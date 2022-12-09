Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Industry Report 2022: New Era of Data-driven Operation and Industry Convergence will Optimize Waste Services and Close the Loop on Material Sourcing

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 20 Companies Accelerating Digital Transformation in the Global Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study identifies key solution providers that support the digital transformation of the waste recycling and circular economy industry. It analyzes the top trends and growth opportunities emerging from this space, noting the regional differences in adoption technologies.

The key factors driving and restraining the growth of this market have also been discussed. Digitalization is playing an increasingly prominent role in the shift towards a circular economy and efficient waste management for sustainable smart cities. The digitalization of the waste recycling and management market entails a game-changing data-driven transformation of the key segments, enabling more efficient operation.

This involves smart waste recycling bin collection systems, smart fleet management & logistics solutions, smart waste sorting and recycling systems, digital resource mapping, cloud computing, connectivity, and customer interface operations.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key digital solutions for the waste recycling and circular economy market?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the digitalization of the waste recycling and circular economy market?

What are the top trends and growth opportunities in this space?

What is the present and future market size, and which technologies, solutions, and regions are expected to witness the highest growth rates over the forecast period?

Who are the top 20 global accelerators of digital transformation in the waste recycling and circular economy market?

What are some examples of case studies and use cases?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Digital Transformation in the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

How Can You Leverage this Research - Persona-based View

Top 20 Digital Best Practitioners

Top 20 Digital Best Practitioners - Technology Coverage

3. Market Research Scope, Analysis, Methodology, and Definitions

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Digital Solutions in the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market - Analysis Methodology

Executive Dashboard

Digital Solution Architecture of the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market

4. Industry Outlook and Top 6 Trends for the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market

Key 2022 Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Trends

Trend 1 - Smart Bins

Trend 2 - Smart Trucks and Route Optimization Software

Trend 3 - AI-based Material Sorting

Trend 4 - Cloud-based Enterprises

Trend 5 - Circular Management System for Building Materials: BAMB

Trend 6 - Plastic Credits

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers for Digital Solution Adoption Across the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market

Growth Restraints for Digital Solution Adoption Across the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market

6. Market Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

7. Best Practices and Use Cases

Best Practice Examples and Use Cases

8. Top 20 Digital Best Practitioner Profiles

AMCS Group

AMP Robotics

Apple

Bigbelly

Compology

Ecube Labs

Evreka

Loopfront

Nordsense

REEN AS

rePurpose

Rubicon

SAP

Security Matters (SMX)

Sensoneo

TOMRA Recycling

Topolytics

Veolia

Waste Management Inc. (WM)

ZenRobotics

9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Digital Solutions for the Waste Recycling and Circular Economy Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Accelerated Decarbonization Alongside Digitalization

Growth Opportunity 2 - Supply Chain Digital Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 3 - SaaS Business Model

