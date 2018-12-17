Global Wearable Sensors Market 2017-2024: Market to be Heavily Influenced by TE Connectivity, Broadcom, Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, Panasonic, AT Microelectronics, & NXP Semiconductors

DUBLIN, Dec 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global wearable sensors market is expected to grow with a CAGR of about 32% during the forecast period 2017-2024.

The global wearable sensor market is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of wearable electronics and increasing adoption of Internet of Things along with Augmented Reality and Machine to Machine platform.

However, lack of common standards and interoperability issues and increasing concerns regarding security and privacy are the factors restraining the growth of the global wearable sensor market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America held major share for wearable sensor market, in terms of revenue in 2017 and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. Growth of wearable sensor market in the region is attributed to increased penetration of wireless connectivity and increased usage of smart devices such as tablets, smart phones and laptops in the region. Also, the U.S. offers an ideal environment for innovations, which has increased the technological advancements in the region which contributes to the growth of the global wearable sensor market during the forecast period.

The growth in global wearable sensor market is also influenced by the presence of major players such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (U.S.), Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.), Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), AT Microelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), etc. Product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. are some crucial strategies adopted by the major players to gain competitive advantage.

The global wearable sensors market is segmented into type, applications and verticals. Report further covers segments of type which includes accelerometers, gyroscopes, image sensors, inertial sensors, magnetometers, medical based sensors, microphones and micro speakers, motion sensors, pressure and force sensors, temperature and humidity sensors and touch sensors. Accelerometers are expected to hold the major market share during the forecast period. Accelerometer sensors are widely used in applications such as wrist wear, eyewear and body wear.

These sensors are widely used to detect position, velocity, vibration and shock and are widely used in smart watches and smart bands for navigation and tracking purpose. The applications of global wearable sensor market include eyewear, neckwear, body wear, wrist wears and footwear. Body wear is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. These are used in consumer electronics, medical and industrial sectors for various applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Wearable Sensors Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Total Market Analysis

2.4.1. Top 5 Findings

2.4.2. Top 5 Opportunity Markets

2.4.3. Top 5 Companies

2.4.4. Top 3 Competitive Strategies

2.5. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Competitive Analysis

2.8. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Increasing Adoption Of Internet Of Things And Augmented Reality

3.1.2. Increasing Demand Wearable Electronics

3.1.3. Increased Usage Of Smartphones And Mobiles

3.1.4. Increasing Awareness Of Health And Fitness Among Consumers

3.1.5. Increasing Machine To Machine Connected Platform

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Concerns Regarding Security And Privacy

3.2.2. Lack Of Common Standards And Interoperability Issues

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Potential Applications With Respect To Wearable Technology

3.3.2. Increasing Number Of Connected Devices

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Device Protection And Thermal Consideration

3.4.2. Technical Difficulties Related To Hardware And Software



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Wearable Sensors Market By Type

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global Accelerometers Market

4.1.5.2. Global Gyroscopes Market

4.1.5.3. Global Image Sensors Market

4.1.5.4. Global Inertial Sensors Market

4.1.5.5. Global Magnetometers Market

4.1.5.6. Global Medical Based Sensors Market

4.1.5.7. Global Microphones And Microspeakers Market

4.1.5.8. Global Motion Sensors Market

4.1.5.9. Global Pressure And Force Sensors Market

4.1.5.10. Global Temperature And Humidity Sensors Market

4.1.5.11. Global Touch Sensors Market

4.2. Wearable Sensors Market By Application

4.2.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.2.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.2.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.2.5. Market Segmentation

4.2.5.1. Global Eyewear Market

4.2.5.2. Global Bodywear Market

4.2.5.3. Global Footwear Market

4.2.5.4. Global Neckwear Market

4.2.5.5. Global Wristwear Market

4.3. Wearable Sensors Market By Vertical

4.3.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.3.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.3.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.3.5. Market Segmentation

4.3.5.1. Global Consumer Products Market

4.3.5.2. Global Healthcare Market

4.3.5.3. Global Industrial Market



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategies

5.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisitions

5.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

5.1.3. List Of Product Launches

5.1.4. List Of Partnerships



6. Geographical Analysis

6.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.3. Opportunity Matrix

6.4. Global Wearable Sensors Market By Region 2015-2024 ($ Million)



7. Company Profiles



ams AG ( Austria )

) Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.)

Asahi Kasei Corporation ( Japan )

) Broadcom Ltd. (U.S.)

Infinion Technologies AG ( Germany )

) Invensense Inc. (U.S.)

Knowles Electronics Llc (U.S.)

Mcube Inc. (U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

) Sensirion AG ( Switzerland )

) STMicroelectronics N.V. ( Switzerland )

) TE Connectivity Ltd. (U.S.)

Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.)

