Global Water Management Markets Report 2019 Featuring Key Players - 3M, ABB, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

The scope of the report includes a general outlook of water management market, with the scope limited to reports published during the years 2017 and 2018. It covers the overview and clear understanding of the global market scenario of the water management and analyzes global market trends, with market data for 2017 considering as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year and forecast for 2023 with a projection of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during 2018 to 2023. Market data in value is provided at the global and regional level for all the segments of water management.

This report segments the market into three major segments, namely, by equipment, by chemical and by infrastructural. The equipment discussed in this report is water testing equipment, sensors used in water treatment, water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems. The chemical segment includes chemicals used for water treatment and water softeners. The infrastructural includes water recycling and reuse and water supply and irrigation systems.

The Report Includes:

36 data tables and 21 additional tables

A descriptive study of the global markets for water management

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Regional dynamics of the water management market covering North America , South America , Europe , APAC and rest of the world

, , , APAC and rest of the world Quantitative study and trend analysis of water management market by three major segments, namely equipment, chemical and infrastructural development, and various other sub-segments such as water testing equipment, sensors used in water treatment, water meters, water quality sensors and water leak detection systems etc

A look at the regulatory norms and updates imposed by the government for discharge and disposal of wastewaters

Discussion of competitive strategies employed by global major players, patent evaluation and driving forces of the water and wastewater management market

Company profiles of the leading market players, including 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corp. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview of Water and Water Management Market

Overview of the Water Industry

Water Industry Outlook

Economic Value of Water

Global Water Industry Trends

Consumer Health Awareness

Challenges Faced by the Water Market in the 21st Century

Potable Water

Industrial Wastewater

Overview of Water Management

Global Wastewater Production and Treatment

Global Wastewater Production Overview

Global Wastewater Treatment Overview

Human Health Effects of Wastewater Discharge

Global Wastewater Reuse and Recycling

Wastewater Reuse, Recycling and Reclamation

Wastewater Recycling and Reuse History

Wastewater Recycling and Reuse End Uses and Benefits

Wastewater Recycling and Reuse End Uses

Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Benefits

Water Supply Enhancement, Augmentation and Beneficial Reuse

Wastewater Discharge Reduction

Wastewater Recycling and Reuse Drawbacks

Exposure to Harmful Pollutants

Public Perception

Cost and Economic Risk

Relevant Emerging Techniques and their Potential for Market Readiness

Recent Developments

ABB Ltd.

Abengoa

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

A.O. Smith Water Technologies

Axine Water Technologies, Inc.

Best Water Technology (BWT)

Danaher Corp.

In-Situ Inc.

Ion Exchange India

Itron

Monarch Water Ltd.

NEC Corp.

Pentair PLC

Xylem Inc.

Chapter 4 Water Management Market, by Equipment

Water Testing Equipment Overview

Market Definition: Water Testing Equipment

Global Water Testing Equipment Market Structure

Market Dynamics

Demand for Water is Soaring in Response to Global Population

Increasing Urbanization

Rapid Growth in Industrialization

Growth in Water Treatment Industry

Huge Investments in Aging Water Infrastructure

Opportunities for Private Water Companies

Climate Changes Affecting Water Reserves

New Pollutants in The Water

Greater Health Awareness

Higher Water Quality Standards

Market Breakdown, by Type of Test Instrument

Turbidity Meter

Dissolved Oxygen Meter

Total Organic Carbon Analyzer

pH Meter

Conductivity Sensor

Other Equipment

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by Type of Equipment

Benchtop Equipment

Handheld Equipment

Portable Equipment

Other Types of Water Testing Equipment

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by End-Use

Industrial Water Testing

Environmental Water Testing

Domestic Water Testing

Other End Uses for Water Testing

Innovative Products and Services

Future Trends in the Water Testing Industry

Sensors for Trace Contaminant Detection in Water Treatment

Market Dynamics

Increasing Water Pollution

Government Initiatives for Environment Monitoring

Technological Advancements

Adoption of Smart Water Networks

Market Breakdown, by Application

Groundwater and Surface Water

Drinking Water

Wastewater

Laboratory Applications

Other Applications

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by Sensor Technology

Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS)

Nanoelectrode Arrays

Cadmium Zinc Telluride Detectors (CZT)

MicroChemLab (Lab-on-a-Chip Sensor Technology)

Other Technologies

Market Estimation and Forecast

Water Meters Overview

Market Dynamics for Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors and Water Leak Detection Systems

GDP

Growing Population Has Increased the Need to Reduce Water Loss

Non-Revenue Water

Pollution Monitoring and Control

Rising Global Levels of Water Pollution

Need for Water Conservation

Optimizing Water Service, by Minimizing Water Theft

Monitoring of Consumption Patterns

Necessity for Reliable Billing

Market Breakdown, by Architecture Type

Basic Meters

Electronic Meters

Smart Meters

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by Technology Type

Automatic Meter Reading (AMR)

Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by Application

Commercial

Residential

Utility

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by Region

Market Estimation and Forecast

Water Quality Sensors Overview

Market Breakdown, by Application

Aquaculture

Ground/Surface Water

Drinking Water

Wastewater

Coastal Water

Other Uses

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown By Region

Market Estimation and Forecast

Water Leak Detection Systems Overview

Continuous Detectors

Non-continuous detectors

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by Technology

Equipment

Inspection

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by Equipment

Acoustic

Non-Acoustic

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by Region

Market Estimation and Forecast

Chapter 5 Water Management Market, by Chemical

Chemicals Used in Water Treatment Overview

Market Dynamics

Main Issues and Challenges

Growth Drivers

Industry Structure

Challenges

Market Breakdown, by Technology Type

Corrosion Inhibitors

Coagulants And Flocculants

Biocides And Insecticides

Scale Inhibitors

Ph Adjusters And Softeners

Activated Carbon

Defoamers

Nanomaterials

Other Specialty Chemicals

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by End User

Industrial Process Water Treatment

Municipal Potable Water Treatment

Sewage and Wastewater Treatment

Seawater Treatment

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by Application

Applications in Industrial Process Water Treatment

Applications in All Other Types of Water Treatment

Market Estimation and Forecast

Applications of Specialty Chemicals in All Other Types of Water Treatment

Market for Applications of Specialty Chemicals in All Other Types of Water Treatment

Market Estimation and Forecast

Water Softeners

Market Dynamics

Factors Driving the Growth of the Water Softeners Market

Factors Restraining the Growth of the Water Softeners Market

Opportunities in the Water Softeners Market

Market Breakdown, by Technology

Salt-based Water Softeners

Salt-Free Water Softeners

Magnetic Water Softeners

Other Water Softeners

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by Region

Chapter 6 Water Management Market by Infrastructural Development

Water Recycling and Reuse Overview

Market Dynamics

Water Scarcity

Water Supply Cost

Regulatory Environment

Existing Wastewater Infrastructure Status

Population Trends

Greening

Middle Eastern Facility Planning Considerations

Arab Spring in the Middle East

Market Breakdown, by Technology

Conventional Recycling Technologies

Membrane Filtration (Non-MBR)

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

Chemical Treatments and Disinfection (Chlorination, Ozonation, Other Chemical Treatments, UV Irradiation)

Demineralization (Ion Exchange, EDR, Deionization)

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by End-Use

Market Estimation and Forecast

Market Breakdown, by Region

Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Overview

Market Dynamics

Drivers of the Market

Restraints on the Market

Water Supply and Irrigation Systems Market Trends and Strategies

Technological Advancement in Water Treatment Plants

Automation in Water Treatment and Irrigation

Increase in Smart Solutions for Chemical Dosing

Template Assisted Crystallization (TAC) for Water Softener Systems

Radar Sensors for Irrigation Canals

Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Overview

3M CO.

CO. ABB Ltd.

Abengoa

ACE Water Treatment Co. Ltd.

Advanced Water Softeners Ltd.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Alfa Laval Co. Ab

Amiad Water Systems Ltd.

Andalyze, Inc.

Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc.

Aqualeak Detection Ltd.

Aqua Metrology Systems

Aquasana, Inc.

Aquatech

Atlas Scientific

Atmos International Ltd.

A.O. Smith Water Technologies

Axine Water Technologies, Inc.

Badger Meters

Best Water Technology (Bwt)

Bio-Microbics, Inc.

Biosensor Srl

Blue Planet/Ecological Laboratories

B Meters

Bureau Veritas Group

California Laboratory Services

Calgon Carbon Corp.

Canature Health Technology Group Co.

Chungho Nais Co. Ltd.

Chelsea Technologies Group Ltd.

Chemetrics, Inc.

Chengdu Techcent Environment Co. Ltd.

Clearwater Tech, Inc.

Coway Co. Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

Datamatic

Diehl Metering Group

Dorlen Products, Inc.

Electro-Chemical Devices

Emerson Electric Co.

Envirotech Alarms Ltd.

Eurofins Scientific, Inc.

Eutech Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Flologic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Fredsense Technologies Corp.

Fontus Water Pvt. Ltd.

Fuji Electric

Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc.

Giner Labs

Graver Technologies Llc

Grunbeck Wasseraufbereitung

Gutermann Ag

H2O Innovation

Halma Plc

Hans Sasserath Gmbh & Co. Kg

Honeywell International

Harvey Water Softeners Ltd.

Horiba

Hubbard-Hall

Hyflux Ltd

Hanna Instruments, Inc.

Hill Laboratories Ltd.

Horiba Ltd.

Hydro International

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Inge Gmbh (Basf)

In-Situ, Inc.

Innovative Sensor Technology Ag

Intertek Group Plc

Ion Exchange India

Iskraemeco

Itron

J.A.M. Ltd.

Kamstrup

Kinetico, Inc.

Kenmore

Kennet Water Ltd.

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Leaktronics

Lenntech Bv

Libelium

Lumense, Inc.

Marlo, Inc.

Master Meter, Inc.

Meco, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.

Monarch Water Ltd.

Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Multisensor Systems Ltd.

Myron L Co.

Nanoaffix Science Llc

NEC Corp.

Neptune Technology Group, Inc.

Norwalk Wastewater Equipment Company (Norweco)

Nova Biologicals

Oakton Instruments

Optienz Sensors

Optiqua Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Organo Corp.

Osaki Electric Co. Ltd.

Parker Boiler Co.

Pentair Plc

Perma-Pipe

Scalemaster Ltd.

Seapoint Sensors, Inc.

SGS Sa

Shimadzu Corp.

Suez

Teledyne Analytical Instruments

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Tintometer Gmbh

TTK

Van London Corp.

Veolia

Waters Corp.

Water Guard, Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.

Xylem, Inc.

Yokogawa India Ltd.

Zenner

Chapter 8 Abbreviations



