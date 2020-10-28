Global Warehouse Automation Market Report 2020-2026: Post Covid-19 Opportunities Worth ~$30B by 2026, at a CAGR of ~14%

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehouse Automation Market with Post-Pandemic (COVID-19) Impact By Technology (AGV/AMR, ASRS, Conveyors, Sortation, Order Picking, AIDC, Palletizing and WMS), By Industry (E-commerce, Grocery, Apparel, F&B, Pharma), By Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The year 2020 and COVID-19 pandemic along with lots of uncertainty has put a bigger spotlight on the use of automation in warehouses worldwide. Whether they're adapting to new social distancing rules, under pressure to distribute a higher volume of essential goods, struggling to meet same-day delivery or trying to add more remote work capabilities.



Our post-pandemic version is having a detailed market analysis of more than 650+ players (part of our exclusive Market Map), 10 solutions, 7 industries and 30 countries along with 440 pages, 355 Market Tables, 210 Exhibits and 110 Company Profiles. The analysis is validated through 100+ in-depth interviews across the value chain with components and technology providers, system integrators & manufacturers and end-user industry verticals.



Despite of the temporary reduction in retail and e-commerce caused by lockdown and economic distress in this pandemic, we have seen a strong order intake of warehouse automation in 2020 which may reflect in revenues of these system integrators and manufacturers in 2021 or 2022. At the same time, a revenue dip of 6% is expected in 2020 as compared to our pre-pandemic forecast of 12% growth because projects were put on hold due to supply chain disruption and covid-19 locked down guidelines. It has also increased the order backlog at a record level for warehouse automation players.



Of course, the push to automate the warehouses was in full force before the Covid-19 but global pandemic forced the companies to change their strategy w.r.t warehouse automation from "good to have" category to "must to have" if they have to sustain in this industry. One of the learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic is that mega-trends like ageing population, globalisation, health & safety, mobility, green logistics, autonomous world, urbanisation, individualisation and digitization need to be given more consideration and weight than in the past with a long-term vision so that we are ready with any challenge.



As per our post-pandemic market research and analysis, warehouse automation market is expected to touch the mark of $30B by 2026, at a CAGR of almost 14% between 2020 and 2026. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth in the e-commerce industry, multichannel distribution channels, globalization of supply chain networks, emergence of autonomous mobile robots and rising need for same-day delivery.



The boom in e-commerce is compounding the major labour challenges faced by the $5T global logistics industry. Not only are shipment volumes growing rapidly, but online retail also typically requires more logistical work per item than brick & mortar retail. Indeed, online purchases require individual picking packing and shipping, as opposed to the bulk transportation models of traditional brick & mortar retail.



Post COVID-19, most important and emerging trends have been eGrocery growth, Micro-Fulfillment Centers, Urban Warehouses and automated cold storages. Huge investment for start-ups like Takeoff technologies ($86M+), Fabric ($136M+), Attabotics ($82M+), Exotec Solutions ($111M+) and Alert Innovation are witnessing this growth along with the presence of existing players like Dematic, Swisslog, Knapp, Opex Corporation, Muratec, AutoStore, Honeywell Intelligrated and Toyota Industries.



Retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Woolworth, Amazon, Ocado, Meijer, H-E-B, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize have already started adopting and implementing these new technologies during the pandemic. Apart this, piece picking players like Berkshire Grey, Righthand Robotics, Kindred AI, Covariant, OSARO, Plus One Robotics, XYZ Robotics have established a new attractive capability for order picking in eCommerce fulfillment.

Key Questions to be answered through this report

What are the major trends and drivers impacting the Warehouse Automation Market in post-pandemic scenario?

What is the revenue outlook (TAM) and forecast till 2026 for Warehouse Automation Market by segments such as End-user Industries, Regions, and Technologies?

What are the key investments and M&A in Warehouse Automation space?

Who are the major participants across Warehouse Automation Ecosystem and by key segments?

What are the competitive dynamics of Warehouse Automation Market in each segment?

What are the strategic imperative and calls to action that will define growth and success within Warehouse Automation for the next 5 years?

Companies Mentioned

Material Handling Equipment:

Dematic

DAIFUKU

Honeywell Intelligrated

Murata Machinery

FIVES

Raymond

Conveyco

Savoye

Witron

Beumer Group

Swisslog

TGW

Interlake Mecalux

Knapp

OPEX Corporation

Inther

Westfalia

IHI

Vanderlande

MHS

Bastian Solutions

SIASUN

Kuecker

Lodige

Kardex

HANEL

Jungheinrich

Dambach

PSB Intralogistics

Gudel

Korber

AGV/AMR:

Geek+

Quicktron (Flashhold)

Amazon Robotics (Kiva System)

Grey Orange

HikRobots

MiR

inVia Robotics

Guidance Automation

IAM Robotics

EiraTech Robotics

Aethon

6 River Systems (Shopify)

Caja System

Cobalt

Sherpa (Norcan)

Syrius Robotics

Locus Robotics

Matthews Automation Solutions

Waypoint Robotics

iFuture Robotics

SMP Robotics

Milvus Robotics

ALOG Tech

Vecna Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Tompkins Robotics

Scallog

MegVII

Malu Innovation

EuroTec (Lowpad)

Cohesio Group (Korber)

OTTO Motors (Clearpath Robotics)

BLEUM

Ubiquity Robotics

Neobotix

IQ Robotics

Next Shift Robotics

KnightScope

Magazino

Intelligent Robots

Yandex

Savioke

Gideon Brothers

The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd.

ForwardX

Omron Adept

Milrem Robotics

Cainiao

Cohesio

DS Automation

Ro-ber

Rocla AGV

Active Space Automation

AgiLox

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)

AGVE Group

EK Automation

Transbotics (SCOTT)

ESTI Mobile Robotics

America in Motion (AIM)

Kivnon

Oceaneering AGV

Casun

Savant Automation

AGV International

Creform

PAL Robotics

Pulse Integration

Warehouse Management System (WMS):

AFS Technologies

Aptean

Consafe Logistics

DataByte

Davanti

Deposco

DSI

Ehrhardt + Partner Group

EVS

Generix Group

HAL

Hardis Group

HighJump

inconso

Infor

Iptor

JDA

Made4net

Manhattan Associates

Mantis

Mecalux Software

Microlistics

Oracle

Reply

SAP

Softeon

SSI SCHAFER IT

Synergy Logistics

Tecsys

Tradelink

TTX

Vinculum

vTradEx

Savant Software

envista

Fishbowl

Micro-Fulfillment:

Takeoff Technologies

Fabric (Commonsense)

Dematic

Knapp

Murata Machinery

Alert Innovation

Opex Corporation

Attabotics

Autostore

Exotec

Swisslog

Clevron

i-collector

Storojet

Konecranes

Ocado Technology

Pulse Integration

Geek+

Piece Picking Robots:

Righthand Robotics

Kindred AI

Knapp

Universal Robotics

Berkshire Grey

Plus One Robotics

XYZ Robotics

Swisslog

Grey Orange

OSARO

Dematic

Covariant

Last Mile Delivery:

Myrmex Robotics

Cleveron

Starship

Nuro AI

Refraction AI

LogiNext

PostMates

Bringg

Matternet

Deliv

Roadie

Routific

Gatik AI

iMile

Robby Technologies

Marble.io

BoxBot

Kiwibot

Tele Retail

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC):

Zebra Technologies

Datalogic

Cognex

SATO

Honeywell AIDC

SICK

BLUEBIRD

DENSO

Panasonic

Toshiba TEC

TSC

CASIO

SNBC

AVERY DENNISON

NCR

Scan Source

Newland America

CAB

EPSON

Unitech

M3 Mobile

Autonomy Service Providers (ASP):

Covariant AI

Brain Corp

Balyo

Mov AI

Amazon Canvas

WIBOTIC

Realtime Robotics

Seegrid

Kollmorgen

Oceaneering

MEGVII

MOVEL AI

PerceptIn

RoboCV

Robominds

SlamTec

Freedom Robotics

Humatics

Clearpath Robotics

Bluebotics

ASI

Exyn Technologies

BITO Robotics

Vecna Robotics

Robust AI

Stanley Innovation

Southie Autonomy

Warehouse Drones:

Drone Delivery Canada

Dronescan

Eyesee Drone

Infinium Robotics Flytrex

Airmap

UVL Robotics

Brookhurst Garage

Aeriu

AIRIO

Doks

