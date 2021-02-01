Global Wafer-level Packaging Equipment Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trends and Drivers
Feb 01, 2021, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wafer-level Packaging Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 97-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Wafer-level Packaging Equipment Market to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wafer-level Packaging Equipment estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.4% CAGR
The Wafer-level Packaging Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- Disco, Inc.
- EV Group
- Rudolph Technologies, Inc.
- Semes Co., Ltd.
- Suss MicroTec AG
- ULVAC Technologies, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Wafer-level Packaging Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 31
