Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Accuweather, The Weather Company (IBM), Global Weather Corporation & Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Weather Forecasting Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Forecast Type, By Industry, By Organization Size, By Purpose, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Weather Forecasting Services Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Market driving Factors:



Significant demand from the agriculture industry

Agriculture is mostly influenced by the seasons and weathers. In addition, the farming of various vegetables, fruits, and pulses is essential and heavily relies on atmospheric conditions, especially temperature. In agriculture, weather plays a vital role, and reliable weather-based information is critical for crop production. The weather and climate risk management sector have grown even more essential in the agriculture sector during recent years as a result of climate change. It is undeniable that, in order to feed an ever-increasing population, the requirement for agricultural products has surged. Simultaneously, the requirement for agricultural management has increased, mandating careful planning based on climatic conditions. As a result, weather forecasting systems are increasingly being used by the agricultural sector to plan seasonal cropping.



Rising penetration of advanced technologies in weather forecasting services

Weather forecasting facilities are widely employing complex and energy-intensive devices and infrastructure. Big data includes environmental observation data, which has grown at an exponential rate in recent years. As a result, weather forecasting centers are expected to deliver integrated solutions that cover not only weather forecasters' computational requirements but also data movement and administration, as well as ownership of the whole cost of these activities. Also, the improvement of supercomputer processing capabilities is likely to facilitate the implementation of various high-resolution weather forecasts and climate models, leading to highly accurate and precise weather forecasts.



Marketing Restraining Factor:



Increased complexity along with the lack of professional weather forecasting methods

Weather forecasting models need to use real-time oceanic and atmospheric conditions to estimate future weather since weather conditions change often. Humidity, air pressure, temperature, wind speed and direction, and cloud cover are all factors in a weather forecast. Weather forecasting models cover various factors, such as proximity to water sources, geographic location, urban structures, as well as latitude and elevation. Weather conditions can be dynamic or sensitive due to the existence of multiple variables; therefore reliable predictions are made on the basis of a thorough understanding of the initial circumstances of a weather forecasting numerical model. Due to the inherent highly nonlinear weather forecast models, the practice of weather forecasting becomes complicated.



Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Forecast Type

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

By Industry

Energy & Utilities

BFSI

Agriculture & Forestry

Aviation

Media

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Purpose

Safety

Operational Efficiency

Others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Global Weather Forecasting Services Market by Forecast Type



Chapter 5. Global Weather Forecasting Services Market by Industry



Chapter 6. Global Weather Forecasting Services Market by Organization Size



Chapter 7. Global Weather Forecasting Services Market by Purpose





Chapter 8. Global Weather Forecasting Services Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Global Weather Corporation (UCAR)

Accuweather, Inc.

BMT Group

StormGeo (Alfa Laval AB)

Precision Weather

The Weather Company (IBM)

Fugro N.V.

Enav S.p.A

Met Office

Skyview Systems Ltd.

