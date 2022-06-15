Global Walking Aids Market (2022 to 2030) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Walking Aids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Rollators, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global walking aids market size is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing disability rates caused due to rising incidence of malnutrition and infectious, non-infectious, & congenital diseases; growing prevalence of diabetes; and increasing geriatric population & number of accidents/traumas.

The introduction of devices with new features such as rollators with the attached laser for Parkinson's patients is anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period. The rise in disposable income coupled with an increase in awareness in developed countries is anticipated to further boost market demand.



The high prevalence of osteoporosis & arthritis and increasing awareness & adoption of canes, crutches, & walkers are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, factors such as technological advancements, an increasing number of initiatives & funding by governments & international organizations, and a rising number of post-surgery rehabilitation programs are likely to contribute to market growth.



In addition, the demand for better quality, more efficient, sustainable, and cost-efficient walking aids is rising owing to the increasing number of disabled individuals participating in the workforce. Therefore, urging the need for advanced and cost-effective walking aids. However, the lack of reimbursement and the availability of a wide range of refurbished products in the market is restraining the market growth.



Walking Aids Market Report Highlights

Rollators accounted for the largest share in the walking aids market owing to the availability of advanced design and features offered, such as adjustable handle height, better comfort, and directional control.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to the increasing incidence of arthritis and the geriatric population. This regional market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The others segment (canes, crutches, and walkers) is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing awareness & adoption of canes, crutches, & walkers.

Market players include Evolution Technologies, HUMAN CARE, Benmor Medical, Briggs Healthcare, Carex Health Brands, TOPRO, and Eurovema AB are some of the prominent players operating in the market for rollators.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Walking Aids Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Walking Aids: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.3.1.1. Supplier Power

3.3.1.2. Buyer Power

3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.3.1.4. Threat from new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political Landscape

3.3.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.3.2.3. Social Landscape

3.3.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Walking Aids Market: Segment Analysis, by Type 2017-2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Type market share analysis, 2017 & 2030

4.3. Global Walking Aids Market, by Type, 2017 to 2030

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following

4.4.1. Rollators

4.4.1.1. Premium

4.4.1.2. Low cost

4.4.2. Others



Chapter 5. Walking Aids Market: Regional Market Analysis, by Region, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Regional market share analysis, 2017 & 2030

5.3. Regional Market Dashboard

5.4. Regional Market: Key Players

5.5. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2017 to 2030:

5.6. North America

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.6.3. U.S.

5.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.6.4. Canada

5.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.7. Europe

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.7.3. U.K.

5.7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.7.4. Germany

5.7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.7.5. France

5.7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.7.6. Italy

5.7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.7.7. Spain

5.7.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.8. Asia Pacific

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.8.3. Japan

5.8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.8.4. China

5.8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.8.5. India

5.8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.8.6. Australia

5.8.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.8.7. South Korea

5.8.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.9. Latin America

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.9.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.9.3. Brazil

5.9.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.9.4. Mexico

5.9.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.9.5. Argentina

5.9.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.10. Middle East and Africa

5.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.10.2. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.10.3. South Africa

5.10.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.10.4. Saudi Arabia

5.10.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

5.10.5. UAE

5.10.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by type, 2017-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Walking Aids Market-Competitive Analysis

6.1. Key companies profiled

6.1.1. Evolution Technologies

6.1.1.1. Company Overview

6.1.1.2. Product Benchmarking

6.1.1.3. Strategic Initiatives

6.1.2. HUMAN CARE

6.1.2.1. Company Overview

6.1.2.2. Product Benchmarking

6.1.2.3. Strategic Initiatives

6.1.3. Benmor Medical

6.1.3.1. Company Overview

6.1.3.2. Financial Performance

6.1.3.3. Product Benchmarking

6.1.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

6.1.4. Briggs Healthcare

6.1.4.1. Company Overview

6.1.4.2. Product Benchmarking

6.1.4.3. Strategic Initiatives

6.1.5. Carex Health Brands

6.1.5.1. Company Overview

6.1.5.2. Product Benchmarking

6.1.5.3. Strategic Initiatives

6.1.6. Eurovema AB

6.1.6.1. Company Overview

6.1.6.2. Product Benchmarking

6.1.6.3. Strategic Initiatives

6.1.7. TOPRO

6.1.7.1. Company Overview

6.1.7.2. Product Benchmarking

6.1.7.3. Strategic Initiatives

6.1.8. Invacare Corporation

6.1.8.1. Company Overview

6.1.8.2. Product Benchmarking

6.1.8.3. Strategic Initiatives

6.1.9. Drive medical design and manufacturing, Inc.

6.1.9.1. Company Overview

6.1.9.2. Product Benchmarking

6.1.9.3. Strategic Initiatives

