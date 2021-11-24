Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Market Report 2021-2026 - Largest Revenue Generators are Skype, LogMeIn, Zoom, CISCO Webex, TeamViewer, Arkadin, Fuze and BlueJeans

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Web and Video Conferencing SaaS - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Market to Reach US$7 Billion by the Year 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Web and Video Conferencing SaaS estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period.

Corporate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR to reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Education segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. T

his segment currently accounts for a 9.7% share of the global Web and Video Conferencing SaaS market. The corporate enterprise sector remains the primary revenue generator for the web & video conferencing market due to increasing number of international companies and globalization of supply chains, which require long-distance visual communication for enhanced productivity.

The demand and requirement for video conferencing is expanding continuously due to geographically dispersed businesses and remote workforce management. The emergence of new technologies such as IoT, cloud computing, VR, improved video compression, and AI are likely to drive the video conferencing market.

The conference experience and video quality for employees and enterprises is improving due to the use of AI-enabled technologies. Video conferencing solutions are witnessing an increased demand and popularity from certain areas that include online education and telemedicine; primarily in developing countries that include India, Brazil, Philippines, and China.

Video conferencing solutions are witnessing a further increase in demand owing to an increasing count of online seminars, conferences, and international workshops. The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly fueling the market for video conferencing; wherein both government agencies and businesses are focusing on video conferencing to connect remotely with workforce, employees, and consumers for avoiding direct contact.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

The Web and Video Conferencing SaaS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.49% share in the global market. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Canada and Europe, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 10.5 respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Growth in the North America region is fueled by implementation of web & video conferencing solutions to replace or upgrade traditional systems and adoption of new technologies such as AI and IoT. Countries in the region are investing heavily in AI and 5G for reinforcing network connectivity systems, creating a dynamic environment for innovations that is likely to drive the web & video conferencing market.

With several major companies from developed markets such as the US and Europe having their offshore production, development, and processing facilities in low-cost Asian destinations such as China, India, Korea, Vietnam among other countries, the demand for web & video conferencing systems in the region continues to rise.



Healthcare Segment to Reach $373.2 Million by 2026

Video conferencing is finding increasing acceptance among medical professionals to treat patients while practicing social distancing during COVID-19. The technology is likely to also gain considerably from growing focus on telemedicine.

Video conferencing is anticipated to be widely used by healthcare professionals to offer consultations and conducting uninterrupted sessions over video to support patents in remote areas. In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$136.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$259.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$114.7 Million by the year 2026.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Pandemic Positively Impacts Video Conferencing Market

While Zoom Rode COVID-19 Strom in Spectacular Manner, the Mania Appears to Recede with Stiff Competition & Vaccination Programs

Is Zoom Inching towards Market Saturation?

Video Conferencing Players Heat up Competition with Innovative Features

Video Conferencing to Remain a Necessity & Undergo Makeover in Post-Pandemic World

Risk of Next Waves of COVID-19 Infections Looms Large Leading to Further Adoption of Web & Video Conferencing

Web & Video Conferencing SaaS: Industry Overview

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Appears Poised to Remain Popular Trend in 2021

Key Factors Restraining the Market

Developed Regions Enjoy Dominant Market Position

Developing Countries: Uncovering True Potential

Market Dynamics: Will the Market Sustain Momentum in the Long Term?

Hybrid Conferencing: Better Network and Video Quality Peps the Idea

The Rise of Hybrid Video Conferencing Culture

Competitive Landscape

Raft of Lucrative Opportunities for Web & Video Conferencing Providers amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Video Conferencing-as-a-Service (VCaaS) Platforms Leading from the Front

Largest Revenue Generators in Web & Video Conferencing Market Place in US$ Million - Skype, LogMeIn, Zoom, CISCO Webex, TeamViewer, Arkadin, Fuze and BlueJeans

Acquisition Targets: 'Buy & Build' Strategy Lead Big Companies to Fish for Small Ones

Zoom Takes Over Five9 to Strength Position in Enterprise Customer Segment of Video Conferencing Market

Zoom Earns Sterling Reputation amidst COVID-19 Pandemic: Witnesses Unprecedented Surge in Market Value

Taking Cue from Zoom's Soaring Popularity, Tech and Telecom Giants Ramp up New Video Chat Offerings

Apple Announces Acquisition of VR Startup Spaces

Dialpad Takes Over Highfive to Reinforce Position in Video Conferencing Market

Alianza Acquires CounterPath to Deliver Comprehensive Cloud Communication Portfolio

Video Conferencing Players Embark on Ambitious Moves to Tap Opportunities

App Talk : Free-of-Cost Web & Video Conferencing Services Flood the Market

: Free-of-Cost Web & Video Conferencing Services Flood the Market Global Competitor Market Shares

Globally Dominant Players Market Share Scenario for Web and Video Conferencing SaaS Market (2020E) - Zoom, GoToWebinar, Cisco Webex, ON24, Adobe Connect, Livestorm and Others

Live Entertainment Players Resort to Virtual Platforms to Save Business

TV Companies Withhold Rights Payments to Major Sports Events due to Cancellation of Competitions

Eventbrite Engineers Self-Service Platform Experience to Reinvigorate Business Activity Post COVID-19 Impact

Investors Eye Online Event Management and Booking Platforms to Tap Opportunity

Brief Profiles of 24 Key Event Management Companies Worldwide - Cvent, Dmg Events, Eventbrite, Live Nation Entertainment, LogRhythm, Streamlinevents...

Provisions for Years 2010 to 2020E

The Outbreak Leads to Spike in Web & Video Conferencing Trend: Noteworthy Industry Activities

Other Industry Activities in the Web & Video Conferencing Space

Web & Video Conferencing - A Conceptual Overview and Classification

Web Vs. Video Conferencing: Similarities and Differences

Overview of Infrastructure Systems and Equipment Used

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 331 Featured)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Blue Jeans Network, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GoToMeeting

Skype

Microsoft Teams

Fuze Inc.

Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

ConnectWise, LLC.

FreeConferenceCall.com

Google LLC

Highfive

Intermedia.net, Inc.

Join.me

Lifesize

LogMeIn

Onstream Live

Premiere Global Services, Inc.

TeamViewer

UberConference

Whereby

Zoho Meeting

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Web & Video Conferencing Industry: Key Trends in Nutshell

High Demand & User Expectations Make Things Interesting at Video Conferencing Level

Web & Video Conferencing: Integral Part of Enterprise Communication Mix

Prominent Factors Influencing Market Expansion

Web Conferencing Emerges as an Apt Alternative to Business Travel

Rise of Mobile Workforce & Deskless Workers Triggers New Wave of Growth

SMB Sector Intensifies Adoption Curve

Video Conferencing Systems: March towards Home Office

Cloud Services: Double Edged Sword for Web & Videoconferencing Systems Market

Major End-Use Markets for Web & Video Conferencing SaaS Market: A Review

Ensuring Business Continuity

Enhancing Productivity through Team Collaboration & Faster Decision Making

Hiring through Video Conferencing

Improving Internet Network Capabilities Aid Wider Adoption of Web & Video Conferencing Systems

Mobile Video Conferencing Endpoints Set the Stage for Progressive Growth

Capability Matrix for Video Conferencing Endpoints

Opportunity Indicators

5G to Emerge as Game Changer for Mobile Video Conferencing

HD Technology Comes to the Fore to Redefine Video Conferencing Landscape

Security Concerns

Issues Related to Utilization & Interoperability

Focus on UC Threatens Standalone Video Conferencing Systems

Pricing & Return on Investment (ROI)

Bandwidth Availability

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rdgy5

