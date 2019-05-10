Global Wearable Electronics Market to Exceed 15% CAGR by 2023 -- Growing Number of Partnerships and M&A Activities
May 10, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Wearable Electronics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wearable electronics market will register a CAGR of over 15% by 2023.
The development of miniaturized electronic components is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth in the forthcoming years. The sleek and small design and the high operational efficiency are the prominent purchasing criteria for wearable electronic devices. The development of MEMs technology has helped the vendors in the market integrate more features into a device.
Growing preference for wearable electronic devices for payment
With the growing preference for contactless payment through wearables devices and the rapid adoption of contactless payment terminals across the globe, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
The growing market for counterfeit products
The growth of the counterfeit wearable electronic devices market decreases the sales, reliability, and brand value of the original products. This is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the presence of a few market players. Vendors are increasingly adopting low-power-consumption components, from processors to new IMUs. This will help them to enhance the performance of their wearable electronics.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Apple Inc.
- Fitbit Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Xiaomi
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- HMDs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Smart clothing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Smart glasses - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Smart rings - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Focus on the development of low-power electronics
- Growing number of partnerships and M&A activities
- Emergence of hybrid smartwatch market
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Apple Inc.
- Fitbit Inc.
- Garmin Ltd.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Xiaomi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgtsjy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article