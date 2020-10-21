Global Wearable Injectors Industry
Global Wearable Injectors Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027
Oct 21, 2020, 08:10 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wearable Injectors estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027. On-Body injectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Off-Body injectors segment is readjusted to a revised 10.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800065/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Wearable Injectors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 207-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Amgen, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Bespak Europe Ltd.
- Enable Injections, Inc.
- Insulet Corporation
- Medtronic PLC
- Sensile Medical AG
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
- United Therapeutics Corporation
- Valeritas, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800065/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wearable Injectors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wearable Injectors Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Wearable Injectors Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: On-Body injectors (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: On-Body injectors (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Off-Body injectors (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Off-Body injectors (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Immuno-oncology (Therapy) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Immuno-oncology (Therapy) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Diabetes (Therapy) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: Diabetes (Therapy) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Other Therapies (Therapy) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Other Therapies (Therapy) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Spring Based (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Spring Based (Technology) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: Motor Driven (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Motor Driven (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Rotary Pump (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Rotary Pump (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Battery (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Battery (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Semi-Reusable (Usage) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Semi-Reusable (Usage) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Disposable (Usage) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Disposable (Usage) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wearable Injectors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 27: United States Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: United States Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Therapy: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Therapy: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Wearable Injectors Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 32: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: United States Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Usage: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: United States Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Usage: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Wearable Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Wearable Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Therapy for 2020 and 2027
Table 39: Wearable Injectors Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 40: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Canadian Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: Wearable Injectors Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Usage for 2020 and 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 44: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: Japanese Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapy for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Therapy: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Wearable
Injectors Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 48: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Usage for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Japanese Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Usage: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 51: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 53: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Therapy for the Period 2020-2027
Table 54: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market by Therapy:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 55: Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: Wearable Injectors Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 57: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Usage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 58: Chinese Wearable Injectors Market by Usage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wearable Injectors Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 59: European Wearable Injectors Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 60: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 63: European Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2020-2027
Table 64: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Therapy: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: European Wearable Injectors Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 66: Wearable Injectors Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 67: European Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2020-2027
Table 68: European Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Usage: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 69: Wearable Injectors Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 70: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: Wearable Injectors Market in France by Therapy:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 72: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Therapy: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: French Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 75: Wearable Injectors Market in France by Usage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 76: French Wearable Injectors Market Share Analysis by
Usage: 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 77: Wearable Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 78: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Wearable Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Therapy for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Therapy: 2020 VS 2027
Table 81: German Wearable Injectors Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 82: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Wearable Injectors Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Usage for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 84: German Wearable Injectors Market Share Breakdown by
Usage: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Italian Wearable Injectors Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 87: Italian Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Therapy for the Period 2020-2027
Table 88: Italian Wearable Injectors Market by Therapy:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 89: Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 90: Wearable Injectors Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 91: Italian Wearable Injectors Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Usage for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Italian Wearable Injectors Market by Usage:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 93: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 95: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Therapy for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 96: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Share
Analysis by Therapy: 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Wearable Injectors Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 98: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 99: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Injectors: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Usage for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 100: United Kingdom Wearable Injectors Market Share
Analysis by Usage: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 102: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2020-2027
Table 104: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Therapy: 2020 VS 2027
Table 105: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 106: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2020-2027
Table 108: Rest of Europe Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Usage: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Wearable Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 111: Wearable Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by
Therapy: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share
Analysis by Therapy: 2020 VS 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Wearable Injectors Market in Asia-Pacific by Usage:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Wearable Injectors Market Share
Analysis by Usage: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 117: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 118: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 119: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Therapy: 2020 to 2027
Table 120: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Therapy for 2020 and
2027
Table 121: Wearable Injectors Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 122: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027
Table 123: Rest of World Wearable Injectors Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Usage: 2020 to 2027
Table 124: Wearable Injectors Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Usage for 2020 and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800065/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker