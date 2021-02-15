Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Warehouse Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type (Lift Truck, Narrow Aisle Trucks, Pallet Trucks and Others), By Application (Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Manufacturing, Freight & Logistics and Others), By Region, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Warehouse Vehicles Market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, due to rising trend of globalization.



Moreover, the increasing demand from the automotive industry is driving the growth of the Global Warehouse Vehicles Market. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into lift truck, narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks and others. Owing to the high performance, low operational cost and inexpensive maintenance, the lift truck vehicle type acquired the dominant share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period.



Asia Pacific acquired the major share in 2020 and is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the high demand from the automobile industry and high sales of e-commerce. Increasing sales of vehicles and products is expected to elevate the need for warehouses to accommodate the products before shipping. This will lead to increased movement of the warehouse vehicles, consequently driving the Asia Pacific warehouse vehicles market.



Some of the leading players in the Global Warehouse Vehicles Market are Douglas Equipment Limited, Godrej Material Handling, Hyster Company, Patel Material Handling Equipment, Puma Lift Trucks, RICO manufacturing, Sroka Incorporated, STILL Materials Handling, Yale Materials Handling Corporation, UK Pallet Trucks Limited, etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Warehouse Vehicles Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Product Pricing

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



6. Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Overview



7. Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Lift Truck, Narrow Aisle Trucks, Pallet Trucks and Others)

7.2.2. By Application (Wholesale & Retail Distribution, Manufacturing, Freight & Logistics, Food & Beverage, and Others)

7.2.3. By Company

7.2.4. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. Asia-Pacific Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8.3.1. China Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

8.3.2. India Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

8.3.3. Japan Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

8.3.4. South Korea Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

8.3.5. Australia Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook



9. Europe Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country

9.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9.3.1. France Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

9.3.2. Germany Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

9.3.3. United Kingdom Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

9.3.4. Italy Global Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

9.3.5. Spain Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook



10. North America Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Country

10.3. North America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. United States Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

10.3.2. Mexico Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

10.3.3. Canada Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook



11. South America Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Vehicle Type

11.2.2. By Application

11.2.3. By Country

11.3. South America: Country Analysis

11.3.1. Brazil Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

11.3.2. Argentina Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

11.3.3. Colombia Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook



12. Middle East and Africa Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Vehicle Type

12.2.2. By Application

12.2.3. By Country

12.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12.3.1. South Africa Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

12.3.2. Saudi Arabia Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook

12.3.3. UAE Warehouse Vehicles Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading Companies)

15.2.1. Douglas Equipment Limited

15.2.2. Godrej Material Handling

15.2.3. Hyster Company

15.2.4. Crown Holdings, Inc.

15.2.5. Puma Lift Trucks

15.2.6. RICO manufacturing

15.2.7. Sroka Incorporated

15.2.8. KION GROUP AG

15.2.9. Toyota Motor Corp

15.2.10. UK Pallet Trucks Limited



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/571d35



