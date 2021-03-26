Global Wall Coverings Market Report 2021-2024: COVID-19 Becomes Catalyst for Wall Coverings with Superior Cleanability
Mar 26, 2021, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wall Coverings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Wall Coverings is projected to exceed US$ 41 billion by 2024, driven by the growing demand for digitally printed wall coverings; recovering construction activity; and launch of innovative products with smart functionality, novel geometrical patterns, intriguing textures and bold colors in response to the transforming interior design and home decor trends.
Few of the benefits of wall coverings driving its adoption among homeowners and building architects include superior decorative and aesthetic appeal of vinyl wall coverings; easy customization and personalization of walls at lowest costs; longer durability and reduced maintenance load when compared to painted walls; and ability to mimic expensive designer look and the resulting increase in home value.
Also driving growth in the market is the wide availability of patterned designs and graphics printed with eco-friendly ink. Vinyl wall coverings are witnessing strong demand in geriatric homes, hospitals and care centers given their long-lasting, scratch proof, impact resistant, flame retardant, hygienic, robust, safe and odorless features and characteristics.
Against the backdrop of the escalating cost of home heating, there is increased focus shed on enhancing humidity inside the home with the help of insulated wall coverings built to prevent loss of interior humidity and made from foam, foil, Mylar and foam backed vinyl. Europe represents the largest market worldwide.
Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a projected CAGR of 7% over the analysis period led by factors such as burgeoning economies with huge population in countries such as China and India, improving disposable income and growing sophistication in middle class housing needs, and homeowner's changing attitude towards interior decor.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Impact on Interior Paints Market
- Impact on Wall Tiles Market
- COVID-19 Becomes Catalyst for Wall Coverings with Superior Cleanability
- Wall Coverings: Product Definition
- Wall Papers
- Classification of Wallpapers Based on Raw Materials Used
- Interior Paint
- Characteristics of Interior Paints
- Wall Tiles
- Wall Panels
- Wall Coverings Market: A Prelude
- Outlook
- Developing Countries Spearhead Future Market Growth
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Latest Trends Help Wall Coverings Market to Climb the Wall & Stand Tall
- Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in 2021
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 264 Featured):
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Asian Paints Limited
- Benjamin Moore & Co. Inc.
- Brewster Home Fashions LLC
- British Ceramic Tile
- Crossville, Inc.
- Grespania SA
- Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SpA
- Innovations in Wallcoverings, Inc.
- Johnson Tiles Limited
- Mohawk Industries, Inc.
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Panariagroup Industrie Ceramiche S.p.A.
- PPG Industries, Inc.
- The Valspar Corporation
- TIRI Group Ltd.
- York Wallcoverings Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-Purpose Tiles and Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles
- Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Decor
- Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light
- Rise in Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative Wall Covering Solutions
- Wall Covering Patterns for Branding
- Growing Wall Mural Variety
- Options to Personalize Home Decor
- Millennials Drive Wallpaper Demand
- Renovations Drive Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers
- Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based Wallpapers
- Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends
- Select Wallpaper Design Trends
- Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints
- Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the 'Go Green' Trend
- Waterproof Panels Increasingly Replace Wall Tiles in Bathrooms
- Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster Market Growth
- Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing for Wall Tiles
- Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in Sustainable Wall Coverings
- Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior Paints
- Select Innovations
- Select Innovations in the Paints & Coatings Sector
- Regulations Spur Recycling
- Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings
- Vinyl Wall Coverings Find Increased Acceptance in Healthcare Industry
- Feature Walls Make a Comeback
- Hotels: A Continuous Source of Demand for Wall Coverings
- Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects
- Population Growth
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Overview
- Recovery in Construction Activity Benefit Demand in Residential and Non-Residential Applications
- Commercial Construction Sector
- Key Market Trends
- Increasing Availability of Flexible, Functional and Varied Wallcoverings Spurs Demand in the Commercial Sector
- Shift from Traditional to Digital Printing Bodes Well for the Market
- Kids: The New Targets
- Designers' Names Overtake Brand Equity
- Digital Printing Plays a Key Role in Reviving Wall paper Demand
- Growing Demand for Custom Designed and Premium Paints Sustain Growth in the Interior Paints Market
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- Market Overview
- Rapid Urbanization in China to Boosts Demand for Wall Coverings
- Market Analytics
- CHINA
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- EUROPE
- Market Overview
- Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- Market Overview
- Underpenetrated Rural Markets in India Offer Strong Market Growth Potential
- Growing Preference for Western Style Decor Drive Demand for Wallpapers
- Rising Income Levels and Urbanization Favor Aspirational Consumption of Branded Products
- Market Analytics
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 257
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ki50o
