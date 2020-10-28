Global Warehouse Automation Market Report 2020-2026: Post Covid-19 Opportunities Worth ~$30B by 2026, at a CAGR of ~14%
Oct 28, 2020, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Warehouse Automation Market with Post-Pandemic (COVID-19) Impact By Technology (AGV/AMR, ASRS, Conveyors, Sortation, Order Picking, AIDC, Palletizing and WMS), By Industry (E-commerce, Grocery, Apparel, F&B, Pharma), By Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The year 2020 and COVID-19 pandemic along with lots of uncertainty has put a bigger spotlight on the use of automation in warehouses worldwide. Whether they're adapting to new social distancing rules, under pressure to distribute a higher volume of essential goods, struggling to meet same-day delivery or trying to add more remote work capabilities.
Our post-pandemic version is having a detailed market analysis of more than 650+ players (part of our exclusive Market Map), 10 solutions, 7 industries and 30 countries along with 440 pages, 355 Market Tables, 210 Exhibits and 110 Company Profiles. The analysis is validated through 100+ in-depth interviews across the value chain with components and technology providers, system integrators & manufacturers and end-user industry verticals.
Despite of the temporary reduction in retail and e-commerce caused by lockdown and economic distress in this pandemic, we have seen a strong order intake of warehouse automation in 2020 which may reflect in revenues of these system integrators and manufacturers in 2021 or 2022. At the same time, a revenue dip of 6% is expected in 2020 as compared to our pre-pandemic forecast of 12% growth because projects were put on hold due to supply chain disruption and covid-19 locked down guidelines. It has also increased the order backlog at a record level for warehouse automation players.
Of course, the push to automate the warehouses was in full force before the Covid-19 but global pandemic forced the companies to change their strategy w.r.t warehouse automation from "good to have" category to "must to have" if they have to sustain in this industry. One of the learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic is that mega-trends like ageing population, globalisation, health & safety, mobility, green logistics, autonomous world, urbanisation, individualisation and digitization need to be given more consideration and weight than in the past with a long-term vision so that we are ready with any challenge.
As per our post-pandemic market research and analysis, warehouse automation market is expected to touch the mark of $30B by 2026, at a CAGR of almost 14% between 2020 and 2026. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growth in the e-commerce industry, multichannel distribution channels, globalization of supply chain networks, emergence of autonomous mobile robots and rising need for same-day delivery.
The boom in e-commerce is compounding the major labour challenges faced by the $5T global logistics industry. Not only are shipment volumes growing rapidly, but online retail also typically requires more logistical work per item than brick & mortar retail. Indeed, online purchases require individual picking packing and shipping, as opposed to the bulk transportation models of traditional brick & mortar retail.
Post COVID-19, most important and emerging trends have been eGrocery growth, Micro-Fulfillment Centers, Urban Warehouses and automated cold storages. Huge investment for start-ups like Takeoff technologies ($86M+), Fabric ($136M+), Attabotics ($82M+), Exotec Solutions ($111M+) and Alert Innovation are witnessing this growth along with the presence of existing players like Dematic, Swisslog, Knapp, Opex Corporation, Muratec, AutoStore, Honeywell Intelligrated and Toyota Industries.
Retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Woolworth, Amazon, Ocado, Meijer, H-E-B, Albertsons, and Ahold Delhaize have already started adopting and implementing these new technologies during the pandemic. Apart this, piece picking players like Berkshire Grey, Righthand Robotics, Kindred AI, Covariant, OSARO, Plus One Robotics, XYZ Robotics have established a new attractive capability for order picking in eCommerce fulfillment.
Key Questions to be answered through this report
- What are the major trends and drivers impacting the Warehouse Automation Market in post-pandemic scenario?
- What is the revenue outlook (TAM) and forecast till 2026 for Warehouse Automation Market by segments such as End-user Industries, Regions, and Technologies?
- What are the key investments and M&A in Warehouse Automation space?
- Who are the major participants across Warehouse Automation Ecosystem and by key segments?
- What are the competitive dynamics of Warehouse Automation Market in each segment?
- What are the strategic imperative and calls to action that will define growth and success within Warehouse Automation for the next 5 years?
