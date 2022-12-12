Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market to Reach $75 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7%

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Equipment, Application, Process, Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment includes the equipment used in the wastewater treatment plants. The wastewater treatment plants mainly use three processes for treatment purposes i.e. primary treatment, secondary treatment, and tertiary treatment using equipment such as membrane separation, biological, disinfection, and sludge dewatering that is mainly used for municipal and industrial purposes in the treatment of wastewater.

According to this analysis, the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market was valued at ~US$ 35 billion in 2017. It is estimated to be ~US$ 50 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 75 billion by 2028 growing with a CAGR of ~7% during 2022 to 2028. Lack of freshwater resources to meet the regular demand of water consumption for usage is likely to drive the market growth.



Water scarcity i.e. lack of freshwater resources to meet the regular demand of water consumption for public usage drives the growth of the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market.



According to UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) which is an agency of the United Nations that provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children around the globe, stated that "Four billion people - almost two-thirds of the world's population - experience severe water scarcity for at least one month each year".



The high installation, operational, and maintenance cost of wastewater treatment plants is one of the biggest challenges for the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market.



The cost of a wastewater treatment plant directly affects the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market as this equipment is majorly installed in wastewater treatment plants such as membrane separation and disinfectants.



The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the growth of Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market, owing to the shutdown of production activities in various industrial areas including water and wastewater treatment equipment manufacturing units. As a result, production showed a decline in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market.



Scope of the Report



The Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market is segmented by equipment, application, and process. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four major regions for Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.



By Equipment

Membrane Separation

Biological

Disinfection

Sludge Dewatering

Others

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

Others

By Process

Primary Treatment

Secondary Treatment

Tertiary Treatment

By Geography

North America ( USA , Canada , Mexico )

( , , ) Europe ( Germany , UK, Italy , France , Spain , Rest of Europe )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , Japan , South Korea , Australia , Indonesia , Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , , , , Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East , Africa )

Key Players

Aquatech International LLC

Xylem Inc.

DuPont

Ecolab Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

SUEZ

Pentair Plc.

3M

Veolia Water Technologies

United Utilities Group PLC

