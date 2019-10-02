Global Waste-to-Energy Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Waste-to-Energy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. Thermal, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.6 Billion by the year 2025, Thermal will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818055/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$401 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$395.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Thermal will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA); C&G Environmental Protection Holdings Ltd.; China Everbright International Ltd; Constructions industrielles de la Méditerranée SA (CNIM); Covanta Holding Corporation; Covanta Holding Corporation; John Wood Group Plc; The Babcock & Wilcox Company; Veolia Environment; Veolia North America; Waste Management, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818055/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Waste-to-Energy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Waste-to-Energy Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Waste-to-Energy Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Waste-to-Energy Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Thermal (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Thermal (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Thermal (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Biological (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Biological (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Biological (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Waste-to-Energy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 10: Waste-to-Energy Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 11: United States Waste-to-Energy Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 12: United States Waste-to-Energy Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 13: Waste-to-Energy Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 14: Waste-to-Energy Market in Canada: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 15: Canadian Waste-to-Energy Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Waste-to-Energy Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 17: Waste-to-Energy Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese Waste-to-Energy Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Waste-to-Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 20: Chinese Waste-to-Energy Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 21: Waste-to-Energy Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Waste-to-Energy Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 22: European Waste-to-Energy Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Waste-to-Energy Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 24: European Waste-to-Energy Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Waste-to-Energy Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 26: European Waste-to-Energy Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 27: Waste-to-Energy Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: French Waste-to-Energy Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 29: French Waste-to-Energy Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Waste-to-Energy Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: German Waste-to-Energy Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 32: Waste-to-Energy Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: German Waste-to-Energy Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Waste-to-Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 35: Italian Waste-to-Energy Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 36: Waste-to-Energy Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Waste-to-Energy Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 38: Waste-to-Energy Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom Waste-to-Energy Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Waste-to-Energy Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 41: Rest of Europe Waste-to-Energy Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 42: Waste-to-Energy Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Asia-Pacific Waste-to-Energy Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Waste-to-Energy Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 45: Asia-Pacific Waste-to-Energy Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Waste-to-Energy Market Analysis in Rest of World in

US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 47: Waste-to-Energy Market in Rest of World: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of World Waste-to-Energy Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC

C&G ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION HOLDINGS LTD.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT INTERNATIONAL

CONSTRUCTIONS INDUSTRIELLES DE LA MEDITERRANEE SA (CNIM)

COVANTA HOLDING CORPORATION

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

THE BABCOCK & WILCOX COMPANY

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

VEOLIA NORTH AMERICA

WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818055/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

