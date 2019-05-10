Global Wearable Electronics Market to Exceed 15% CAGR by 2023 -- Growing Number of Partnerships and M&A Activities

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wearable Electronics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wearable electronics market will register a CAGR of over 15% by 2023.

The development of miniaturized electronic components is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth in the forthcoming years. The sleek and small design and the high operational efficiency are the prominent purchasing criteria for wearable electronic devices. The development of MEMs technology has helped the vendors in the market integrate more features into a device.

Growing preference for wearable electronic devices for payment

With the growing preference for contactless payment through wearables devices and the rapid adoption of contactless payment terminals across the globe, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The growing market for counterfeit products

The growth of the counterfeit wearable electronic devices market decreases the sales, reliability, and brand value of the original products. This is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors are increasingly adopting low-power-consumption components, from processors to new IMUs. This will help them to enhance the performance of their wearable electronics.

This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

Apple Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

HMDs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Smart clothing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Smart glasses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Smart rings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Focus on the development of low-power electronics

Growing number of partnerships and M&A activities

Emergence of hybrid smartwatch market

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Apple Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xiaomi

