Global Wearable Injectors (On & Off Body) Market to 2026

The global wearable injectors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.0% during 2020-2026.

Wearable injectors are drug delivery devices created for single-use wearable device technologies, designed to deliver large volume drugs to the patients over long durations. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are witnessing a growing trend of a diversion of their investments towards the development of routes of administration of biologics and other drugs particularly for subcutaneous self-administration by patient populations.

The global wearable injectors market report elucidates key industry trends, industry dynamics along with the quantitative analysis of the report. The report presents a clear picture of the global wearable injectors market by segmenting the market based on type, technology, therapy, end user and region. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics



Market Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Favourable Reimbursement Scenario in Major Markets

Technological Advancements and Design Development

Market Challenges

Unfavourable Reimbursement Structure in Developing Countries

Preference for Alternative Drug Delivery Modes

Historical & Forecast Period



Base Year: 2019

Historical Period: 2015-2018

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Objective of the Study

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP & Key Offerings

1.2 Report's Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III - Expert Interviews

1.3.4 Assumptions



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Wearable Injectors Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers & Challenges



4. Global Wearable Injectors Market Analysis

4.1 Market Portraiture

4.2 Market by Type

4.3 Market by Technology

4.4 Market by Therapy

4.5 Market by End User

4.6 Market by Region

4.7 Impact of COVID-19



5. Global Wearable Injectors Market by Type

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 On-Body Injectors

5.3 Off-Body Injectors



6. Global Wearable Injectors Market by Technology

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Spring-Based

6.3 Motor Driven

6.4 Rotary Pump

6.5 Expanding Battery

6.6 Other Technologies



7. Global Wearable Injectors Market by Therapy

7.1 Market Overview

7,2 Immuno-Oncology

7.2 Diabetes

7.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

7.4 Other Therapies



8. Global Wearable Injectors Market by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Clinics

8.3 Homecare Settings

8.4 Others



9. Global Wearable Injectors Market by Region



10. SWOT Analysis



11. Porter's Five Forces



12. Market Value Chain Analysis



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Scenario

13.2 Company Profiles

13.2.1 Amgen

13.2.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.2.3 Enable Injections

13.2.4 Insulet Corporation

13.2.5 Medtronic PLC

13.2.6 Sensile Medical

13.2.7 Steadymed Therapeutics.

13.2.8 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

13.2.9 United Therapeutics Corporation

13.2.10 Valeritas, Inc.



