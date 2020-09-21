Global Water Pumps Industry
Global Water Pumps Market to Reach $63.5 Billion by 2027
Sep 21, 2020, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water Pumps estimated at US$49.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$63.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Centrifugal Pump, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$51.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reciprocating Pump segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Water Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
Rotary Pump Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Rotary Pump segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 284-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- EBARA Corporation
- Flowserve Corporation
- Grundfos Holding A/S
- KSB AG
- Xylem, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Water Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Water Pumps Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Water Pumps Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Water Pumps Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Centrifugal Pump (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Centrifugal Pump (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Centrifugal Pump (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Reciprocating Pump (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Reciprocating Pump (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Reciprocating Pump (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Rotary Pump (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Rotary Pump (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Rotary Pump (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Oil and Gas and Refining (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Oil and Gas and Refining (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Oil and Gas and Refining (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Chemical (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through
2027
Table 20: Chemical (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Chemical (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Water and Wastewater Treatment (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Water and Wastewater Treatment (Application) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Water and Wastewater Treatment (Application)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Water Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Water Pumps Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Water Pumps Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Water Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Water Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Water Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Water Pumps Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Water Pumps Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Water Pumps Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Water Pumps Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Water Pumps: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Water Pumps Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water
Pumps in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Water Pumps Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Water Pumps Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Water Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Water Pumps Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Water Pumps in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Water Pumps Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Water Pumps Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Water Pumps Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Water Pumps Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Water Pumps Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Water Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Water Pumps Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Water Pumps Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Water Pumps Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Water Pumps Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Water Pumps Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Water Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Water Pumps Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Water Pumps Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Water Pumps Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Water Pumps Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: German Water Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Water Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Water Pumps Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Water Pumps in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Water Pumps Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Water Pumps: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Water Pumps Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Water Pumps in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Water Pumps Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Water Pumps Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Water Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Water Pumps Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Water Pumps Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Water Pumps Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Water Pumps Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Water Pumps Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Water Pumps Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Water Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Water Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Water Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Water Pumps Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Water Pumps Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Water Pumps Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Water Pumps Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Water Pumps Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Water Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Water Pumps Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Water Pumps Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Water Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Water Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Water Pumps Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Water Pumps Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Water Pumps Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Water Pumps Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Water Pumps Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Water Pumps Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Water Pumps: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Water Pumps Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Water Pumps in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Water Pumps Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Water Pumps Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Water Pumps Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Water Pumps Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Water Pumps Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Water Pumps Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Water Pumps Marketby Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Water Pumps in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Water Pumps Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Water Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Water Pumps Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Water Pumps Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Water Pumps Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Water Pumps Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Water Pumps Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Water Pumps Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Water Pumps Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Water Pumps Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Water Pumps Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Water Pumps Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Water Pumps Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Water Pumps Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Water Pumps Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Water Pumps Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Water Pumps Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Water Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Water Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Water Pumps Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Water Pumps Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Water Pumps Historic Marketby
Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Water Pumps Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 175: The Middle East Water Pumps Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Water Pumps Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Water Pumps: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Water Pumps Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Water
Pumps in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Water Pumps Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 183: Water Pumps Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Water Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Water Pumps Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Water Pumps Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 188: Water Pumps Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Water Pumps Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Water Pumps Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Water Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Water Pumps Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Water Pumps in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Water Pumps Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Water Pumps Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Water Pumps Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Water Pumps Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Water Pumps Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Water Pumps Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Water Pumps Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Water Pumps Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Water Pumps Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Water Pumps Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Water Pumps Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Water Pumps Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Water Pumps Market in Africa by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Water Pumps Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Water Pumps Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Water Pumps Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960463/?utm_source=PRN
