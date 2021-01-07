Global Water Purifiers Market Report 2020: 2015-2018 Historical Data, 2019 Base Year, 2020 Estimates & Forecasts 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Water Purifiers Market, by Technology (Membrane, Media & UV), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Water Purifiers Market stood at USD 41.22 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.06% during 2020-2026 to reach USD 68.09 Billion by 2026, on account of deteriorating water quality, rapid industrialization and increasing awareness about waterborne diseases.



Increasing water pollution due to continuous industrial expansion and unmonitored waste discharge into water sources is deteriorating the quality of water. With rising health concerns among consumers, the demand for water purifiers is expected to grow at a robust pace during forecast period.



The Global Water Purifiers Market can be segregated based on technology and region. In terms of technology, the market can be segregated into membrane, media and UV. Out of these, membrane technology led the market with share of 62.70% in 2019. Nowadays, water in purifiers initially passes through RO membrane for primary purification process, followed by secondary purification process through UV and UF membranes, therefore, membrane segment is forecast to dominate the market until 2026.



Leading companies operating in the Global Water Purifiers Market include Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited, Coway Company Ltd., Brita Gmbh, A.O. Smith Corporation, Eureka Forbes Limited, Kent RO System Ltd., BWT Holding GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, L.G. Electronics Inc., Culligan International Company, and 3M Purification Inc.



Companies operating in the market are using strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions and collaboration to increase their share in the competitive market. For instance, in 2020, Xiaomi launched an UltraFilter water purifier for domestic use.



Years Considered for this Report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Water Purifiers Market



4. Analyst View



5. Global Water Purifiers Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology (UV, Media & Membrane)

5.2.2. By Region

5.2.3. By Company

5.3. Product Market Map (By Technology, By Region)



6. Asia-Pacific Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Technology

6.2.2. By Country

6.2.3. Product Market Map (By Technology, By Region)

6.2.4. China Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6.2.5. South Korea Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6.2.6. India Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6.2.7. Vietnam Water Purifiers Market Outlook

6.2.8. Indonesia Water Purifiers Market Outlook



7. North America Water Purifiers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Technology

7.2.2. By Country

7.2.3. Product Market Map (By Technology, By Region)

7.2.4. United States Water Purifiers Market Outlook

7.2.5. Canada Water Purifiers Market Outlook

7.2.6. Mexico Water Purifiers Market Outlook



8. Europe Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Technology

8.2.2. By Country

8.2.3. Product Market Map (By Technology, By Region)

8.2.4. Spain Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8.2.5. Russia Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8.2.6. Germany Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8.2.7. France Water Purifiers Market Outlook

8.2.8. United Kingdom Water Purifiers Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Water Purifiers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.1.2. By Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Technology

9.2.2. By Country

9.2.3. Product Market Map (By Technology, By Region)

9.2.4. United Arab Emirates Water Purifiers Market Outlook

9.2.5. Saudi Arabia Water Purifiers Market Outlook

9.2.6. Egypt Water Purifiers Market Outlook

9.2.7. South Africa Water Purifiers Market Outlook

9.2.8. Algeria Water Purifiers Market Outlook



10. South America Water Purifiers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.1.2. By Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Technology

10.2.2. By Country

10.2.3. Product Market Map (By Technology, By Region)

10.2.4. Brazil Water Purifiers Market Outlook

10.2.5. Chile Water Purifiers Market Outlook

10.2.6. Argentina Water Purifiers Market Outlook



11. Voice of Customer

11.1. Brand Preferences

11.2. Preferred Point of Purchase

11.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Limited

14.1.2. Coway Company Ltd.

14.1.3. Brita Gmbh

14.1.4. A.O. Smith Corporation

14.1.5. Eureka Forbes Limited

14.1.6. Kent RO System Ltd.

14.1.7. BWT Holding Gmbh

14.1.8. Panasonic Corporation

14.1.9. L.G. Electronics Inc.

14.1.10. Culligan International Company

14.1.11. 3M Purification Inc



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jg9tk6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

