GLOBAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT SPONSORS FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS

Global Wealth Management is proud to be the official wealth management sponsor of Florida Atlantic University Athletics. Tweet this

Spanning 110 miles of Southeast Florida's coast, FAU fosters a vibrant culture that encourages ingenuity and independence. FAU Athletics is the heartbeat of the University. With 19 NCAA Division I athletic teams, FAU strives to advance their nearly 500 student-athletes in their respective sports and the classroom. Global Wealth Management's is proud to contribute to help strengthen FAU's athletic programs and help provide life-changing experiences for their nearly 500 student-athletes.

About Global Wealth Management

Global Wealth Management (GWM) is an independent Fort Lauderdale-based investment management firm that specializes in retirement income and estate planning strategies for individuals and families planning for and living in retirement. Led by financial investment advisors Andrew M. Costa and Grant Conness, the firm caters to a wide array of clients in South Florida and throughout the nation. GWM's main office is located at 2810 East Oakland Park Boulevard, Suite 101, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. For more information, call (954) 533-7144 or visit www.askglobalwealth.com.

Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC (MAS), member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory (GWM), a Registered Investment Advisor. MAS and GWM are not affiliated entities. Any media logos and/or trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners and no endorsements by Florida Atlantic University is stated or implied. Global Wealth Management is a paying sponsor of Florida Atlantic University Athletics.

Contact:

Hannah Myers

Global Wealth Management, Marketing Division

Phone: 954-533-7144

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Wealth Management