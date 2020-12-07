Global Water Market Report 2020 - Growth Opportunities in Smart NRW Management, Smart Operation, Investment/M&A, Filter-as-a-service & Flavour Packs
Dec 07, 2020, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digitalization Powering the Global Water Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Overall, due to the pandemic, the global water and wastewater industry is set to shrink at a rate of 17.7 % to $805.31 billion in 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the water sector. Operational resilience and economic sustainability have become key focal points of investments due to the pandemic. The lockdowns due to the pandemic across the globe have severely disrupted supply chains and labour availability for production; both factors have significantly hit the growth of the water market across the globe.
On the demand side, customers have become highly price sensitive and are directing their new investments to digital and smart solutions that can enable seamless remote operation and visibility of their systems or infrastructure. The municipal water and wastewater market has shown the highest resilience due to support packages from governments and their criticality across the globe.
The hydration treatment systems market has been the worst affected by the pandemic among all segments in the water market. Circular economy and sustainability goals being pursued by the water sector are expected to continue, albeit on a delayed timeline.
The municipal and industrial water and wastewater market covers the total expenditure (TOTEX) of the following: design and engineering, operation and maintenance, water and wastewater technology, process control management, and chemicals. The irrigation systems and solutions market covers the TOTEX of the following: smart irrigation solutions, irrigation pumps, mechanical irrigation, and micro irrigation.
The bottled water market covers the TOTEX of the following: still water, sparkling water, flavoured water, and functional water. The hydration treatment systems market covers the TOTEX of residential water treatment systems (WTS), Commercial WTS, and hotels, restaurants, and cafes (HORECA) WTS.
Key market predictions for municipal, industrial, irrigation systems and solutions, and bottled water and hydration treatment systems markets for each region, along with revenue are presented in the study. The study also encompasses municipal and industrial technology outlook for various regions, along with revenues for the technology employed in water treatment, wastewater treatment, sludge management, and smart water management.
Research Scope
The study estimates the size of the water and wastewater industry to be $805.31 billion in 2020. The predictions for the year 2020 have been done with 2019 as the base year. The study highlights key market predictions for 2020 for the following water and wastewater markets.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the key market predictions for global water industry in 2020?
- What is the likely revenue of global water industry in 2020? What is the impact of COVID-19?
- Which technologies will trend in 2020?
- What are the regional trends and predictions in 2020?
- What are the key growth opportunities and strategic imperatives of the water industry?
- What are the key conclusions from the global outlook for the water industry in 2020?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Top Predictions for 2020
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
3. Market Outlook - 2020
- Market Segmentation - Total Water Market
- Municipal Market Expenditure Forecast
- Industrial Market Expenditure Forecast
- Bottled Water Hydration Market Forecast
- Hydration Treatment Systems Forecast
- Irrigation Water Solutions and Systems Forecast
4. Key Trends to Watch - Global Water and Wastewater Market
- Key 2020 Municipal Water Market Trends
- Key Municipal Market Trends
- Key 2020 Industrial Water Market Trends
- Key Industrial Market Trends
- Key 2020 Water Market Trends - Bottled Water Hydration
- Key Bottled Water Hydration Market Trends
- Key 2020 Hydration Treatment Systems Market Trends
- Key Hydration Treatment Systems Market Trends
- Key 2020 Irrigation Water Solutions and Systems Market Trends
- Key Irrigation Water Solutions and Systems Market Trends
5. Key Global Municipal Water and Wastewater Trends
- Market Segmentation - Municipal W&WW Market
- Municipal Water and Wastewater Market Forecast
- Expenditure Forecast by Segment
- Expenditure Forecast by Region
6. Municipal Technology Outlook
- Technology Segments - Snapshot
- Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment - Water Treatment Technologies
- Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment - Wastewater Treatment Technologies
- Municipal W&WWT Technology Segment - Sludge Treatment Technologies
- Municipal Process Control & Management - Smart Water Technology
- Key Global Municipal Water and Wastewater Technology Trends, 2020
7. Key Global Industrial Water and Wastewater Trends
- Market Segmentation - Industrial
- Industrial Water and Wastewater Market Expenditure
- Expenditure Forecast by Segment
- Expenditure Forecast by Region
- Expenditure Forecast by Industry
8. Industrial Regional Outlook
9. Industrial Technology Outlook
- Technology and Chemical Segment Forecast
- Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment - WT Technologies
- Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment - WWT Technologies
- Industrial W&WWT Technology Segment - ST Technologies
- Key Global Industrial Water and Wastewater Technology Trends, 2020
10. Treatment Equipment Outlook
- Treatment Equipment Breakdown
11. Irrigation Outlook
- Market Segmentation - Irrigation
- Irrigation Systems and Solutions Market
- Expenditure Forecast by Segment
- Expenditure Forecast by Region
- Key Global Irrigation Water Solutions and Systems Technology Trends, 2020
12. Bottled Water Hydration Market Outlook
- Market Segmentation - Bottled Water Hydration
- Bottled Water Hydration Market
- Expenditure Forecast by Segment
- Expenditure Forecast by Region
- Key Global Bottled Water Hydration Product Trends, 2020
13. Hydration Treatment Systems Outlook
- Market Segmentation - Hydration Treatment Systems Market
- Hydration Treatment Systems Market
- Expenditure Forecast by Segment
- Expenditure Forecast by Region
- Key Global Hydration Treatment Systems Trends, 2020
14. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart NRW Management
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Smart Operation
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Investment/M&A
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Filter-as-a-service
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Flavour Packs - Value add
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
15. Key Conclusions
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/npl4hq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets