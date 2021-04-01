Global Waste To Energy (WTE) Market Trajectory & Analytics, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Waste To Energy (WTE) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Waste To Energy (WTE) Market to Reach $48.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Waste To Energy (WTE) estimated at US$ 32.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 48.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027.

Thermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$ 39.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR



The Waste To Energy (WTE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 8.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Waste To Energy (WTE) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Waste To Energy (WTE) by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Thermal by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for Thermal by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

, , , , , and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027 World Current & Future Analysis for Biological by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for Biological by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

