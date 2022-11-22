Global Wearable Electronic Skin Patches Market Report 2023: Analysis of Electronic Skin Patches for Disease Prevention, Clinical Trials and Chronic Disease Management

Nov 22, 2022, 06:00 ET
The Global Market for Wearable Electronic Skin Patches 2023-2033 provides is an in depth analysis of the market for electronic skin patches, which is shaping the future of healthcare.
Product areas covered include continuous glucose monitoring (CGN) skin patches, cardiovascular monitoring skin patches, temperature and respiratory rate monitoring, pregnancy and new born monitoring, electrical stimulation skin patches, hydration and sweat sensing skin patches, wound monitoring and care, motion sensing, medical implants, sleep trackers, wearable RFID, robotics, and wireless and self-powering skin patches.
With growing interest in continuous health monitoring and wider concerns about public health, daily health care platforms are becoming increasingly important. The market for wearables such as smart watches and fitness trackers have boomed in recent years.
Although these devices are widely used for monitoring biological signals, including heart rate, blood oxygen level, and blood pressure, there are issues with provision of accurate physiological information owing to the lack of conformal contact with the skin during daily activities.
This has led to the development of electronic skin (e-skin) patches, which noninvasively detect signals on the skin with conformal contact.
Applications include:
- Diagnostics from sweat and interstitial fluid.
- Temperature, cardiovascular and hydration monitoring.
- Cosmetic treatments with electrical stimulation.
- Continuous glucose monitoring.
- Wrinkle removal via electrical stimulation.
- Wound healing of skin accelerated by ionic currents that can activate electromigration of keratinocytes.
- Iontophoretic drug delivery.
- Ergonomic human-machine.
- Motion sensing
Report contents include:
- Insight into how healthcare is being transformed with data collection and monitoring through wearable electronic skin patches.
- Global market revenues for electronic skin patches, by market, historical and forecast to 2033.
- Analysis of electronic skin patches for disease prevention, clinical trials and chronic disease management
- Opportunities and challenges
- Overview of the future market for electronic skin patches.
- Profiles of 143 companies in the electronic skin patches market. Companies profiled include Amorepacific, AquilX, Biobeat Technologies Ltd., Epicore Biosystems Inc., Point Fit Technology, Vaxxas, Virility Medical and many more.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The evolution of electronics
1.2 The wearables revolution
1.3 Wearable market leaders
1.4 From rigid to flexible and stretchable
1.5 Flexible and stretchable electronics in wearables
1.6 Organic and printed electronics
1.7 Advances in wearable healthcare devices
1.8 Skin-based wearable devices
1.9 Challenges and future perspectives
1.10 Recent market innovations in electronic skin patches
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 THE GLOBAL MARKET FOR ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES
3.1 Market drivers
3.2 Current state of the art in electronic skin patches
3.3 Wearable medical device products
3.4 Applications of skin patches
3.4.1 Electronic skin sensors
3.4.2 Nanomaterials-based devices
3.4.2.1 Graphene
3.4.3 Conductive hydrogels for soft and flexible electronics
3.4.4 Materials
3.4.4.1 Summary of advanced materials
3.5 Market challenges
4 MARKETS FOR ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCHES
4.1 Temperature and respiratory rate monitoring
4.1.1 Market overview
4.1.2 Applications
4.1.3 Companies and products
4.2 Wearable and health monitoring and rehabilitation
4.2.1 Market overview
4.2.2 Applications
4.2.3 Companies and products
4.3 Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM)
4.3.1 Market overview
4.3.2 Minimally-invasive CGM sensors
4.3.2.1 Technologies
4.3.3 Non-invasive CGM sensors
4.3.3.1 Commercial devices
4.3.4 Companies and products
4.4 Cardiovascular monitoring
4.4.1 Market overview
4.4.2 ECG sensors
4.4.2.1 Companies and products
4.4.3 PPG sensors
4.4.3.1 Companies and products
4.5 Pregnancy and newborn monitoring
4.5.1 Market overview
4.5.2 Applications
4.5.3 Companies and products
4.6 Hydration sensors
4.6.1 Market overview
4.6.2 Applications
4.6.3 Companies and products
4.7 Wearable sweat sensors (medical and sports)
4.7.1 Market overview
4.7.2 Applications
4.7.3 Companies and products
4.8 Wearable drug delivery
4.8.1 Market overview
4.8.2 Lab-on-skin
4.8.3 Wearable drug delivery systems
4.8.4 Wearable injectors
4.8.5 Vaccine delivery patches
4.8.6 Companies and products
4.9 Cosmetic skin patches
4.9.1 Market overview
4.9.2 Applications
4.9.3 Companies and products
4.10 Smart woundcare patches
4.10.1 Market overview
4.10.2 Applications
4.10.3 Companies and products
4.11 Fitness trackers
4.11.1 Market overview
4.11.2 Applications
4.11.3 Companies and products
4.12 Sleep trackers
4.12.1 Market overview
4.12.2 Applications
4.12.3 Companies and products
5 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE
5.1 Global wearables market
5.1.1 By product type, 2015-2031, billions USD
5.2 Medical wearables market, 2015-2033, billions USD
6 ELECTRONIC SKIN PATCH COMPANY PROFILES (143 company profiles)
- 1drop
- Abbott Laboratories
- AffordSENS Corporation
- Aidar Health
- Amorepacific
- Anpoly, Inc.
- AquilX
- Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.
- Bend Labs
- Biobeat Technologies Ltd.
- Biofourmis, Inc.
- BioIntelliSense
- Biolinq, Inc.
- Biorithm Pte Ltd.
- BioSenseTek Coporation
- BioSerenity SAS
- BioTelemetry, Inc.
- Biotricity
- Bittium Corporation
- BloomerTech
- Blue Spark Technologies, Inc.
- Bold Diagnostics
- Bonbouton
- Borsam Biomedical Instruments Co., Ltd.
- BrainStem Biometrics, Inc.
- Brewer Science, Inc.
- CardiacSense
- CareWear Corporation
- Chronolife SAS
- Cortrium APS
- Cosinuss
- Debiotech S.A.
- Dexcom, Inc.
- DiaMonTech AG
- dorsaVi Ltd.
- Ectosense
- Embr Labs
- Enfucell OY
- Eccrine Systems, Inc.
- Epicore Biosystems
- Epi-Watch
- Equivital
- ERT (eResearchTechnology, Inc.)
- FeelIT
- FinnAdvance
- Fleming Medical
- Fujita Medical Instruments
- Gaugewear, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Gentag, Inc.
- G-Tech Medical
- GlySens Incorporated
- Glucovation
- Grapheal
- GraphWear Technologies
- greenTEG AG
- Healbe Corporation
- Hivok Biotek, Inc.
- IDUN Technologies AG
- Indigo Diabetes n.v.
- Innovega, Inc.
- Insulet Corporation
- IONIQ Skincare GmbH & CoKG
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc.
- Isansys Lifecare
- i-SENS, Inc.
- ivWatch, LLC
- iWEECARE Co., Ltd.
- Kenzen, Inc.
- Know Labs
- Kyocera Corporation
- Leaf Healthcare, Inc.
- Lief Therapeutics, Inc.
- LifePlus
- LifeSignals Group Inc.
- Liquid Wire, Inc.
- Lucid Audio, LLC
- MagArray, Inc.
- MCK Tech Co., Ltd
- MC10, Inc.
- Medherant Ltd
- Milo Sensors, Inc.
- Mojo Vision, Inc.
- Movano Inc.
- Myant, Inc.
- Nanoleq AG
- NanoVation-GS
- Nanowear, Inc.
- Nemaura Medical, Inc.
- Neopenda
- Nippon Mektron, Ltd.
- Nix Biosensors
- Nunaps
- Omron Healthcare
- Orpyx Medical Technologies
- Pacific Diabetes Technologies
- PARC
- Patchd, Inc.
- PMD Solutions
- PKvitality
- Point Fit Technology
- Preventice Solutions, Inc.
- Protxx, Inc.
- Qardio, Inc.
- Quad Industries
- QT Medical, Inc.
- Reflex
- Rooti Labs Limited
- Sanofi
- Scaleo Medical
- Seers Technology Co., Ltd.
- Seismic
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc.
- Sensoria Health
- Sensium (Surgical Company Group)
- Seventh Sense Biosystems
- Shinano Kenshi Co., Ltd.
- Sigknow Biomedical Inc.
- Skinos Co., Ltd.
- SkyLabs
- SmartCap Technologies
- SMARTR Health Limited
- Sonceboz SA
- Sorrel Medical
- Spirit of Wonder Co., Ltd.
- Tekscan, Inc
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc.
- Touchlab
- Valencell
- Vaxxas
- Verily Life Sciences LLC
- Virility Medical
- Visca LLC
- VitalConnect
- VivaLNK
- Vitls Inc
- WaveForm Technologies
- WBD101 Well Being Digital Ltd.
- WearOptimo
- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
- Xsensio
- Zive
- Zhuhai AdvanPro Technology Co., Ltd.
