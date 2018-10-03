NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Wafer Handling Robots



Wafer handling robots are used during semiconductor manufacturing processes to transfer wafers between different wafer processing stations, by using pick-measure-place method to ensure the accuracy of transfer.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global wafer handling robots market to grow at a CAGR of 8.14% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wafer handling robots market for 2018-2022. This industry research report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product (atmospheric wafer handling robots and vacuum wafer handling robots), and by solutions (hardware, software, and services).



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Wafer Handling Robots Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Brooks Automation

• DAIHEN

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Kensington Laboratories

• Nidec

• RORZE



Market driver

• Demand from manufacturers of hybrid vehicles

Market challenge

• Lack of skilled workers

Market trend

• Advances in vision systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



