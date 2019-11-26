Global Water Storage Systems Market Outlook to 2024 - Increasing Number of Desalination Plants Spells Industry Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Water Storage Systems Market by Material (Concrete, Steel, Plastic, Fiberglass), Application, End-use Industry (Municipal, Industrial, Residential, Commercial), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Water Storage Systems Market Size is Estimated to be USD 15.6 Billion in 2019 and Projected to Reach USD 20.5 Billion by 2024.



The leading water storage systems manufacturers, globally, profiled in this report are CST Industries, Inc. (US) and McDermott International Inc. (US), Containment Solutions Inc., (US), DN Tanks (US), Caldwell Tanks (US), Balmoral Tanks Limited (UK), and Synalloy Corporation (US), and others.



Hydraulic fracture storage & collection is the dominant application which is likely to drive the market during the forecast period



Based on application, the water storage systems market has been classified into hydraulic fracture storage & collection, onsite water & wastewater collection, potable water storage systems, fire suppression reserve & storage, rainwater harvesting & collection, and others. The other applications of water storage tanks include irrigation, secondary containment systems, and marine. Among these, hydraulic fracture storage & collection accounted for the largest share in the water storage systems industry. This growth can be attributed to increasing environmental concerns regarding the availability of water resources for future generations, coupled with rising oil & gas activities around the globe.



Municipal is the major consumer of water storage systems market and is expected to grow further



Based on the end-use industry, the market has been classified into municipal, industrial, commercial, and residential. In terms of value, the municipal sector accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period. Increasing urbanization, rapid population growth, and scarcity of water are among the major drivers for the growth of the municipal water storage systems market. Moreover, the residential end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific occupied for the majority of the market share in 2018 and is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period



Based on geography, the water storage systems market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South Africa. In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in the market. This growth is attributed to the scarcity of water, ineffective utilization of water, inefficient recycling of industrial wastewater for reuse, rapidly growing population & urbanization, stringent regulation for water conservation and discharges into the environment, and falling levels of rains, among others.



Research Coverage

The report covers the water storage systems market based on material, application, end-use industry, and region. This report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the water storage systems industry across various segmentations. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this report has been focusing on various levels of analyses, which include industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the water storage systems market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on various water storage systems offered by top players operating in the water storage systems market.

Product Development/Innovation: A detailed insight into upcoming materials to manufacture water storage systems, R&D activities, and new applications in various end-use industries in the water storage systems market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative and emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for water storage systems across different regions.

Market Diversification: An exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the water storage systems industry.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the water storage systems market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Water Storage Systems Market

4.2 Water Storage Systems Market, By End-Use Industry

4.3 Water Storage Systems Market, By Region

4.4 Asia Pacific Water Storage Systems Market, By Material and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapidly Increasing Population

5.2.1.2 Limited Availability of Water

5.2.1.3 Increasing Capital Expenditure on Water Infrastructure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Initial Investments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Focus on Recycling and Reuse

5.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Desalination Plants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Financing Gaps for Maintenance

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Water Storage Systems Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Concrete

6.2.1 Properties Such as Superior Strength, Non-Corrosive, Durability, and Others are Expected to Drive the Growth of Concrete Water Storage Tanks in the Near Future

6.3 Steel

6.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Steel Water Storage Systems is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market

6.4 Fiberglass

6.4.1 Properties Such as High Mechanical Strength, No Deterioration, Non-Corrosive and Others are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Fiberglass Water Storage Systems Market

6.5 Plastic

6.5.1 Properties Such as Light Weight, Cost Effectiveness, Recyclability, and Others are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Plastic Water Storage Systems Market

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Collapsibility and Lightweight Properties of Other Water Storage Systems is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Market



7 Water Storage Systems Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydraulic Fracture Storage & Collection

7.2.1 Increasing Oil & Gas Activities are Expected to Drive the Growth of Hydraulic Fracture Storage & Collection Water Storage Systems in the Near Future

7.3 Onsite Water & Wastewater Collection

7.3.1 Government Rules and Stringent Environmental Regulations About Reuse & Release of Polluted Processed Water is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Onsite Water & Wastewater Collection Application

7.4 Potable Water Storage

7.4.1 Freshwater Scarcity Coupled With Increasing Population is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Potable Water Storage Application in the Near Future

7.5 Fire Suppression Reserve & Storage

7.5.1 Increasing Human Safety Standards and Government Regulation Regarding Protection Against Fire is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Fire Suppression Reserve & Storage Application

7.6 Rainwater Harvesting & Collection

7.6.1 Increasing Environmental Concerns Regarding the Availability of Water Resource for the Future Generation is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Rainwater Harvesting & Collection Application

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Increasing Irrigation Activities Around the Globe are Expected to Drive the Growth of Other Applications



8 Water Storage Systems Market, By End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Municipal

8.2.1 Increasing Population and Rapid Urbanization are Major Growth Drivers of Municipal Water Storage Systems Market

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Government Regulations, Environmental Norms, and Growing Industrialization is Expected to Drive the Growth of Industrial Water Storage Systems Market

8.4 Commercial

8.4.1 Growing Urbanization and Increasing Demand for Water are Some Factors Responsible for the Growth of Commercial Water Storage Systems Market

8.5 Residential

8.5.1 Rising Water Demand and Increasing Water Scarcity is Expected to Drive the Growth of Residential Water Storage Systems Market



9 Regional Analysis

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 China is Projected to Lead the Water Storage Systems Market in Asia Pacific During the Forecast Period

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Efficient Water Storage Technologies Coupled With the Availability of the Largest Water Storage Tank Expected to Drive the Growth of Japan's Water Storage Systems Market

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Booming Economics, Population Growth, and Rapid Urbanization in India are Expected to Drive Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Increasing Cautiousness for Maintaining Water Reserves is Expected to Drive Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market in South Korea

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Stringent Regulations and Fluctuating Rainfall are Expected to Drive Growth of Water Storage Systems Market in Australia

9.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.2.6.1 Increasing Population, Scarcity of Water, and Other Factors are Expected to Fuel the Growth of Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of Asia Pacific

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.1.1 Aging Water Infrastructure and Significant Capital Investment for Infrastructure Improvements Will Drive Water Storage Systems Market

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.2.1 Lack of Investment in Water Infrastructure Will Restrain Market Growth During the Forecast Period

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.3.1 Rainwater Harvesting to Cope With Severe Water Scarcity and the Use of Plastic Water Tanks in Residential Households Will Drive Market Growth

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 High Population Expected to Drive Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market in Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.2.1 Climate Change Expected to Drive Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market in France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.3.1 Scarcity of Groundwater Drives Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market in the UK

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.4.1 Rainwater Harvesting and Stringent Regulations are Expected to Fuel Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market in Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.5.1 Dependence on Reservoirs Drives Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market in Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.4.6.1 Increasing Capital Expenditure on Maintenance of Water Reserves Expected to Fuel Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market in the Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.1.1 Availability of Large Water Storage Tanks Contribute to Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market in Saudi Arabia

9.5.2 UAE

9.5.2.1 High Consumption in Air Conditioning Systems Drives the Growth of the Water Storage Systems in the UAE

9.5.3 South Africa

9.5.3.1 Government Support is Expected to Drive Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market in South Africa

9.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.5.4.1 Increasing Population and Water Scarcity Fuel Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market in the Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 Availability of Large Water Reserves is Expected to Drive the Growth of Brazil's Water Storage Systems Market

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 Increasing Oil & Gas Exploration is Expected to Drive Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market in Argentina

9.6.3 Rest of South America

9.6.3.1 Increasing Investment in Water Sanitation is Expected to Fuel Growth of the Water Storage Systems Market in Rest of South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionaries

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Market Share of Key Players in the Water Storage Systems Market, 2018



11 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

11.1 CST Industries, Inc.

11.2 ZCL Composites, Inc.

11.3 Synalloy Corporation

11.4 AG Growth International Inc.

11.5 Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. De C.V.

11.6 McDermott International, Inc.

11.7 BH Tank

11.8 Fiber Technology Corporation

11.9 Caldwell Tanks

11.10 Containment Solutions Inc.

11.11 Maguire Iron Inc.

11.12 Snyder Industries

11.13 Crom Corporation

11.14 Tank Connection

11.15 Contain Enviro Services Ltd.

11.16 HMT LLC

11.17 DN Tanks

11.18 Hendic B.V.

11.19 Sintex Plastics Technology Limited

11.20 Balmoral Tanks Limited

11.21 Others



