 Assumptions

9.5 Diesel VVT System

9.5.1 High Power & Improved Diesel Engine Versions Equipped with VVT Systems Are Expected to Gain Popularity in Commercial Vehicle Segment

9.6 Gasoline VVT System

9.6.1 Consistent Development Towards Fuel-Efficient Engines to Boost Gasoline VVT System Market

9.7 Key Primary Insights

10 VVT System Market, by Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Operational Data

10.3 Research Methodology

10.4 Assumptions

10.5 Passenger Car

10.5.1 Incorporation of Fuel-Efficient Features to Boost Adoption of VVT Systems in Passenger Cars

10.6 Light Commercial Vehicle

10.6.1 Improved Torque Delivery That Increases Engine Output Will Significantly Increase Adoption of VVT Systems in Lcvs

10.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

10.7.1 High Demand for Hcvs for Heavy Load Transfers Will Drive Market

10.8 Key Primary Insights

11 VVT System Market, by Phaser Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Operational Data

11.3 Assumptions

11.4 Research Methodology

11.5 Hydraulic Cam Phaser

11.5.1 Usage of Gasoline and Diesel Engines in Automotive Industry to Increase Demand for Hydraulic Cam Phasers

11.6 Electronic Cam Phaser

11.6.1 High Phasing Speeds Provided by Electronic Cam Phasers Will Drive Growth

11.7 Key Primary Insights

12 Start-Stop System Market, by Technology

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Research Methodology

12.3 Assumptions

12.4 Belt-Driven Alternator Starter (Bas)

12.4.1 Bas Replaces Need for Alternator and Starter in Vehicles

12.5 Enhanced Starter

12.5.1 Cost Advantage Will Drive Demand for Enhanced Starters

12.6 Direct Starter

12.6.1 High Efficiency and Fuel-Saving Characteristics Expected to Boost Demand for Direct Starters

12.7 Integrated Starter Generator (Isg)

12.7.1 Isg Allows Greater Electrical Generation Capacity and Emissions Benefits

12.8 Key Primary Insights

13 Start-Stop System Market, by Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Operational Data

13.3 Assumptions

13.4 Research Methodology

13.5 Passenger Car

13.5.1 High Production of Passenger Cars and Need for Pollution Control in Cities to Drive Adoption of Start-Stop Systems

13.6 Light Commercial Vehicle

13.6.1 North America Dominates Lcv Segment Due to Large Production of Light Commercial Vehicles and Rising Penetration of Start-Stop Systems

13.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

13.7.1 Development of High-Performance Trucks in Europe Will Drive Demand for Start-Stop Systems

13.8 Key Primary Insights

14 VVT & Start-Stop System Market, by Region

15 Recommendations

15.1 Asia-Pacific Will be Major Market for VVT & Start-Stop Systems

15.2 Increasing Focus on Passenger Cars Will Drive Demand for VVT & Start-Stop Systems

15.3 Conclusion

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

16.3 Market Ranking Analysis

16.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping for VVT & Start-Stop System Market

16.4.1 Star

16.4.2 Pervasive

16.4.3 Emerging Leader

16.4.4 Participant

16.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

16.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

16.7 Competitive Scenario and Trends

16.7.1 Product Launches

16.7.2 Deals

16.7.3 Others

16.8 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Key Players

17.1.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh

17.1.2 Continental Ag

17.1.3 Borgwarner, Inc.

17.1.4 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

17.1.5 Valeo

17.1.6 Denso Corporation

17.1.7 Hitachi, Ltd.

17.1.8 Schaeffler Ag

17.1.9 Eaton Corporation plc

17.1.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

17.2 Other Key Players

17.2.1 Tenneco Inc.

17.2.2 Hilite International

17.2.3 Toyota Motor Corporation

17.2.4 Exedy Corporation

17.2.5 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

17.2.6 Hyundai Motor Company

17.2.7 Mikuni Corporation

17.2.8 Bmw Ag

17.2.9 Zf Friedrichshafen Ag

17.2.10 Pmg Holding Gmbh

17.2.11 Stellantis Nv

17.2.12 Magna International Inc.

17.2.13 Cloyes Gear & Products, Inc.

17.2.14 General Motors

18 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnqa45

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets