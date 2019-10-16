Global Water Treatment Chemicals Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Treatment Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.8%. Coagulants & Flocculants, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.7 Billion by the year 2025, Coagulants & Flocculants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$749.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$651.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Coagulants & Flocculants will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Baker Hughes A GE Company LLC; BASF SE; Dow Inc.; Ecolab, Inc.; Kemira Oyj; Lonza Group Ltd.; Nouryon; SNF Sas; Solenis LLC; Suez SA







IV. COMPETITION



BAKER HUGHES

BASF SE

DOW INC.

ECOLAB INC.

KEMIRA OYJ

LONZA GROUP AG

NOURYON

SNF GROUP

SOLENIS

SUEZ SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

