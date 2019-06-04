Global Water Purifiers Market By Technology (Membrane, Media & UV), By End User (Residential, Commercial & Industrial) By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 â€" 2028

Global water purifiers market stood at $ 37.36 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.74% during 2019-2028 to reach $ 103.12 billion by 2028, owing to rising incidences of water borne diseases coupled with growing demand for safe and clean water across the globe. Increasing water pollution due to continuous industrial expansion and unmonitored waste discharge into water sources is deteriorating the quality of water. With rising health concerns among consumers, demand for water purifiers is expected to grow at a robust pace during forecast period. Among end user segment, residential segment is anticipated to dominate the market, owing to increasing population and growing domestic demand for safe drinking water.



Some of the major players in global water purifiers market are Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Company Ltd (China), Coway Co. Ltd. (Korea), Unilever PLC (UK), Eureka Forbes Ltd (India), Kent RO Systems Ltd. (India), A. O. Smith Corporation (US), 3M Purification Inc (US) and Blue Filters Group (Germany).

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of water purifier manufacturers and suppliers in more than 75 countries across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified manufacturing companies and suppliers.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major water purifier companies across the globe.

The analyst calculated global water purifiers market size by using a bottom-up approach, where water purifier companiesâ€™ value sales data in terms of technology (Membrane, Media and UV based water purifiers) were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst gathered this information by conducting interviews with industry experts and company representatives and externally validated the same by analyzing historical sales data of respective companies to arrive at the overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as directories, databases such as Central Pollution Control Board, AQUASTAT, China Ministry of Water Resources, World Bank, OECD, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



â€¢ Market, by Technology:

o Membrane

o Media

o UV

â€¢ Market, by End User:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

â€¢ Market, by Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- South Korea

- India

- Vietnam

- Indonesia

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Russia

- Spain

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Rest of Europe

o Middle East & Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- Egypt

- South Africa

- Algeria

- Rest of MEA

o South America

- Brazil

- Chile

- Argentina

- Rest of South America



