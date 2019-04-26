Global Water Bath Market Outlook Study (2019-2024): Manufacturers are Investing in R&D Activities to Expand Their Consumer Base and Incorporate Advanced Technologies in the Devices

DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Bath Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global water bath market was worth US$ 143.8 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 192.7 Million by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.

Apart from the utilization of pH meters, gas chromatographs, water activity meters and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems, food testing laboratories are now employing water baths to ensure and maintain the quality of packaged-, processed- and fast food products. This trend can be accredited to the implementation of stringent regulations by governments and food regulating authorities in a number of countries.

Moreover, they find applications across protein engineering and molecular biology which are strengthening the growth of the market. Further, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to expand their consumer-base and incorporate advanced technologies in the devices. In addition to this, the growing e-commerce industry is aiding manufacturers to make the overall distribution of their products to new regions more convenient.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global water bath market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global water bath industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global water bath industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global water bath industry?

What is the structure of the global water bath industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global water bath industry?

What are the profit margins in the global water bath industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Water Bath Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.5 Market Breakup by End-User

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Circulating Water Bath

6.2 Non-Circulating Water Bath

6.3 Shaking Water Bath



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Online

7.2 Offline



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Chemical

8.2 Microbiology

8.3 Food Processing

8.4 Protein Engineering

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.3.2 Grant Instruments

14.3.3 PolyScience

14.3.4 Julabo Labortechnik

14.3.5 Thomas Scientific

14.3.6 Bel-Art Products Inc.

14.3.7 Boekel Scientific

14.3.8 Edvotek Inc.

14.3.9 LAUDA-Brinkmann

14.3.10 Sheldon Manufacturing Inc.



