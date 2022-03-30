Global Wastewater Treatment Plant Market Report 2022-2027: Impact of Wastewater Treatment 4.0, Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations, Biogas Production in Wastewater Treatment Plants

Mar 30, 2022, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wastewater Treatment Plant Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wastewater treatment plant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.
The expansion of industries necessitates a large amount of water for production and other functions. Sectors such as oil and gas, food and beverage, agriculture, and pulp and paper need water for several processes. Increasing water demand by industrial end-users is estimated to increase the demand for wastewater treatment plants.
WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT MARKET SEGMENTS
In 2021, the agriculture wastewater treatment segment accounted for a 6.34% share of the market in terms of revenue and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 47.95% in terms of revenue by the end of 2027.
Physical treatment technology has grown substantially due to the advantages it provides in wastewater treatment. Currently, physical treatment is the most preferred treatment method in wastewater treatment plants. Processes such as screening, sedimentation, and skimming are used to eradicate solids.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The global wastewater treatment plant market is highly developed in APAC, Europe, and North America, owing to the growing use of wastewater treatment plants, extensively for eradicating contaminants from water in industrial applications and increasing demand for wastewater treatment plants within the textile industry. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are high potential markets with enough opportunities for growth.
The wastewater treatment plant market in the Middle East and Africa region was valued at $13.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% to reach $18.56 billion by 2027.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Prominent players with a dominant presence in the market include Suez, Kubota Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Aqua Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, and Veolia.
Customers are looking for vendors who deliver value-added services. This has motivated companies in the market to focus their efforts on continuously working toward offering a varied range of products and service offerings. Companies are progressively providing integrated solutions and continuing support to help their customers' businesses succeed.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
- Energy Efficient Wastewater Treatment Plants
- Impact of Wastewater Treatment 4.0
- Technological Advancements in Wastewater Treatment Plants
- Rising Population and Rapid Urbanization
- Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations
