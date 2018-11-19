Global WAN Optimization Solutions Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024: Increasing Workforce Mobility to Apply More Pressure on WANs - Drives Business Case for WAN Optimization Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for WAN Optimization Solutions in US$ Thousand by the following Deployment Mode:

On-Premise Solutions

Cloud Service Solutions

The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Allot Communications Ltd. ( Israel )

) Array Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) Circadence Corporation ( USA )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Citrix Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) F5 Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) InfoVista Corporation ( USA )

) Juniper Networks, Inc. ( USA )

) Radware Ltd. ( Israel )

) Riverbed Technology ( USA )

) Silver Peak Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Streamcore ( France )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Wide Area Network (WAN) - An Introductory Prelude

Scope of WANs Continues to Expand

WANs Not Immune to Performance Issues

WAN Optimization - Maximizing WAN Performance

Benefits of WAN Optimization in a Nutshell: WAN Optimization Solutions Market - Optimally Poised to Benefit from Growing Focus on WAN Optimization

Increasing Business Productivity and Reducing Network Management Costs - Key Rationale for Adoption of WAN Optimization

Improving Business Productivity by Enhancing Application Performance

Reducing Network Management & Upgradation Costs

SD-WAN Solutions Make a Mark

Outlook



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Major Enterprise-Driven Trends in WAN Optimization

Application SLAs Take Over Network SLAs

Total Cost of Ownership Model

Flexible WAN Optimization Solutions

Managed Solutions

System Integrators Threaten Dominance of TSPs

Cost Efficiencies Drive Adoption of SD-WAN

SD-WAN Subsumes Numerous Subsystems

SD-WAN Succeeds WAN Optimization

Growth in Branch Office Operations & Subsequent Rise in WAN Deployments Drive Demand for WAN Optimization

Consolidation of Existing IT Infrastructure Fuels Adoption of WAN Optimization

Increasing Workforce Mobility to Apply More Pressure on WANs - Drives Business Case for WAN Optimization Solutions

Growing BYOD Phenomenon Drives Adoption of WAN Optimization Solutions

Cloud Computing Deployments Drive Demand for WAN Optimization

Opportunity Indicators:

Rising Use of Cloud Based Office Productivity Software - A Case in Point

Enterprises Embrace WOCs for Ensuring Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery

Emerging Markets to Lend Traction to WAN Optimization Market

SMBs Warm Up to Benefits of ICT - Drive Demand for WAN Optimization

Product Innovations Spearheading Growth

Emerging Product Trends in the WAN Optimization Controllers Market

Advanced Optimization Controllers Gaining Prominence

Challenges

Declining Costs of Bandwidth

Emergence of New Applications & Protocols Enhancing Network Efficiency

Capital Costs - A Major Concern



4. WAN OPTIMIZATION - AN OVERVIEW

WAN - An Introduction

Architecture of WANs

WAN Protocols - A Chronographic Overview

WAN Optimization Technologies

WAN Optimization - An Introduction

Advantages

Challenges

WAN Optimization Techniques

De-duplication

Latency Optimization

Compression

Forward Error Correction

Caching/Proxy

Traffic Shaping

Protocol Spoofing

Equalizing

Simple Rate Limits

WAN Optimization - A Definition

Benefits of WAN Optimization

Application Acceleration

Compression

Caching

Consolidation

De-duplication

Prioritization

WAN Optimization Deployment Topologies

In-Path/In-Line/Bridge

Out-of-Path/Routed

Considerations for WAN Optimization Deployment

WOCs - Types

High-End WOCs

Low-End WOCs

Virtual WOCs

DC-to-DC WOCs

Integrated WOCs

SoftWOC

WAN Optimization Solution Functionality

Applications Supported

Security

Tuning

Virtualization and Cloud

Reporting



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A Consolidated Market



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Huawei Unveils 3-Layered Open SD-WAN Architecture

Iricent Introduces Cloud Based Managed SD-WAN Service

Array Network Unveils New Architecture for WAN Optimization Controllers

Teneo Launches WAN Optimization as a Service

Aryaka Introduces Clientless SD-WAN Solution, SmartACCESS

Riverbed Unveils SD-WAN and Cloud Networking Solution, SteelConnect



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Replify and Open Systems Sign License Agreement

Huawei and InfoVista Establish Cooperation for SD-WAN

Huwaei Announces Multiple Partnerships for SD-WAN

Aryaka and Zscaler Enter into Partnership for SD-WAN and Cloud Security Solution

VMware Acquires VeloCloud

Huawei Partners with Riverbed Technology for Cloud based Network Solutions

Riverbed and Xirrus Merge

Radware Takes Over Seculert

CarrierSales and Ecessa Enter into Partnership for SD-WAN Sales



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Analysis by Deployment Type



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Growing Number of Mobile Users and Rising Network Congestion Drives Demand for WAN Optimization

An Opportunity Indicator:

SMB ICT Investments Grows in the US, Augurs Well for MSBG Market

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Recent Slowdown Presents Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for WAN Optimization Market in Europe

Outlook

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China - Largest Market for WAN Optimization Controllers in Asia

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

India: A Market Laden with Immense Potential for WAN Optimization

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



7.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Latin America Extends Opportunity for the Market

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 40)

The United States (26)

(26) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (6)

(6) France (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

(Excluding Japan) (3) Middle East (2)

(2) Africa (1)

