Global Warehouse Robotics Market by Type, Function, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2025

The global warehouse robotics market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.



The major factors driving market growth include the emerging demand for warehouse automation and a significant rise in the e-commerce industry.



Warehouse automation is gaining importance over the years and several warehouse managers are applying robots and autonomous vehicles to conduct warehouse everyday operations more safely and efficiently. Warehouse automation includes a range of operations, such as automatic data entry and storage and delivery of goods. The constant, robust growth of the warehouse industry and shortage of labor have increased pressure on warehouse operators to discover a cost-effective and flexible way to fulfill the enhanced demand for productivity and efficiency.



Further, the growth in the e-commerce industry has led the demand for the opening of new warehouse facilities, which in turn, is driving the adoption of warehouse robotics within the facility. There are several e-commerce companies using robotics in their warehouse operations, which include Amazon, Inc., Alibaba, and JD.com, Inc.



In October 2018, Alibaba introduced the biggest robotic warehouse in China, which is intended to deal with Singles Day demand. The warehouse employs nearly 700 automated guided vehicles to pick up a parcel and deliver it to the other part of the warehouse. Such kinds of initiatives show an increasing focus on warehouse robots and thereby driving the growth of the market.



Geographically, the global warehouse robotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America occupied a significant share in the global warehouse robotics market in 2018 owing to the significant presence of well-established and start-ups robotic firms in the region. There is an availability of funding opportunities for robotic start-ups in the US.



For instance, in April 2019, Locus Robotics raised financing of $26 million in Series C funding. The company manufactures autonomous mobile robots for order fulfillment of e-commerce companies. The company's multi-bot picking system comprises the LocusEmpower and LocusBots software, which combined with warehouse management systems. The new funding will support the company to widen its market leadership with new deployments in Europe and enable it to leverage its continuing product developments.



Some of the major players operating in the global warehouse robotics market include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corp., Amazon Robotics, Toshiba Corp., and Honeywell International, Inc. Mergers & acquisition, product launches, partnerships & collaborations are considered as key strategies adopted by the market players to expand market share and gain a competitive advantage.



