Global Weather App Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2%

The Global Weather App Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Growth Factors

The rise in the tracking of the weather for disaster management



Monitoring services are essential to the management of disasters because they provide constant information on variable weather scenarios. Forecasting the weather and issuing early warnings are two important ways to greatly cut down on the number of lives lost and the amount of property damaged by natural disasters including wildfires, avalanches, floods, hurricanes, and tsunamis, amongst others. Continuous weather monitoring makes it possible for civic, governmental, and military authorities, as well as for environmental hazard mitigation as well as industrial planning, to improve their respective planning capabilities.



Utilization of Big Data analytics in many types of weather forecasting services



Opportunities for growth are being created in this market as a result of the work that meteorologists are doing with big data analytics and predictive analytics to forecast future weather conditions based on their examination of current and historical weather data. The analysis of data pertaining to the weather, in order to offer timely information that contributes to the production of accurate weather forecasts, is an important role that is played by big data analytics. By making use of large amounts of data, local authorities are able to improve their ability to forecast problems that may be caused by the weather.



Marketing Restraining Factor

Obstacles to operations brought on by the COVID-19



The World Meteorological Organization is concerned about the COVID-19 Pandemic's expanding effects on the quantity and caliber of weather records, forecasts, and atmosphere and climate monitoring. The World Meteorological Organization reports that, on average, compared to normal, meteorological observations made from aircraft have decreased by a high rate with significant regional variations. The decline is over 90% in the southern hemisphere. In Africa and parts of South & Central America, where many stations are manually run rather than mechanically run, surface-based meteorological measurements are on the decline. The monitoring of meteorological observations from airplane platforms has decreased by 75-80% as a result of the decline in the number of commercial flights.



Marketplace Outlook



Based on Marketplace, the weather app market is segmented into google play store, apple iOS store and others. In 2021, the google play store segment dominated the weather app market with the highest revenue share. Cloud-based content management is available through the Google Play Store, which Android users can access via the Google Play app.

When compared to other app stores, the Google Play Store offers more cost-effective pricing. Enhanced Android widgets, the availability of an open ecosystem, a price comparison tracker, personalized alert features for the purpose of improving the user experience, and an intelligent multitasking system are feeding the market growth.



Key Market Players

IBM Corporation (The Weather Company)

Acme AtronOmatic, LLC (MyRadar)

AccuWeather, Inc.

DTN, LLC

Windyty, SE

Ground Truth, Inc.

Yahoo, Inc.

Apalon, LLC

