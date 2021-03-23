Global Warehouse Robotics Market Poised To Rise At 11% CAGR By 2025, Owing To High Demand For Automation In Various Warehouse Processes To Reduce Cost & Time | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Warehouse Robotics Market size is estimated to touch USD 6.46 billion by 2025, as per a new report by Million Insights. The market is predicted to witness 11% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Is the Warehouse Robotics Market Growing?

The rapid rise in e-commerce platforms coupled with growing demand from consumers about fast and efficient packaging solution is estimated to proliferate the market growth. The automation in the warehouse industry is gaining traction owing to the increasing need to ease the various tasks that are labor-intensive. Further, automation provides operational efficiency and reduces manual errors. Additionally, organizations are increasingly deploying robots to address the concern regarding the labor shortage.

The increasing trend of online shopping has led to a rise in the number of start-ups in the e-commerce sector. Further, huge investments by venture capitalists have bolstered the culture of start-ups in emerging countries such as India and China. Organizations are increasingly deploying mobile robots as these robots are capable in deciding the optimum route and navigating in the facility without human intervention.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "Global Warehouse Robotics Market" Report 2025.

Robotic systems are expected to witness significant demand from material handling segment. Continuous innovation has resulted in enhancing logistics processes and addressed the issues of low productivity. Moreover, robotic solutions are becoming affordable and increasingly efficient. However, safety-related concerns and increasing unemployment are anticipated to adversely affect warehouse robotics market growth.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Warehouse Robotics Market worth?

The global Warehouse Robotics Market size is estimated to touch USD 6.46 billion by 2025.

What is the Growth Rate of the Warehouse Robotics Market?

The market is predicted to witness 11% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Who are the Key Players of the Warehouse Robotics Market?

Key companies in the market are KUKA AG, Dematic, OMRON Corporation, ABB, KNAPP AG and Honeywell Intelligrated among others.

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

In 2018, North America held the largest share in the market. Further, the region is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2019 to 2025.

What makes the Warehouse Robotics demanding in terms of safety?

The warehouse operators require on-demand automation, real-time monitoring, and natural navigation of robots to ensure enhanced safety in their facilities.

Browse 100 page research report with TOC on "Global Warehouse Robotics Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/warehouse-robotics-market

Million Insights has segmented the global warehouse robotics market on the basis of product, function, payload capacity, software, application and region:

Warehouse Robotics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Mobile Robots



Articulated Robots



Cylindrical Robots



Scara Robots



Parallel Robots



Cartesian Robots

Warehouse Robotics Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Pick & Place



Palletizing & De-palletizing



Transportation



Packaging

Warehouse Robotics Payload Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Below 10 kg



11 kg to 80 kg



81 kg to 400 kg



401 kg to 900 kg



Above 900 kg

Warehouse Robotics Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Warehouse Management System



Warehouse Control System



Warehouse Execution System

Warehouse Robotics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

E-commerce



Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Food & Beverage



Healthcare



Others

Warehouse Robotics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

Explore the Latest Press Releases by Million Insights:

Eyewear Market - The global eyewear market size is likely to account for USD 255.3 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is projected that the market would register over 8% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. With the increasing penetration of smartphone, TV, laptop and other such devices, there has been a rise in cases of myopia, which, in turn, has supplemented the market demand for eyewear.

by 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is projected that the market would register over 8% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. With the increasing penetration of smartphone, TV, laptop and other such devices, there has been a rise in cases of myopia, which, in turn, has supplemented the market demand for eyewear. Organic Soap Market - The global organic soap market size is projected to be USD 383.4 million by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, expanding with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2025. The growth is attributed to the increasing awareness relating to environmental conservation and water pollution due to harmful chemicals used in personal care products such as parabens, phthalates, triclosan, aluminum salts and triclocarbon.

by 2025, according to a new report published by Million Insights, expanding with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2025. The growth is attributed to the increasing awareness relating to environmental conservation and water pollution due to harmful chemicals used in personal care products such as parabens, phthalates, triclosan, aluminum salts and triclocarbon. Physical Security Market - The global physical security market size is anticipated to value USD 171.0 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. Increasing concerns about safety and safety prevailing among the population across the globe coupled with the surging number of attacks and security breaches are anticipated to drive the demand for physical security solutions.

until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. Increasing concerns about safety and safety prevailing among the population across the globe coupled with the surging number of attacks and security breaches are anticipated to drive the demand for physical security solutions. Smart Robots Market - The global smart robots market size is expected to attain USD 16.46 billion by the end of 2025 and is estimated to register CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. The growing trend of robotic automation and technological development for industrial applications is projected to increase the demand for smart robots in the next few years.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive marketplace that will enable you to compare data points before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights