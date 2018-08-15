Global Wearable Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Markets to 2024 with Profiles of Amgen, Becton Dickinson, Elcam, Insulet, Sensile Medical, SteadyMed, West Pharmaceuticals, Ypsomed & scPharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, Aug 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Wearable Subcutaneous Drug Delivery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As new drugs become available for the treatment of an expanding list of health conditions, drug developers have increasingly pursued packaging and delivery options that simplify the administration process and increase the efficiency and reliability with which the drug can be introduced into the patient.

For injectable drugs, this pursuit has led to an accelerated evolution in injection device design, creating new opportunities and choices for drug marketers. As the administration of injectables moves increasingly from practitioner offices and healthcare facilities to patient homes, decisions regarding as-supplied packaging that were once considered boilerplate have moved to the early stages of the development process.

A wide spectrum of device attributes, including form factor, device-patient interaction, security and safety, dosing, activation, off-device communication, and drug formulation factors have been incorporated into drug injection devices. Over time, these initiatives will come to be expected by patients in injectable drugs.





What You Will Learn

What wearable subcutaneous injection devices for drug delivery have been approved for marketing, and what are the key market segments, market dynamics and market demographics?

What are the therapeutic demand drivers for wearable drug delivery systems?

What are the key design factors, material selection issues, technologies and market development issues?

What is the market today, who are the leaders, and what will it look like in 2024?

Who are the competitors and participants in the wearable subcutaneous drug delivery segment, and what are their product development activities, business strategies, and business alliances and affiliations?

What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on wearable injector drug delivery injector drug delivery market?

Who Should Read This Report

Development

Drug Developers

Device Suppliers

CMOs

Components/APIs

Testing/Validation

Clinical Trial Mgmt

Industry

Pharma Managers

Biotech Managers

Drug Marketers

Industry Strategists

Financial Analysts

Management Consultants

Market

Clinical Managers

Drug Distributors

Pharma Regulators

FDA Consultants

Managed Care Managers

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary







2. SC Drug Delivery Market Segment Dynamics

Drug Development Trends

Drug Delivery Device Evolution

SC System Enabling Technologies

Wearable Patch Subcutaneous Design Factors

Device/System Architecture

Product Migration

Volumes & Viscosities

Device Electronics

Accuracy and Dosing Variability

Alerts and Patient Notification

3. Product Analysis and Assessments







4. Becton Dickinson

Omnipod (Insulet)

Patch Pumps (Sensile Medical)

SmartDose (West

Pharmaceuticals)

YpsoDose (Ypsomed)

Electronic Semi-disposable

E3D Patch Pump (Elcam)

Mechanical Disposable

Enable Injector

Captive Devices

sc2Wear Infusor (scPharmaceuticals)

PatchPump (SteadyMed)

Product Specific Devices

Neulasta OnPro Injector (Amgen)s

5. Therapeutic Segment Analysis and Market Data

Blood Factors

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Immunoglobulins

Reproductive Health

Market Factors

Regulatory Issues

IP and Patents

Healthcare Economics

6. Company Profiles

Amgen

Becton Dickinson

Elcam

Insulet

Sensile Medical

SteadyMed

West Pharmaceuticals

Ypsomed

scPharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cp5wpm/global_wearable?w=5

