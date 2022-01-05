Global Wearable Injectors Market Report 2021-2026 - Growing Preference for At-home and Self-administrable Injectors

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wearable Injectors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wearable injectors market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Wearable injectors, or patch pumps, are compact drug delivery devices used for single-step administration of medicines for longer durations. They are temporarily pasted on the skin to deliver viscous drugs in large volumes faster and safely through the subcutaneous tissues in the body. They are commonly available in on-body and off-body injector variants and the device consists of a reservoir to store medicine, a cannula for substance delivery to tissues and a drive system to deliver the appropriate drug volume.

In comparison to the traditionally used vials and syringes, wearable injectors are disposable, user-friendly, cause minimal discomfort and pain. As a result, they are widely used in the treatment of cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and cardiovascular diseases.



Wearable Injectors Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as oncological, neurological and autoimmune disorders, is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Moreover, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive (MI) treatment alternatives among the patients are providing a thrust to the growth of the market. There is also a growing preference for at-home and self-administrable injectors to effectively manage the ailments with minimal risks of inaccurate dosage and needle stick injuries.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as integration of passive warning systems, wireless connectivity and Bluetooth technologies with the injectors, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies facilitate convenient monitoring of the patient through a smartphone application and provide timely reminders for dosages.

Other factors, including extensive research and development activities, along with significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, especially in the developing economies, are anticipating to the drive the market toward growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Becton Dickinson

Company

CeQur SA

Debiotech SA

Dexcom Inc.

Enable Injections Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

Insulet Corporation

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Ypsomed AG.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Type:

On-body

Off-body

Breakup by Technology:

Spring-based

Motor-driven

Rotary Pump

Expanding Battery

Others

Breakup by Application:

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

