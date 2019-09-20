Global Waste Management Market Outlook Report 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waste Management - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Waste management market accounted for $324.78 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $643.84 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Increasing environmental awareness among people, rising urbanization and high surge in population are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, shortage of investments in solid waste management framework and lack of awareness in developing countries are restraining market growth.

Waste management is the process of treating solid wastes, and involves different solutions to recycle items. It includes activities from its inception to final removal, such as collection, transport, treatment, and disposal of waste along with inspection and regulation. Waste management deals with all types of waste, including industrial, biological and household.

By waste type, municipal waste deals with bulk of waste that is created by household, industrial, and commercial activity. By Geography, Europe region is having a huge demand in emerging countries due to increase in ideal government initiatives along with high-end technology adoption by management services.

