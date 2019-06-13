NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Water Softeners Market By Type (Salt Based Water Softeners & Salt Free Water Softeners), By Application (Residential, Industrial & Commercial), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America & MEA), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2024



Global water softeners market was valued at $ 7.67 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $ 11.02 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.32% during 2019-2024. Growing demand for safe & freshwater for both residential and commercial purposes coupled with increasing consumer awareness towards the consumption of same is expected to drive water softeners market. As per the UN water statistics, the percentage of increase in water withdrawals is estimated to be over 50% and 18% in developing and developed countries, respectively by 2025.

Water softeners are equipment/devices designed to reduce water hardening salts such as magnesium, manganese, calcium, and other metal elements in the water resources.These waters softening equipment are broadly used in different end-use applications such as colleges, hospitals, laundries, hotels, boiler feedwater, groundwater remediation, and others.



Growing water scarcity along with rapidly growing population and decreasing levels of safe water for human consumption are some of the primary drivers that are significantly contributing to the increased sales of water softeners globally. According to UN Water data, 4 countries in the world have water stress above 100% and approximately 32 countries are experiencing water threat between 25-70%.

Moreover, growing consumer awareness regarding significance of soft water utilization for reducing scale formation in cleaning, textile, food & beverages, concrete manufacturing and other industries is driving the demand for water softeners in various downstream applications.Residential sector is the largest end-use application segment for water softeners market globally.



Increasing number of new residential construction projects around the world is further expected to strengthen the demand for water softeners in residential sector.

Expanding commercialization in residential infrastructure is generating a huge demand for soft water as well as water softening instruments. Increasing construction of service apartments, globally, over the past five years have also significantly contributed to the growth of water softeners market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market for the water softeners owing to increasing regional population and decreasing availability of safe water in the region. China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are among the major contributors to the growing demand for water softeners in the region.

Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2011-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global water softeners market.

• To forecast global water softeners market based on type, end-use, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global water softeners market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global water softeners market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global water softeners market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of water softeners.

Some of the leading players in global water softeners market are Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC., BWT AG, Pentair Residential Filtration LLC., and Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd. Other major players in water softeners market include GE Appliances, 3M Company, A.O. Smith Water Technologies, Whirlpool Corporation, Axel Johnson Inc., and others.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global water softeners market.

The analyst calculated the market size of water softeners using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Water softener manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to water softeners

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them to strategize investments and capitalize on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global water softeners market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o Salt Based Water Softeners

o Salt Free Water Softeners

• Market, by Application:

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

• Market, by Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in water softeners market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



