Global Water Management Markets Report 2019 Featuring Key Players - 3M, ABB, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, and Thermo Fisher Scientific
May 02, 2019, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Management Markets: A Global Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report includes a general outlook of water management market, with the scope limited to reports published during the years 2017 and 2018. It covers the overview and clear understanding of the global market scenario of the water management and analyzes global market trends, with market data for 2017 considering as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year and forecast for 2023 with a projection of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during 2018 to 2023. Market data in value is provided at the global and regional level for all the segments of water management.
This report segments the market into three major segments, namely, by equipment, by chemical and by infrastructural. The equipment discussed in this report is water testing equipment, sensors used in water treatment, water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems. The chemical segment includes chemicals used for water treatment and water softeners. The infrastructural includes water recycling and reuse and water supply and irrigation systems.
The Report Includes:
- 36 data tables and 21 additional tables
- A descriptive study of the global markets for water management
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Regional dynamics of the water management market covering North America, South America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world
- Quantitative study and trend analysis of water management market by three major segments, namely equipment, chemical and infrastructural development, and various other sub-segments such as water testing equipment, sensors used in water treatment, water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems etc
- A look at the regulatory norms and updates imposed by the government for discharge and disposal of wastewaters
- Discussion of competitive strategies employed by global major players, patent evaluation and driving forces of the water and wastewater management market
- Company profiles of the leading market players, including 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview of Water and Water Management Market
- Overview of the Water Industry
- Water Industry Outlook
- Economic Value of Water
- Global Water Industry Trends
- Consumer Health Awareness
- Challenges Faced by the Water Market in the 21st Century
- Potable Water
- Industrial Wastewater
- Overview of Water Management
- Global Wastewater Production and Treatment
- Global Wastewater Production Overview
- Global Wastewater Treatment Overview
- Human Health Effects of Wastewater Discharge
- Global Wastewater Reuse and Recycling
- Wastewater Reuse, Recycling and Reclamation
- Wastewater Recycling and Reuse History
- Wastewater Recycling and Reuse End Uses and Benefits
- Wastewater Recycling and Reuse End Uses
- Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Benefits
- Water Supply Enhancement, Augmentation and Beneficial Reuse
- Wastewater Discharge Reduction
- Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Drawbacks
- Exposure to Harmful Pollutants
- Public Perception
- Cost and Economic Risk
- Relevant Emerging Techniques and their Potential for Market Readiness
- Recent Developments
- ABB Ltd.
- Abengoa
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- A.O. Smith Water Technologies
- Axine Water Technologies, Inc.
- Best Water Technology (BWT)
- Danaher Corp.
- In-Situ Inc.
- Ion Exchange India
- Itron
- Monarch Water Ltd.
- NEC Corp.
- Pentair PLC
- Xylem Inc.
Chapter 4 Water Management Market, by Equipment
- Water Testing Equipment Overview
- Market Definition: Water Testing Equipment
- Global Water Testing Equipment Market Structure
- Market Dynamics
- Demand for Water is Soaring in Response to Global Population
- Increasing Urbanization
- Rapid Growth in Industrialization
- Growth in Water Treatment Industry
- Huge Investments in Aging Water Infrastructure
- Opportunities for Private Water Companies
- Climate Changes Affecting Water Reserves
- New Pollutants in The Water
- Greater Health Awareness
- Higher Water Quality Standards
- Market Breakdown, by Type of Test Instrument
- Turbidity Meter
- Dissolved Oxygen Meter
- Total Organic Carbon Analyzer
- pH Meter
- Conductivity Sensor
- Other Equipment
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by Type of Equipment
- Benchtop Equipment
- Handheld Equipment
- Portable Equipment
- Other Types of Water Testing Equipment
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by End-Use
- Industrial Water Testing
- Environmental Water Testing
- Domestic Water Testing
- Other End Uses for Water Testing
- Innovative Products and Services
- Future Trends in the Water Testing Industry
- Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Water Treatment
- Market Dynamics
- Increasing Water Pollution
- Government Initiatives for Environment Monitoring
- Technological Advancements
- Adoption of Smart Water Networks
- Market Breakdown, by Application
- Groundwater and Surface Water
- Drinking Water
- Wastewater
- Laboratory Applications
- Other Applications
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by Sensor Technology
- Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS)
- Nanoelectrode Arrays
- Cadmium Zinc Telluride Detectors (CZT)
- MicroChemLab (Lab-on-a-Chip Sensor Technology)
- Other Technologies
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Water Meters Overview
- Market Dynamics for Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors and Water Leak Detection Systems
- GDP
- Growing Population Has Increased the Need to Reduce Water Loss
- Non-Revenue Water
- Pollution Monitoring and Control
- Rising Global Levels of Water Pollution
- Need for Water Conservation
- Optimizing Water Service, by Minimizing Water Theft
- Monitoring of Consumption Patterns
- Necessity for Reliable Billing
- Market Breakdown, by Architecture Type
- Basic Meters
- Electronic Meters
- Smart Meters
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by Technology Type
- Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)
- Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by Application
- Commercial
- Residential
- Utility
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Water Quality Sensors Overview
- Market Breakdown, by Application
- Aquaculture
- Ground/Surface Water
- Drinking Water
- Wastewater
- Coastal Water
- Other Uses
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown By Region
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Water Leak Detection Systems Overview
- Continuous Detectors
- Non-continuous detectors
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by Technology
- Equipment
- Inspection
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by Equipment
- Acoustic
- Non-Acoustic
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- Market Estimation and Forecast
Chapter 5 Water Management Market, by Chemical
- Chemicals Used in Water Treatment Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Main Issues and Challenges
- Growth Drivers
- Industry Structure
- Challenges
- Market Breakdown, by Technology Type
- Corrosion Inhibitors
- Coagulants And Flocculants
- Biocides And Insecticides
- Scale Inhibitors
- Ph Adjusters And Softeners
- Activated Carbon
- Defoamers
- Nanomaterials
- Other Specialty Chemicals
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by End User
- Industrial Process Water Treatment
- Municipal Potable Water Treatment
- Sewage and Wastewater Treatment
- Seawater Treatment
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by Application
- Applications in Industrial Process Water Treatment
- Applications in All Other Types of Water Treatment
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Applications of Specialty Chemicals in All Other Types of Water Treatment
- Market for Applications of Specialty Chemicals in All Other Types of Water Treatment
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Water Softeners
- Market Dynamics
- Factors Driving the Growth of the Water Softeners Market
- Factors Restraining the Growth of the Water Softeners Market
- Opportunities in the Water Softeners Market
- Market Breakdown, by Technology
- Salt-based Water Softeners
- Salt-Free Water Softeners
- Magnetic Water Softeners
- Other Water Softeners
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by End-Use
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by Region
Chapter 6 Water Management Market by Infrastructural Development
- Water Recycling and Reuse Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Water Scarcity
- Water Supply Cost
- Regulatory Environment
- Existing Wastewater Infrastructure Status
- Population Trends
- Greening
- Middle Eastern Facility Planning Considerations
- Arab Spring in the Middle East
- Market Breakdown, by Technology
- Conventional Recycling Technologies
- Membrane Filtration (Non-MBR)
- Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)
- Chemical Treatments and Disinfection (Chlorination, Ozonation, Other Chemical Treatments, UV Irradiation)
- Demineralization (Ion Exchange, EDR, Deionization)
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by End-Use
- Market Estimation and Forecast
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers of the Market
- Restraints on the Market
- Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market Trends and Strategies
- Technological Advancement in Water Treatment Plants
- Automation in Water Treatment and Irrigation
- Increase in Smart Solutions for Chemical Dosing
- Template Assisted Crystallization (TAC) for Water Softener Systems
- Radar Sensors for Irrigation Canals
- Market Size Estimation and Forecast
Company Profiles
- Overview
- 3M CO.
- ABB Ltd.
- Abengoa
- ACE Water Treatment Co. Ltd.
- Advanced Water Softeners Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Alfa Laval Co. Ab
- Amiad Water Systems Ltd.
- Andalyze, Inc.
- Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc.
- Aqualeak Detection Ltd.
- Aqua Metrology Systems
- Aquasana, Inc.
- Aquatech
- Atlas Scientific
- Atmos International Ltd.
- A.O. Smith Water Technologies
- Axine Water Technologies, Inc.
- Badger Meters
- Best Water Technology (Bwt)
- Bio-Microbics, Inc.
- Biosensor Srl
- Blue Planet/Ecological Laboratories
- B Meters
- Bureau Veritas Group
- California Laboratory Services
- Calgon Carbon Corp.
- Canature Health Technology Group Co.
- Chungho Nais Co. Ltd.
- Chelsea Technologies Group Ltd.
- Chemetrics, Inc.
- Chengdu Techcent Environment Co. Ltd.
- Clearwater Tech, Inc.
- Coway Co. Ltd.
- Danaher Corp.
- Datamatic
- Diehl Metering Group
- Dorlen Products, Inc.
- Electro-Chemical Devices
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Envirotech Alarms Ltd.
- Eurofins Scientific, Inc.
- Eutech Instruments Pvt. Ltd.
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Flologic Systems Pvt. Ltd.
- Fredsense Technologies Corp.
- Fontus Water Pvt. Ltd.
- Fuji Electric
- Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc.
- Giner Labs
- Graver Technologies Llc
- Grunbeck Wasseraufbereitung
- Gutermann Ag
- H2O Innovation
- Halma Plc
- Hans Sasserath Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Honeywell International
- Harvey Water Softeners Ltd.
- Horiba
- Hubbard-Hall
- Hyflux Ltd
- Hanna Instruments, Inc.
- Hill Laboratories Ltd.
- Horiba Ltd.
- Hydro International
- Idexx Laboratories, Inc.
- Inge Gmbh (Basf)
- In-Situ, Inc.
- Innovative Sensor Technology Ag
- Intertek Group Plc
- Ion Exchange India
- Iskraemeco
- Itron
- J.A.M. Ltd.
- Kamstrup
- Kinetico, Inc.
- Kenmore
- Kennet Water Ltd.
- Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
- Leaktronics
- Lenntech Bv
- Libelium
- Lumense, Inc.
- Marlo, Inc.
- Master Meter, Inc.
- Meco, Inc.
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.
- Monarch Water Ltd.
- Mueller Water Products, Inc.
- Multisensor Systems Ltd.
- Myron L Co.
- Nanoaffix Science Llc
- NEC Corp.
- Neptune Technology Group, Inc.
- Norwalk Wastewater Equipment Company (Norweco)
- Nova Biologicals
- Oakton Instruments
- Optienz Sensors
- Optiqua Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Organo Corp.
- Osaki Electric Co. Ltd.
- Parker Boiler Co.
- Pentair Plc
- Perma-Pipe
- Scalemaster Ltd.
- Seapoint Sensors, Inc.
- SGS Sa
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Suez
- Teledyne Analytical Instruments
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Tintometer Gmbh
- TTK
- Van London Corp.
- Veolia
- Waters Corp.
- Water Guard, Inc.
- Whirlpool Corp.
- Xylem, Inc.
- Yokogawa India Ltd.
- Zenner
Chapter 8 Abbreviations
