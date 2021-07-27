Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market Report 2021 Featuring Dow, DuPont, Merck KGaA, Pall Corp., Pentair, Xylem and Mitsui & Co - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Water Recycling and Reuse 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for wastewater recycling and reuse technologies is estimated to grow from $21.3 billion in 2021 to reach $40.5 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyzes the anticipated market values in light of regional and global markets for wastewater recycling and reuse. This report examines governments' roles with respect to wastewater quality management, wastewater recycling and reuse, as well as governmental support and incentives for the utilization of reclaimed wastewater.

This study provides a review of the most relevant recycling and reuse technologies; discusses recent trends in technology development, implementation and deployment; and provides overviews and market assessments for each technology. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

Threats associated with global water scarcity are increasingly making news as continued growth in agricultural production, expansion of urban boundaries, new industrial facilities, and increased sensitivity to environmental needs drive increased water demand. Supply-side constraints for water are further exacerbated by increasingly intense and frequent drought events, such as the recent California drought that caused tens of billions of dollars of economic losses in the agricultural sector alone.

One key development in water supply markets is the differentiation of potable and non-potable water. Potable water must meet stringent baseline public health requirements in order to ensure that waterborne diseases and harmful levels of pollutants are not passed to human populations. In contrast, agricultural irrigation, landscape irrigation, toilet flushes, and in some cases water released into the environment does not necessarily have to meet such stringent and high treatment requirements. This differentiation has allowed water managers to implement wastewater recycling and reuse, where water is treated to minimum standards needed to meet these non-potable needs.

Alternatively, treated wastewater discharged into rivers has, for decades (albeit with little notice), been mixed with natural waters then withdrawn miles downstream, treated, and used for municipal supply. In contrast, direct potable reuse, where wastewater is treated at a wastewater treatment facility and then directly injected into a water supply system, has been sensationalized and media-branded "toilet to tap" thanks to its "yuck factor."

However, recent droughts are pushing consumers past these labels, especially in water-scarce and population-dense regions like California, where multiple direct potable reuse projects are currently being considered for deployment.

By 2030, it is estimated that there will be a global unfulfilled water demand, according to the European Commission, of roughly 3,000 cubic kilometers. Global wastewater production is approximately half that volume. Not all wastewater flows are recoverable, but many, perhaps most, are this is especially true as nations around the globe develop wastewater collection and treatment infrastructures.

Thus, a proliferation in wastewater recycling over the coming decades could significantly less water stress in many water-stressed areas. As consumers finally start to embrace the reality of technological solutions that can reliably clean wastewater, potable reuse will become much more widespread and, indeed, commonplace in water-stressed areas.

Market growth in wastewater recycling and reuse has progressed meaningfully over the last several years, albeit slower than had been previously expected, due to a slower than anticipated long-term rebound in the wake of the global economic turndown. However, many municipalities and industry decision-makers are now at a point where they are ready to move projects forward.

Buoyed by growth in underlying wastewater treatment markets, wastewater recycling and reuse is also finding increased favor with regulators, as local and national governments work to implement more recycling-friendly policies. Thus, global wastewater recycling and reuse markets sit in an exciting time, with strong potential for market growth and revenue generation that also addresses increasingly critical water supply and management considerations regionally and globally.

The Report Includes:

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Information on water supply enhancement, augmentation and beneficial reuse; coverage of enhanced regulatory compliance and current wastewater infrastructure statuses

Details of relevant emerging techniques and their potential for market readiness

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players, including Dow, DuPont, Merck KGaA, Pall Corp., Pentair, Xylem and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

