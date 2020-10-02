Global Walking Assist Devices Markets 2020-2027: Focus on Gait Belts & Lift Vests, Canes, Crutches, Walkers, Wheelchairs & Power Scooters

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Walking Assist Devices - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Walking Assist Devices estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Gait Belts & Lift Vest, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Canes segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Walking Assist Devices market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Crutches Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global Crutches segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$876.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$993.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Besco Medical Limited

Betterlifehealthcare Ltd.

Comfort Orthopedic Co., Ltd.

Drive Medical

Electric Mobility Euro Ltd.

GF Health Products, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Invacare Corporation

Karma Healthcare Ltd.

Levo AG

MEYRA GmbH

Ossenberg GmbH

Otto Bock Australia Pty. Ltd.

Permobil

Pride Mobility Products Corporation

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Walking Assist Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Walking Assist Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Walking Assist Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Walking Assist Devices Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Gait Belts & Lift Vest (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Gait Belts & Lift Vest (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Gait Belts & Lift Vest (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Canes (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Canes (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Canes (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Crutches (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Crutches (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Crutches (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Walker (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Walker (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Walker (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Wheelchairs (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Wheelchairs (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Wheelchairs (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Power Scooters (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Power Scooters (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Power Scooters (Product Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Walking Assist Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Walking Assist Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Walking Assist Devices Market by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Walking Assist Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

